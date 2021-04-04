04. April 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

AuB: „Calvados“ (Alex Hitchcock)

CD: AuB

Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records



Ray Anderson's Organic Quartet: „Hot Crab Pot“ (Ray Anderson)

CD: Being The Point

Best.nr./Label: 1313 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Henry Threadgill: „Spotted Dick Is Pudding“ (Henry Threadgill)

CD: Easily Slip Into Another World

Best.nr./Label: 3025-2-N / RCA Novus



Django Bates: „Queen of Puddings“ (Django Bates)

CD: Summer Fruits (and Unrest)

Best.nr./Label: 514008-2 / JMT



Nils Wogram: „Muffin“ (Nils Wogram)

CD: Odd And Awkward

Best.nr./Label: 9416 2 / Enja Records



Nils Wogram: „Sushi High“ (Nils Wogram)

CD: Root 70

Best.nr./Label: 008 / Our House Records



Kühn/Humair/Jenny-Clark: „More Tuna“ (Joachim Kühn)

CD: Triple Entente

Best.nr./Label: 558690-2 / Polydor



Harris Eisenstadt Canada Day Quartet: „A Fine Kettle of Fish“ (Harris Eisenstadt)

CD: On Parade in Parede

Best.nr./Label: CF413CD / Clean Feed



Dexter Gordon: „Fried Bananas“ (Harris Eisenstadt)

CD: Live At The Both/And Club

Best.nr./Label: 77030 / A – Records



Rabih Abou-Khalil: „Mango“ (Rabih Abou-Khalil/Joachim Kühn)

CD: Journey To The Centre Of An Egg

Best.nr./Label: 9479 2 / Enja Records



Roy Hargrove Quintet: „Soppin' The Biscuit“ (Roy Hargrove)

CD: With The Tenors Of Our Time

Best.nr./Label: 523019-2 / Verve



Chris Cheek: „Strawberry Jam“ (Chris Cheek)

CD: Chris Cheek presents Saturday Songs

Best.nr./Label: 1453 / Sunnyside



Sana Nagano: „Loud Dinner Wanted“ (Sana Nagano)

CD: Smashing Humans

Best.nr./Label: 5855 / 577 Records



Hamiet Bluiett: „Gumbo (Vegetarian Style)“ (Curtis Lundy)

CD: Ebu

Best.nr./Label: 1088 / Soul Note



Lauer Large: „Preisselbeersoße“ (Johannes Lauer)

CD: Less Beat More!

Best.nr./Label: 120 / jazzwerkstatt





