31. Januar 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 31. Januar 2021, 00:05 Uhr

Piano Summit

Frank Kimbrough: “Quickening” (Frank Kimbrough)
CD: Air
Best.nr./Label: PM 2127 / Palmetto

Stanley Cowell: “St. Croix” (Stanley Cowell)
CD: Back To The Beautiful
Best.nr./Label: 4398 / Concord Jazz

Emmet Cohen: “Future Stride” (Emmet Cohen/Kyle Poole)
CD: Future Stride
Best.nr./Label: 1181 / Mack Avenue

Emmet Cohen: “Toast To Lo” (Emmet Cohen)
CD: Future Stride
Best.nr./Label: 1181 / Mack Avenue

Emmet Cohen: “Reflections At Dusk” (Emmet Cohen)
CD: Future Stride
Best.nr./Label: 1181 / Mack Avenue

Marc Copland: “Timeless” (John Avercrombie)
CD: John
Best.nr./Label: 4005 / Illusions Mirage

Marc Copland: “Remember Hymn” (John Avercrombie)
CD: John
Best.nr./Label: 4005 / Illusions Mirage

Billy Childs: “Twilight Is Upon Us” (Billy Childs)
CD: Acceptance
Best.nr./Label: 1176 / Mack Avenue

Billy Childs: “Do You Know My Name” (Billy Childs)
CD: Acceptance
Best.nr./Label: 1176 / Mack Avenue

Shai Maestro: “Mystery And Illusions” (Shai Maestro)
CD: Human
Best.nr./Label: 2688 / ECM-Records

Shai Maestro: “The Thief's Dream” (Shai Maestro)
CD: Human
Best.nr./Label: 2688 / ECM-Records

Fergus McCready: “Cairn” (Fergus McCready)
CD: Cairn
Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records

Fergus McCready: “Jig” (Fergus McCready)
CD: Cairn
Best.nr./Label: 1165 / Edition Records

Kari Ikonen: “Rausch” (Kari Ikonen)
CD: Impressions, Improvisations And Compositions
Best.nr./Label: OZ097CD / Ozella

Kari Ikonen: “Maqtu 'ah on Maqam Rast” (Kari Ikonen)
CD: Impressions, Improvisations And Compositions
Best.nr./Label: OZ097CD / Ozella

Enrico Pieranunzi & Bert Joris: “Anne April Sang” (Enrico Pieranunzi)
CD: Afterglow
Best.nr./Label: CR73460 / A – Records

Eyolf Dale: “The Lonely Banker” (Eyolf Dale)
CD: Being
Best.nr./Label: 1167 / Edition Records

Eyolf Dale: “The Pondering” (Eyolf Dale)
CD: Being
Best.nr./Label: 1167 / Edition Records
















