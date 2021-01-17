17. Januar 2021 Mit Peter Veit
17. Januar
Sonntag, 17. Januar 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Jeff Cascaro: Ode To Billie Joe (Bobbie Gentry)
Länge 6:35
Album: Pure – The Live Recording
Herzog Records
LC 10101
Gregory Porter: Phoenix (Gregory Porter)
Album: All Rise
Blue Note
Curtis Stigers: Lately I’ve Let Things Slide (Curtis Stigers)
Album: Gentleman
Umi Jazz Germany
Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin Street Blues (Spencer Williams)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks
Carla Bley, Andy Shephard & Steve Swallow:
Beautiful Telephones Pt.3 (Carla Bley)
Länge: 6:16
Album: Life Goes On
ECM
Keith Jarrett: Answer me, My Love (Fred Rauch/Carl Sigman)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM
Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell: Back Home (Grégoire Maret)
Album: Americana
ACT
Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren: Värmlandsvisan (Trad.)
Länge 3:48
Album: Kristallen
ACT
Wolfgang Haffner: Dando Vueltas (Wolfgang Haffner)
Album: Kind Of Tango
ACT
Matthieu Saglio: Bolero Triste (Matthieu Saglio)
Länge 5:29
Album: El Camino de Los Vientos
ACT
Jean-Louis Matinier / Kevin Seddiki: Bolero Triste
(Philippe Sarde/Kevin Seddiki/Jean-Louis Matinier)
Album: Rivages
ECM
Kandace Springs: Solitude (Duke Ellington)
Länge: 5:03
Album: The Woman Who Raised Me
Blue Note
Malia: Me & My Girlfriend (N.N.)
Album: The Garden Of Eve
MPS
Norah Jones: Heartbroken, Day After (Norah Jones)
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor
Blue Note
Tingvall Trio: Bolero (Martin Tingvall)
Länge: 4:26
Album: Dance
Skip Records
LC 10482
Klaus Doldinger’s Passport: Soul Town (Klaus Doldinger)
Album: Motherhood
Warner Music
Jordan Rakei: Wind Parade (Donald Byrd)
Album: Re:imagined
Decca
Avishai Cohen: Moonlight Serenade (L.v.Beethoven/Big Vicious)
Album: Big Vicious
ECM
Bettye LaVette: Book Of Lies (Moore/Small)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve
Bettye LaVette: Blackbird (Lennon/McCartney)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve
Diana Krall: Don’t Smoke In Bed (Willard Robison)
Album: This Dream Of You
Verve
Melody Gardot: Um Beijo (Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca
Quadro Nuevo: Stay Away And Play (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM