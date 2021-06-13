13. Juni 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
13. Juni
Sonntag, 13. Juni 2021, 17:13 Uhr
Chick Coreas Anfänge - Zum 80. Geburtstag des Pianisten und Komponisten
Mongo, Santamaria: "Congo Blue“ (Mongo Santamaria)
Album: "Skins"
Best.nr./Label: MCD47038-2 / Milestone (LC01189)
Sonny Stitt: "Chic“ (Sonny Stitt)
Album: "Sonny Stitt Goes Latin"
Best.nr./Label: LP2253 / Roost
Dave Pike: "La Playa” (Chick Corea)
Album: “Manhattan Latin”
Best.nr./Label: DL 74568 / Decca
Hubert Laws: "Bessie’s Blues“ (Hubert Laws)
Album: "The Laws of Jazz"
Best.nr./Label: Atl LP1432/ Atlantic
Montego Joe: "Dakar” (Chick Corea)
Album: “Arriba!”
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24139-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Blue Mitchell: "Chick’s Tune” (Chick Corea)
Album: “The Thing To Do”
Best.nr./Label: BLP4178 / Blue Note
Herbie Mann: "Away From The Crowd” (Attila Zoller)
Album: “Monday Night At The Village Gate”
Best.nr./Label: SD 1462 / Atlantic
Herbie Mann: "Stolen Moments“ (Oliver Nelson)
Album: “Standing Ovation At Newport”
Best.nr./Label: 1445 / Atlantic
Blue Mitchell: "Perception“ (Blue Mitchell / Chick Corea)
Album: “Down With It”
Best.nr./Label: BLP4214 / Blue Note
Cal Tjader: "Orán“ (Chick Corea)
Album: “Soul Burst”
Best.nr./Label: V-8637 / Verve (LC 07234)
Hubert Laws: “Mean Lene” (Hubert Laws)
Album: “Flute By-Laws”
Best.nr./Label: LP1452 / Atlantic
Hubert Laws: "Windows“ (Chick Corea)
Album: “Law’s Cause”
Best.nr./Label: Atl SD1509/ Atlantic
Blue Mitchell: “Straight Up And Down” (Chick Corea)
Album: “Boss Horn”
Best.nr./Label: BLP4257 / Blue Note
Blue Mitchell: “Tones For Joans Bones” (Chick Corea)
Album: “Boss Horn”
Best.nr./Label: BLP4257 / Blue Note
Chick Corea: "Litha” (Chick Corea)
Album: “Inner Space”
Best.nr./Label: K60081 / Atlantic