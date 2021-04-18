18. April 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
18. April
Sonntag, 18. April 2021, 02:00 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (44): Zum 20. Todestag des Tenorsaxophonisten Billy Mitchell
Gil Fuller: “Blues For A Debutante” (Junior Mance)
Album: "The Bebop Boys”
Best.nr./Label: 2225 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Kenny Clarke: "Bruz” (Milt Jackson)
Album: “Milt Jackson: Roll ‘Em Bags”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0110 / Denon (LC 08723)
Milt Jackson: "Junior” (Milt Jackson)
Album: “Meet Milt Jackson”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0172 / Denon (LC 08723)
Billy Mitchell: "The Zec” (Billy Mitchell)
Album: “Swing … Not Spring”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0188 / Denon (LC 08723)
Dizzy Gillespie: "Groovin‘ for Nat ” (Wenie Wilkins)
Album: “Birks Works”
Best.nr./Label: 527 900-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Thad Jones: "Thedia” (Thad Jones)
Album: “The Magnificent Thad Jones”
Best.nr./Label: 1527 / Blue Note
Dizzy Gillespie: "Cool Breeze” (Gillespie)
Album: “Complete 1956 South American Tour Recordings”
Best.nr./Label: 4569960 / Solar Records
Dizzy Gillespie: "Stablemates ” (Benny Golson)
Album: “Birks Works”
Best.nr./Label: 527 900-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Al Grey / Billy Mitchell: “Over The Rainbow” (Arlen / Harburg)
Album: “Dizzy Atmosphere”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1762-2 / Specialty
Ray Charles: “Did I Do?” (Walter Hirsch / Fred Rose)
Album: “The Complete Swing Time & Atlantic Recordings”
Best.nr./Label: 5742220.26 / Le chant du monde
Count Basie: “Rat Race” (Quincy Jones)
Album: “One More Time”
Best.nr./Label: 500006 /Roulette
Thad Jones All Stars: “H & T Blues” (Thad Jones)
Album: “John Coltrane: Exotica”
Best.nr./Label: DZS012 / Dunhill
Count Basie: “Every Tub” (Basie / Durham)
Album: “The Best of Basie Vol.1”
Best.nr./Label: 500014 / Roulette
Count Basie: “Taps Miller” (Basie / Russell)
Album: “The Best of Basie Vol.1”
Best.nr./Label: 500014 / Roulette
Al Grey featuring Billy Mitchell: “African Lady” (Randy Weston)
Album: "Snap Your Fingers”
Best.nr./Label: LPS 700 / Argo
Billy Mitchell: “J & B” (Billy Mitchell)
Album: "This Is Billy MItchell”
Best.nr./Label: SRS 67027 /Smash
Billy Mitchell: “Siam” (Kee)
Album: "This Is Billy MItchell”
Best.nr./Label: SRS 67027 / Smash
Billy Mitchell / Al Cohn: “Emaline” (Parish / Perkins)
Album: “Xanadu At Montreux”
Best.nr./Label: 163 / Xanadu
Billy Mitchell / Al Cohn: “Xanadues” (Mitchell / Cohn)
Album: “Xanadu At Montreux”
Best.nr./Label: 163 / Xanadu