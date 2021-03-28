28. März 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
28. März
Sonntag, 28. März 2021, 13:07 Uhr
Die frühen Jahre des Pianisten Junior Mance (1928 - 2021)
Junior Mance: “Hot Springs” (Junior Mance)
Album: „V.S.O.P. Album”
Best.nr./Label: 824116-1 / Mercury (LC 08723)
Junior Mance: "Letter From Home” (Junior Mance)
Album: “Junior Mance Trio at The Village Vanguard”
Best.nr./Label: OJC-204 / Jazzland (LC 00720)
Junior Mance: "Smokey Blues” (Junior Mance)
Album: “Junior Mance Trio at The Village Vanguard”
Best.nr./Label: OJC-204 / Jazzland (LC 00720)
Gene Ammons: "Concentration” (Lionel Hampton / Ben Kynard)
Album. “You Can Depend On Me”
Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)
Gene Ammons: "Shermanski” (Daniels)
Album. “You Can Depend On Me”
Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)
Gene Ammons: "Wild Leo” (Gene Ammons)
Album. “You Can Depend On Me”
Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)
Gene Ammons: "Jay Jay” (Johnson)
Album. “You Can Depend On Me”
Best.nr./Label: 222402-444 / Membran (LC 12281)
Lester Young: “Be Bop Boogie” (Lester Young)
Album: "Lester Leaps Again"
Best.nr./Label: AFFD 80 / Affinity
Lester Young: “Lavender Blue” (E. Daniel / L. Morey)
Album: "Lester Leaps Again"
Best.nr./Label: AFFD 80 / Affinity
Lester Young: “Crazy Over Jazz” (Lester Young)
Album: The Master’s Touch
Best.nr./Label: SV-0113 / Denon (LC 08723)
Gene Ammons / Sonny Stitt: “Stringin’ The Jug” (Ammons)
Album: All Star Sessions
Prestige LP 7050 / LC00313
Sonny Stitt: “Imagination” (Burke / Van Heusen)
Album: Kaleidoscope
Prestige OJCCD-060-2 / LC00313
Cannonball Adderley: “Junior’s Tune” (Junior Mance)
Album: “In the Land of Hi-Fi”
Best.nr./Label: MG 36077 / Emarcy (LC 08723)
Cannonball Adderley: “Hurricane Connie” (Quincy Jones)
Album: "The George Shearing / Cannonball Adderley Quintetts at Newport”
Best.nr./Label: PACD 5315-2 / Pablo
Cannonball Adderley: “Jubilation” (Junior Mance)
Album: "Sophisticated Swing”
Best.nr./Label: 528 408-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: “Billie’s Bounce” (Charlie Parker)
Album: “Live At Minton’s”
Best.nr./Lable: PRCD 24206-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Junior Mance: “Swingmatism” (MShann / Scott)
Album: “Sweet And Lovely”
Best.nr./Label: MCD 47100-2 / Milestone
Dinah Washington: “Bye Bye Blues” (Bennett / Gray / Hamm / Lown)
Album: „After Hours With Miss D”
Best.nr./Label: 0044007605622 / Verve (LC 08723)
Dinah Washington: “Or Love Is Here To Stay” (Gershwin)
Album: "The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol.4”
Best.nr./Label: 834 083 / Mercury (LC 08723)
Dizzy Gillespie: “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” (Cole Porter)
Album: “Have Trumpet, Will Excite!”
Best.nr./Label: 549 744-2 / Verve