25. April 2021 Mit Peter Veit
25. April
Sonntag, 25. April 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Regener Pappik Busch: Ask Me Now (Thelonious Monk)
Album: Ask Me Now
Universal
Regener Pappik Busch: Don’t Explain (Billie Holiday)
Album: Ask Me Now
Universal
Charles Lloyd: Anthem (Leonard Cohen)
Album: Tone Poem
Blue Note
Charles Lloyd: Dismal Swamp (Charles Lloyd)
Album: Tone Poem
Blue Note
Joachim Kühn: A Remark You Made (Joe Zawinul)
Album: Touch The Light
ACT
Joachim Kühn: Blue Velvet (Bernie Wayne/Lee Morris)
Album: Touch The Light
ACT
Archie Shepp & The Marvels: Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Trad.)
Album: Let My People Go
Archieball
Archie Shepp & The Marvels: He Cares (Jason Moran)
Album: Let My People Go
Archieball
Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: Peace (Horace Silver)
Album: Duolog
Spice Records
Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: Stefanie
(Michael Hornstein/Berthold v.Braunbehrens)
Album: Duolog
Spice Records
Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: What Is This Thing Called Love (Cole Porter)
Album: Duolog
Spice Records
Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang: Pilgrimage (Philip Schiepek)
Album: Cathedral
ACT
Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang: The World Is Upside Down (Walter Lang)
Album: Cathedral
ACT
Jazzrausch Bigband: Mosaïque Bleu (Leonhard Kuhn/Patricia Römer)
Album: téchne
ACT
Jazzrausch Bigband: Der Literat (Leonhard Kuhn/Hugo Ball)
Album: téchne
ACT
Ida Sand: Burning (Ida Sand)
Album: Do You Here Me?
ACT
Ida Sand: Waiting (Ida Sand)
Album: Do You Here Me?
ACT
Jon Batiste: We Are (Jon Batiste)
Album: We Are
Verve
Jon Batiste: I Need You (Jon Batiste)
Album: We Are
Verve
Jon Batiste: Sing (Jon Batiste)
Album: We Are
Verve
Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop: Why Can’t We Live Together (Timmy Thomas)
Album: Breathe
Blue Note
Dr. Lonnie Smith: Too Damn Hot (Cole Porter)
Album: Breathe
Blue Note