14. Februar 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Chick Corea: Spain (Chick Corea)

Album: Pure – The Live Recording

Herzog Records



Al Jarreau: Spain (Chick Corea)

Album: This Time

Warner Music



Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Screaming J. Hawkins)

Album: I Put A Spell On You

Verve



Nina Simone: Tomorrow Is My Turn (Charlez Aznavour)

Album: I Put A Spell On You

Verve



Nina Simone: Ne Me Quitte Pas (Jaques Brel)

Album: I Put A Spell On You

Verve



Sarah Vaughan: April in Paris (Vernon Duke)

Album: Sarah Vaughan

Verve



Sarah Vaughan: Embraceable You (George Gershwin)

Album: Sarah Vaughan

Verve



Larry Coryell & Philip Catherine: Embraceable You (George Gershwin)

Album: The Last Call

ACT



Larry Coryell & Philip Catherine: Manha De Carnaval ( Luiz Bonfa)

Album: The Last Call

ACT



Joachim Kühn: Allegretto (L.v.Beethoven/Joachim Kühn)

Album: Touch The Light

ACT



Joachim Kühn: Redemption Song (Joachim Kühn)

Album: Touch The Light

ACT





Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry: Chapel Song (Joe Lovano)

Album: Garden Of Expression

ECM



Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry: West Of The Moon (Joe Lovano)

Album: Garden Of Expression

ECM



Shai Maestro: Mystery And Illusions (Shai Maestro)

Album: Human

ECM



Shai Maestro: Hank And Charlie (Shai Maestro)

Album: Human

ECM



Rüdiger Baldauf: Back In The U.S.S.R. (Lennon/McCartney)

Album: Strawberry Fields

Mons Records



Rüdiger Baldauf: Something (George Harrison)

Album: Strawberry Fields

Mons Records



Tom Gaebel: I’m sittin On Top Of The World (Ray Hendersen)

Album: The Best Of

Tomofon Records



Tom Gaebel: Someone Like You (Tom Gaebel)

Album: The Best Of

Tomofon Records



Tom Gaebel: Music To Watch Girls By (Sid Ramin/Tony Velona )

Album: The Best Of

Tomofon Records



Götz Alsmann: L.I.E.B.E. (Bert Kaempfert)

Album: L.I.E.B.E.

Blue Note



Götz Alsmann: Man müsste Klavier spielen können. (Hans Fritz Beckmann)

Album: L.I.E.B.E.

Blue Note



Götz Alsmann: Nur eine schlechte Kopie. (Heinz Gietz)

Album: L.I.E.B.E.

Blue Note





