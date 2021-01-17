17. Januar 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Jeff Cascaro: Ode To Billie Joe (Bobbie Gentry)

Länge 6:35

Album: Pure – The Live Recording

Herzog Records

LC 10101



Gregory Porter: Phoenix (Gregory Porter)

Album: All Rise

Blue Note



Curtis Stigers: Lately I’ve Let Things Slide (Curtis Stigers)

Album: Gentleman

Umi Jazz Germany



Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin Street Blues (Spencer Williams)

Album: On Vacation

Masterworks



Carla Bley, Andy Shephard & Steve Swallow:

Beautiful Telephones Pt.3 (Carla Bley)

Länge: 6:16

Album: Life Goes On

ECM



Keith Jarrett: Answer me, My Love (Fred Rauch/Carl Sigman)

Album: Budapest Concert

ECM



Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell: Back Home (Grégoire Maret)

Album: Americana

ACT



Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren: Värmlandsvisan (Trad.)

Länge 3:48

Album: Kristallen

ACT



Wolfgang Haffner: Dando Vueltas (Wolfgang Haffner)

Album: Kind Of Tango

ACT



Matthieu Saglio: Bolero Triste (Matthieu Saglio)

Länge 5:29

Album: El Camino de Los Vientos

ACT



Jean-Louis Matinier / Kevin Seddiki: Bolero Triste

(Philippe Sarde/Kevin Seddiki/Jean-Louis Matinier)

Album: Rivages

ECM



Kandace Springs: Solitude (Duke Ellington)

Länge: 5:03

Album: The Woman Who Raised Me

Blue Note



Malia: Me & My Girlfriend (N.N.)

Album: The Garden Of Eve

MPS



Norah Jones: Heartbroken, Day After (Norah Jones)

Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor

Blue Note



Tingvall Trio: Bolero (Martin Tingvall)

Länge: 4:26

Album: Dance

Skip Records

LC 10482



Klaus Doldinger’s Passport: Soul Town (Klaus Doldinger)

Album: Motherhood

Warner Music



Jordan Rakei: Wind Parade (Donald Byrd)

Album: Re:imagined

Decca



Avishai Cohen: Moonlight Serenade (L.v.Beethoven/Big Vicious)

Album: Big Vicious

ECM



Bettye LaVette: Book Of Lies (Moore/Small)

Album: Blackbirds

Verve



Bettye LaVette: Blackbird (Lennon/McCartney)

Album: Blackbirds

Verve



Diana Krall: Don’t Smoke In Bed (Willard Robison)

Album: This Dream Of You

Verve



Melody Gardot: Um Beijo (Melody Gardot)

Album:Sunset In The Blue

Decca



Quadro Nuevo: Stay Away And Play (Andreas Hinterseher)

Album: Mare

GLM





