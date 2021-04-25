25. April 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Regener Pappik Busch: Ask Me Now (Thelonious Monk)

Album: Ask Me Now

Universal



Regener Pappik Busch: Don’t Explain (Billie Holiday)

Album: Ask Me Now

Universal



Charles Lloyd: Anthem (Leonard Cohen)

Album: Tone Poem

Blue Note



Charles Lloyd: Dismal Swamp (Charles Lloyd)

Album: Tone Poem

Blue Note



Joachim Kühn: A Remark You Made (Joe Zawinul)

Album: Touch The Light

ACT



Joachim Kühn: Blue Velvet (Bernie Wayne/Lee Morris)

Album: Touch The Light

ACT



Archie Shepp & The Marvels: Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Trad.)

Album: Let My People Go

Archieball



Archie Shepp & The Marvels: He Cares (Jason Moran)

Album: Let My People Go

Archieball



Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: Peace (Horace Silver)

Album: Duolog

Spice Records



Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: Stefanie

(Michael Hornstein/Berthold v.Braunbehrens)

Album: Duolog

Spice Records



Berthold v. Braunbehrens / Michael Hornstein: What Is This Thing Called Love (Cole Porter)

Album: Duolog

Spice Records

Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang: Pilgrimage (Philip Schiepek)

Album: Cathedral

ACT



Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang: The World Is Upside Down (Walter Lang)

Album: Cathedral

ACT



Jazzrausch Bigband: Mosaïque Bleu (Leonhard Kuhn/Patricia Römer)

Album: téchne

ACT



Jazzrausch Bigband: Der Literat (Leonhard Kuhn/Hugo Ball)

Album: téchne

ACT



Ida Sand: Burning (Ida Sand)

Album: Do You Here Me?

ACT



Ida Sand: Waiting (Ida Sand)

Album: Do You Here Me?

ACT



Jon Batiste: We Are (Jon Batiste)

Album: We Are

Verve



Jon Batiste: I Need You (Jon Batiste)

Album: We Are

Verve



Jon Batiste: Sing (Jon Batiste)

Album: We Are

Verve



Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop: Why Can’t We Live Together (Timmy Thomas)

Album: Breathe

Blue Note



Dr. Lonnie Smith: Too Damn Hot (Cole Porter)

Album: Breathe

Blue Note



