16. Mai 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 16. Mai 2021, 16:42 Uhr
Der schwarze Goodman? Zum 120. Geburtstag des Klarinettisten Edmond Hall
Edmond Hall: “Edmond Hall Blues” (Meade Lux Lewis & Paul Freeman)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Leonard Feather: "Esquire Jump” (Leonard Feather)
Album: “Six Faces Of Jazz”
Best.nr./Label: CJS 826 / Ember
Claude Hopkins: "How’m I Doing?” (Fowler and Redman)
Album: “The Sound Of Harlem Vol.2”
Best.nr./Label: va-7994 / JazzDocument
Billie Holiday feat. Edmond Hall: “Me, Myself And I” (Irving Gordon, Allan Roberts & Alvin S. Kaufman)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Lionel Hampton feat. Edmond Hall: “My Buddy” (Walter Donaldson)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Henry “Red” Allen feat. Edmond Hall: “Canal Street Blues” (King Oliver)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: “Profoundly Blue” (Meade Lux Lewis)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: “High Society” (Porter Steele)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: “Esquire Blues” (Leoanrd Feather)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: “The Man I Love” (George Gershwin)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: "Blue Interval” (Edmond Hall)
Album. “The Complete Edmond Hall / James P. Johnson / Sidney DeParis / Vic Dickenson Blue Note Sessions”
Best.nr./Label: Mosaic MR&-109 / Prestige
DeParis Brothers Orchestra feat. Edmond Hall: "The Sheik of Araby” (Harry B. Smith / Francis Wheeler)
Album. “The Commodore Story”
Best.nr./Label: CMD 24002 / Commodore (LC06713)
Edmond Hall: "Honeysuckle Rose” (Fats Waller)
Album. “’Hot Lips’ Page Play The Blues In ‘B’”
Best.nr./Label: 3891172 / Archives Of Jazz
Edmond Hall: “Big City Blues” (Edmon Hall & Walter Lion)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson: "Sleepy Time Gal” (Lorenzo/Whiting/Alden/Egan)
Album: “Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson”
Best.nr./Label: 9031-72727-2 / Commodore (LC00094)
Edmond Hall: “Show Piece” (Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson)
Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)
Edmond Hall: “Caravan” (Ellington / Tizol)
Album: “1941-1957”
Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz
Edmond Hall: “Lonely Moments” (Williams)
Album: “Steamin’ And Beamin’”
Best.nr./Label: 20.1975-HI / History
Edmond Hall: “The Blues” (Hall)
Album: “Take IT Edmond Hall With Your Clarinet”
Best.nr./Label: Disc Q 020 / Queen
Edmond Hall: “After You’ve Gone” (Creamer / Layton)
Album: “1941-1957”
Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz
Edmond Hall: “Indiana” (MacDonald / Hanley)
Album: “1941-1957”
Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz
Eddie Condon: “Royal Garden Blues” (Clarence Williams / Spencer Williams)
Album: “Bixieland”
Best.nr./Label: B 07088 L / Philips
Louis Armstrong: “Clarinet Marmalade” (Ragas/Edwards/LaRocca/Sbarbaro/Shields)
Album: “Ambassador SATCH ”
Best.nr./Label: CK 64926 / Columbia
Edmond Hall: “Dardanella” (Black / Bernard)
Album: “1941-1957”
Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz
Edmond Hall: “It Ain’t Necessarily So” (Gershwin)
Album: “Edmond Hall Quartet”
Best.nr./Label: 671 190 / Storyville
Vic Dickenson: “I Cover The Waterfront” (Johnny Green)
Album: "Nice Work”. His 34 finest
Best.nr./Label: RTR 4294 / Retrospective (LC05871)