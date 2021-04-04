04. April 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
04. April
Sonntag, 04. April 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Das Ende der Fastenzeit
AuB: „Calvados“ (Alex Hitchcock)
CD: AuB
Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records
Ray Anderson's Organic Quartet: „Hot Crab Pot“ (Ray Anderson)
CD: Being The Point
Best.nr./Label: 1313 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Henry Threadgill: „Spotted Dick Is Pudding“ (Henry Threadgill)
CD: Easily Slip Into Another World
Best.nr./Label: 3025-2-N / RCA Novus
Django Bates: „Queen of Puddings“ (Django Bates)
CD: Summer Fruits (and Unrest)
Best.nr./Label: 514008-2 / JMT
Nils Wogram: „Muffin“ (Nils Wogram)
CD: Odd And Awkward
Best.nr./Label: 9416 2 / Enja Records
Nils Wogram: „Sushi High“ (Nils Wogram)
CD: Root 70
Best.nr./Label: 008 / Our House Records
Kühn/Humair/Jenny-Clark: „More Tuna“ (Joachim Kühn)
CD: Triple Entente
Best.nr./Label: 558690-2 / Polydor
Harris Eisenstadt Canada Day Quartet: „A Fine Kettle of Fish“ (Harris Eisenstadt)
CD: On Parade in Parede
Best.nr./Label: CF413CD / Clean Feed
Dexter Gordon: „Fried Bananas“ (Harris Eisenstadt)
CD: Live At The Both/And Club
Best.nr./Label: 77030 / A – Records
Rabih Abou-Khalil: „Mango“ (Rabih Abou-Khalil/Joachim Kühn)
CD: Journey To The Centre Of An Egg
Best.nr./Label: 9479 2 / Enja Records
Roy Hargrove Quintet: „Soppin' The Biscuit“ (Roy Hargrove)
CD: With The Tenors Of Our Time
Best.nr./Label: 523019-2 / Verve
Chris Cheek: „Strawberry Jam“ (Chris Cheek)
CD: Chris Cheek presents Saturday Songs
Best.nr./Label: 1453 / Sunnyside
Sana Nagano: „Loud Dinner Wanted“ (Sana Nagano)
CD: Smashing Humans
Best.nr./Label: 5855 / 577 Records
Hamiet Bluiett: „Gumbo (Vegetarian Style)“ (Curtis Lundy)
CD: Ebu
Best.nr./Label: 1088 / Soul Note
Lauer Large: „Preisselbeersoße“ (Johannes Lauer)
CD: Less Beat More!
Best.nr./Label: 120 / jazzwerkstatt