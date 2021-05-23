23. Mai 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
23. Mai
Sonntag, 23. Mai 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Jazzmusiker aus Schottland
Matt Carmichael: „The Spey“ (Matt Carmichael)
CD: Where Will The River Flow
Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music
Matt Carmichael: „Firth“ (Matt Carmichael)
CD: Where Will The River Flow
Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music
Matt Carmichael: „Cononbridge“ (Matt Carmichael)
CD: Where Will The River Flow
Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music
Colin Steele Quintet: „Don Camillo's Revenge“ (Colin Steele)
CD: Trought The Waves
Best.nr./Label: 9436-2 / ACT
Colin Steele Quintet: „The Umbrellas of Shibuya“ (David Scott)
CD: Diving For Pearls
Best.nr./Label: 82 / Marina Records
Corrie Dick: „King William Walk“ (Corrie Dick)
CD: Impossible Things
Best.nr./Label: CC006 / Chaos Collective
Corrie Dick: „Lock Your Heart Up“ (Corrie Dick)
CD: Impossible Things
Best.nr./Label: CC006 / Chaos Collective
Fergus McCready: „Jig“ (Fergus McCready)
CD: Cairn
Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records
Fergus McCready: „An Old Friend“ (Fergus McCready)
CD: Cairn
Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records
Josephine Davies' Satori: „Song of the Dancing Saint“ (Josephine Davies)
CD: In The Corners Of Clouds
Best.nr./Label: WR4730 / Whirlwind Recordings
Josephine Davies' Satori: „Mudita: Joy“ (Josephine Davies)
CD: How Can We Wake
Best.nr./Label: WR4764 / Whirlwind Recordings
Ian Carr: „The Sacred Radiance Of The Sun“ (Ian Carr)
CD: Sounds & Sweet Air
Best.nr./Label: 13064-2 / Celestial Harmonies
Tommy Smith Sextet: „Lisbon Earthquake“ (Tommy Smith)
CD: Evolution
Best.nr./Label: 03693-2 / ESC RECORDS
Arild Andersen Trio: „Science“ (Arild Andersen)
CD: In-House Science
Best.nr./Label: 2594 / ECM-Records