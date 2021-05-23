23. Mai 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Jazzmusiker aus Schottland





Matt Carmichael: „The Spey“ (Matt Carmichael)

CD: Where Will The River Flow

Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music



Matt Carmichael: „Firth“ (Matt Carmichael)

CD: Where Will The River Flow

Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music



Matt Carmichael: „Cononbridge“ (Matt Carmichael)

CD: Where Will The River Flow

Best.nr./Label: 5 060509 791309 / Porthole Music



Colin Steele Quintet: „Don Camillo's Revenge“ (Colin Steele)

CD: Trought The Waves

Best.nr./Label: 9436-2 / ACT



Colin Steele Quintet: „The Umbrellas of Shibuya“ (David Scott)

CD: Diving For Pearls

Best.nr./Label: 82 / Marina Records



Corrie Dick: „King William Walk“ (Corrie Dick)

CD: Impossible Things

Best.nr./Label: CC006 / Chaos Collective



Corrie Dick: „Lock Your Heart Up“ (Corrie Dick)

CD: Impossible Things

Best.nr./Label: CC006 / Chaos Collective



Fergus McCready: „Jig“ (Fergus McCready)

CD: Cairn

Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records



Fergus McCready: „An Old Friend“ (Fergus McCready)

CD: Cairn

Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records



Josephine Davies' Satori: „Song of the Dancing Saint“ (Josephine Davies)

CD: In The Corners Of Clouds

Best.nr./Label: WR4730 / Whirlwind Recordings



Josephine Davies' Satori: „Mudita: Joy“ (Josephine Davies)

CD: How Can We Wake

Best.nr./Label: WR4764 / Whirlwind Recordings



Ian Carr: „The Sacred Radiance Of The Sun“ (Ian Carr)

CD: Sounds & Sweet Air

Best.nr./Label: 13064-2 / Celestial Harmonies



Tommy Smith Sextet: „Lisbon Earthquake“ (Tommy Smith)

CD: Evolution

Best.nr./Label: 03693-2 / ESC RECORDS



Arild Andersen Trio: „Science“ (Arild Andersen)

CD: In-House Science

Best.nr./Label: 2594 / ECM-Records





