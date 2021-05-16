16. Mai 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Edmond Hall: “Edmond Hall Blues” (Meade Lux Lewis & Paul Freeman)

Album: "Profoundly Blue”. His 22 finest

Best.nr./Label: RTR 4286 / Retrospective (LC05871)



Leonard Feather: "Esquire Jump” (Leonard Feather)

Album: “Six Faces Of Jazz”

Best.nr./Label: CJS 826 / Ember



Claude Hopkins: "How’m I Doing?” (Fowler and Redman)

Album: “The Sound Of Harlem Vol.2”

Best.nr./Label: va-7994 / JazzDocument



Billie Holiday feat. Edmond Hall: “Me, Myself And I” (Irving Gordon, Allan Roberts & Alvin S. Kaufman)

Lionel Hampton feat. Edmond Hall: “My Buddy” (Walter Donaldson)

Henry “Red” Allen feat. Edmond Hall: “Canal Street Blues” (King Oliver)

Edmond Hall: “Profoundly Blue” (Meade Lux Lewis)

Edmond Hall: “High Society” (Porter Steele)

Edmond Hall: “Esquire Blues” (Leoanrd Feather)

Edmond Hall: “The Man I Love” (George Gershwin)

Edmond Hall: "Blue Interval” (Edmond Hall)

Album. “The Complete Edmond Hall / James P. Johnson / Sidney DeParis / Vic Dickenson Blue Note Sessions”

Best.nr./Label: Mosaic MR&-109 / Prestige



DeParis Brothers Orchestra feat. Edmond Hall: "The Sheik of Araby” (Harry B. Smith / Francis Wheeler)

Album. “The Commodore Story”

Best.nr./Label: CMD 24002 / Commodore (LC06713)



Edmond Hall: "Honeysuckle Rose” (Fats Waller)

Album. “’Hot Lips’ Page Play The Blues In ‘B’”

Best.nr./Label: 3891172 / Archives Of Jazz



Edmond Hall: “Big City Blues” (Edmon Hall & Walter Lion)

Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson: "Sleepy Time Gal” (Lorenzo/Whiting/Alden/Egan)

Album: “Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson”

Best.nr./Label: 9031-72727-2 / Commodore (LC00094)



Edmond Hall: “Show Piece” (Edmond Hall & Teddy Wilson)

Edmond Hall: “Caravan” (Ellington / Tizol)

Album: “1941-1957”

Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz



Edmond Hall: “Lonely Moments” (Williams)

Album: “Steamin’ And Beamin’”

Best.nr./Label: 20.1975-HI / History



Edmond Hall: “The Blues” (Hall)

Album: “Take IT Edmond Hall With Your Clarinet”

Best.nr./Label: Disc Q 020 / Queen



Edmond Hall: “After You’ve Gone” (Creamer / Layton)

Album: “1941-1957”

Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz



Edmond Hall: “Indiana” (MacDonald / Hanley)

Album: “1941-1957”

Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz



Eddie Condon: “Royal Garden Blues” (Clarence Williams / Spencer Williams)

Album: “Bixieland”

Best.nr./Label: B 07088 L / Philips



Louis Armstrong: “Clarinet Marmalade” (Ragas/Edwards/LaRocca/Sbarbaro/Shields)

Album: “Ambassador SATCH ”

Best.nr./Label: CK 64926 / Columbia



Edmond Hall: “Dardanella” (Black / Bernard)

Album: “1941-1957”

Best.nr./Label: CD 53199 / Giants Of Jazz



Edmond Hall: “It Ain’t Necessarily So” (Gershwin)

Album: “Edmond Hall Quartet”

Best.nr./Label: 671 190 / Storyville



Vic Dickenson: “I Cover The Waterfront” (Johnny Green)

Album: "Nice Work”. His 34 finest

Best.nr./Label: RTR 4294 / Retrospective (LC05871)







