14. Februar 2021 Mit Peter Veit
14. Februar
Sonntag, 14. Februar 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Chick Corea: Spain (Chick Corea)
Album: Pure – The Live Recording
Herzog Records
Al Jarreau: Spain (Chick Corea)
Album: This Time
Warner Music
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Screaming J. Hawkins)
Album: I Put A Spell On You
Verve
Nina Simone: Tomorrow Is My Turn (Charlez Aznavour)
Album: I Put A Spell On You
Verve
Nina Simone: Ne Me Quitte Pas (Jaques Brel)
Album: I Put A Spell On You
Verve
Sarah Vaughan: April in Paris (Vernon Duke)
Album: Sarah Vaughan
Verve
Sarah Vaughan: Embraceable You (George Gershwin)
Album: Sarah Vaughan
Verve
Larry Coryell & Philip Catherine: Embraceable You (George Gershwin)
Album: The Last Call
ACT
Larry Coryell & Philip Catherine: Manha De Carnaval ( Luiz Bonfa)
Album: The Last Call
ACT
Joachim Kühn: Allegretto (L.v.Beethoven/Joachim Kühn)
Album: Touch The Light
ACT
Joachim Kühn: Redemption Song (Joachim Kühn)
Album: Touch The Light
ACT
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry: Chapel Song (Joe Lovano)
Album: Garden Of Expression
ECM
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry: West Of The Moon (Joe Lovano)
Album: Garden Of Expression
ECM
Shai Maestro: Mystery And Illusions (Shai Maestro)
Album: Human
ECM
Shai Maestro: Hank And Charlie (Shai Maestro)
Album: Human
ECM
Rüdiger Baldauf: Back In The U.S.S.R. (Lennon/McCartney)
Album: Strawberry Fields
Mons Records
Rüdiger Baldauf: Something (George Harrison)
Album: Strawberry Fields
Mons Records
Tom Gaebel: I’m sittin On Top Of The World (Ray Hendersen)
Album: The Best Of
Tomofon Records
Tom Gaebel: Someone Like You (Tom Gaebel)
Album: The Best Of
Tomofon Records
Tom Gaebel: Music To Watch Girls By (Sid Ramin/Tony Velona )
Album: The Best Of
Tomofon Records
Götz Alsmann: L.I.E.B.E. (Bert Kaempfert)
Album: L.I.E.B.E.
Blue Note
Götz Alsmann: Man müsste Klavier spielen können. (Hans Fritz Beckmann)
Album: L.I.E.B.E.
Blue Note
Götz Alsmann: Nur eine schlechte Kopie. (Heinz Gietz)
Album: L.I.E.B.E.
Blue Note