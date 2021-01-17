Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
radioJazznacht - Startseite

0

17. Januar 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Stand: 17.01.2021

17 Januar

Sonntag, 17. Januar 2021, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr

Jeff Cascaro: Ode To Billie Joe (Bobbie Gentry)
Länge 6:35
Album: Pure – The Live Recording
Herzog Records
LC 10101

Gregory Porter: Phoenix (Gregory Porter)
Album: All Rise
Blue Note

Curtis Stigers: Lately I’ve Let Things Slide (Curtis Stigers)
Album: Gentleman
Umi Jazz Germany

Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin Street Blues (Spencer Williams)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks

Carla Bley, Andy Shephard & Steve Swallow:
Beautiful Telephones Pt.3 (Carla Bley)
Länge: 6:16
Album: Life Goes On
ECM

Keith Jarrett: Answer me, My Love (Fred Rauch/Carl Sigman)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM

Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell: Back Home (Grégoire Maret)
Album: Americana
ACT

Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren: Värmlandsvisan (Trad.)
Länge 3:48
Album: Kristallen
ACT

Wolfgang Haffner: Dando Vueltas (Wolfgang Haffner)
Album: Kind Of Tango
ACT

Matthieu Saglio: Bolero Triste (Matthieu Saglio)
Länge 5:29
Album: El Camino de Los Vientos
ACT

Jean-Louis Matinier / Kevin Seddiki: Bolero Triste
(Philippe Sarde/Kevin Seddiki/Jean-Louis Matinier)
Album: Rivages
ECM

Kandace Springs: Solitude (Duke Ellington)
Länge: 5:03
Album: The Woman Who Raised Me
Blue Note

Malia: Me & My Girlfriend (N.N.)
Album: The Garden Of Eve
MPS

Norah Jones: Heartbroken, Day After (Norah Jones)
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor
Blue Note

Tingvall Trio: Bolero (Martin Tingvall)
Länge: 4:26
Album: Dance
Skip Records
LC 10482

Klaus Doldinger’s Passport: Soul Town (Klaus Doldinger)
Album: Motherhood
Warner Music

Jordan Rakei: Wind Parade (Donald Byrd)
Album: Re:imagined
Decca

Avishai Cohen: Moonlight Serenade (L.v.Beethoven/Big Vicious)
Album: Big Vicious
ECM

Bettye LaVette: Book Of Lies (Moore/Small)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve

Bettye LaVette: Blackbird (Lennon/McCartney)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve

Diana Krall: Don’t Smoke In Bed (Willard Robison)
Album: This Dream Of You
Verve

Melody Gardot: Um Beijo (Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca

Quadro Nuevo: Stay Away And Play (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM

















0