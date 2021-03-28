28. März 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Junior Mance: “Hot Springs” (Junior Mance)

Album: „V.S.O.P. Album”

Best.nr./Label: 824116-1 / Mercury (LC 08723)



Junior Mance: "Letter From Home” (Junior Mance)

Album: “Junior Mance Trio at The Village Vanguard”

Best.nr./Label: OJC-204 / Jazzland (LC 00720)



Junior Mance: "Smokey Blues” (Junior Mance)

Album: “Junior Mance Trio at The Village Vanguard”

Best.nr./Label: OJC-204 / Jazzland (LC 00720)



Gene Ammons: "Concentration” (Lionel Hampton / Ben Kynard)

Album. “You Can Depend On Me”

Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)



Gene Ammons: "Shermanski” (Daniels)

Album. “You Can Depend On Me”

Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)



Gene Ammons: "Wild Leo” (Gene Ammons)

Album. “You Can Depend On Me”

Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)



Gene Ammons: "Jay Jay” (Johnson)

Album. “You Can Depend On Me”

Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)



Lester Young: “Be Bop Boogie” (Lester Young)

Album: "Lester Leaps Again"

Best.nr./Label: AFFD 80 / Affinity



Lester Young: “Lavender Blue” (E. Daniel / L. Morey)

Album: "Lester Leaps Again"

Best.nr./Label: AFFD 80 / Affinity



Lester Young: “Crazy Over Jazz” (Lester Young)

Album: The Master’s Touch

Best.nr./Label: SV-0113 / Denon (LC 08723)



Gene Ammons / Sonny Stitt: “Stringin’ The Jug” (Ammons)

Album: All Star Sessions

Prestige LP 7050 / LC00313



Sonny Stitt: “Imagination” (Burke / Van Heusen)

Album: Kaleidoscope

Prestige OJCCD-060-2 / LC00313



Cannonball Adderley: “Junior’s Tune” (Junior Mance)

Album: “In the Land of Hi-Fi”

Best.nr./Label: MG 36077 / Emarcy (LC 08723)



Cannonball Adderley: “Hurricane Connie” (Quincy Jones)

Album: "The George Shearing / Cannonball Adderley Quintetts at Newport”

Best.nr./Label: PACD 5315-2 / Pablo



Cannonball Adderley: “Jubilation” (Junior Mance)

Album: "Sophisticated Swing”

Best.nr./Label: 528 408-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: “Billie’s Bounce” (Charlie Parker)

Album: “Live At Minton’s”

Best.nr./Lable: PRCD 24206-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Junior Mance: “Swingmatism” (MShann / Scott)

Album: “Sweet And Lovely”

Best.nr./Label: MCD 47100-2 / Milestone



Dinah Washington: “Bye Bye Blues” (Bennett / Gray / Hamm / Lown)

Album: „After Hours With Miss D”

Best.nr./Label: 0044007605622 / Verve (LC 08723)



Dinah Washington: “Or Love Is Here To Stay” (Gershwin)

Album: "The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol.4”

Best.nr./Label: 834 083 / Mercury (LC 08723)



Dizzy Gillespie: “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” (Cole Porter)

Album: “Have Trumpet, Will Excite!”

Best.nr./Label: 549 744-2 / Verve

