13. Juni 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Mongo, Santamaria: "Congo Blue“ (Mongo Santamaria)

Album: "Skins"

Best.nr./Label: MCD47038-2 / Milestone (LC01189)



Sonny Stitt: "Chic“ (Sonny Stitt)

Album: "Sonny Stitt Goes Latin"

Best.nr./Label: LP2253 / Roost



Dave Pike: "La Playa” (Chick Corea)

Album: “Manhattan Latin”

Best.nr./Label: DL 74568 / Decca



Hubert Laws: "Bessie’s Blues“ (Hubert Laws)

Album: "The Laws of Jazz"

Best.nr./Label: Atl LP1432/ Atlantic



Montego Joe: "Dakar” (Chick Corea)

Album: “Arriba!”

Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24139-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Blue Mitchell: "Chick’s Tune” (Chick Corea)

Album: “The Thing To Do”

Best.nr./Label: BLP4178 / Blue Note



Herbie Mann: "Away From The Crowd” (Attila Zoller)

Album: “Monday Night At The Village Gate”

Best.nr./Label: SD 1462 / Atlantic



Herbie Mann: "Stolen Moments“ (Oliver Nelson)

Album: “Standing Ovation At Newport”

Best.nr./Label: 1445 / Atlantic



Blue Mitchell: "Perception“ (Blue Mitchell / Chick Corea)

Album: “Down With It”

Best.nr./Label: BLP4214 / Blue Note



Cal Tjader: "Orán“ (Chick Corea)

Album: “Soul Burst”

Best.nr./Label: V-8637 / Verve (LC 07234)



Hubert Laws: “Mean Lene” (Hubert Laws)

Album: “Flute By-Laws”

Best.nr./Label: LP1452 / Atlantic



Hubert Laws: "Windows“ (Chick Corea)

Album: “Law’s Cause”

Best.nr./Label: Atl SD1509/ Atlantic



Blue Mitchell: “Straight Up And Down” (Chick Corea)

Album: “Boss Horn”

Best.nr./Label: BLP4257 / Blue Note



Blue Mitchell: “Tones For Joans Bones” (Chick Corea)

Album: “Boss Horn”

Best.nr./Label: BLP4257 / Blue Note



Chick Corea: "Litha” (Chick Corea)

Album: “Inner Space”

Best.nr./Label: K60081 / Atlantic