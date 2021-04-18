18. April 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Gil Fuller: “Blues For A Debutante” (Junior Mance)

Album: "The Bebop Boys”

Best.nr./Label: 2225 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Kenny Clarke: "Bruz” (Milt Jackson)

Album: “Milt Jackson: Roll ‘Em Bags”

Best.nr./Label: SV-0110 / Denon (LC 08723)



Milt Jackson: "Junior” (Milt Jackson)

Album: “Meet Milt Jackson”

Best.nr./Label: SV-0172 / Denon (LC 08723)



Billy Mitchell: "The Zec” (Billy Mitchell)

Album: “Swing … Not Spring”

Best.nr./Label: SV-0188 / Denon (LC 08723)



Dizzy Gillespie: "Groovin‘ for Nat ” (Wenie Wilkins)

Album: “Birks Works”

Best.nr./Label: 527 900-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Thad Jones: "Thedia” (Thad Jones)

Album: “The Magnificent Thad Jones”

Best.nr./Label: 1527 / Blue Note



Dizzy Gillespie: "Cool Breeze” (Gillespie)

Album: “Complete 1956 South American Tour Recordings”

Best.nr./Label: 4569960 / Solar Records



Dizzy Gillespie: "Stablemates ” (Benny Golson)

Album: “Birks Works”

Best.nr./Label: 527 900-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Al Grey / Billy Mitchell: “Over The Rainbow” (Arlen / Harburg)

Album: “Dizzy Atmosphere”

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1762-2 / Specialty



Ray Charles: “Did I Do?” (Walter Hirsch / Fred Rose)

Album: “The Complete Swing Time & Atlantic Recordings”

Best.nr./Label: 5742220.26 / Le chant du monde



Count Basie: “Rat Race” (Quincy Jones)

Album: “One More Time”

Best.nr./Label: 500006 /Roulette



Thad Jones All Stars: “H & T Blues” (Thad Jones)

Album: “John Coltrane: Exotica”

Best.nr./Label: DZS012 / Dunhill



Count Basie: “Every Tub” (Basie / Durham)

Album: “The Best of Basie Vol.1”

Best.nr./Label: 500014 / Roulette



Count Basie: “Taps Miller” (Basie / Russell)

Album: “The Best of Basie Vol.1”

Best.nr./Label: 500014 / Roulette



Al Grey featuring Billy Mitchell: “African Lady” (Randy Weston)

Album: "Snap Your Fingers”

Best.nr./Label: LPS 700 / Argo



Billy Mitchell: “J & B” (Billy Mitchell)

Album: "This Is Billy MItchell”

Best.nr./Label: SRS 67027 /Smash



Billy Mitchell: “Siam” (Kee)

Album: "This Is Billy MItchell”

Best.nr./Label: SRS 67027 / Smash



Billy Mitchell / Al Cohn: “Emaline” (Parish / Perkins)

Album: “Xanadu At Montreux”

Best.nr./Label: 163 / Xanadu



Billy Mitchell / Al Cohn: “Xanadues” (Mitchell / Cohn)

Album: “Xanadu At Montreux”

Best.nr./Label: 163 / Xanadu



