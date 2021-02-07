07. Februar 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
07. Februar
Sonntag, 07. Februar 2021, 13:07 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (43): Der Conga-Virtuose Cándido Camero (1921 - 2020)
Candido: "Candido’s Camera" (Ted Sommer)
CD: Candido
Best.nr./Label: 125 / ABC (LC 06173)
Charlie Parker: "Broadway" (Bird / Woode / McRae)
LP: Summit Meeting At Birdland
Best.nr./Label: 82291 / CBS
Miles Davis: "Dig" (Miles Davis)
CD: The Complete Live Recordings 1948-1955
Best.nr./Label: UAR 503-10 / United Archives
Charlie Parker: "Moose The Mooche" (Charlie Parker)
LP: The Bird you never heard
Best.nr./Label: ST-280 / Stash
Stan Kenton feat. Dizzy Gillespie: "Manteca" (Dizzy Gillespie / Chano Pozo)
LP: The Definitive Kenton
Best.nr./Label: AR-2-102 / Artistry Records
Stan Kenton: "Bacante" (Bill Russo)
LP: Kenton Showcase
Best.nr./Label: ST-1028 / Creative World
Dizzy Gillespie: "Caravan" (Juan Tizol / Caravan)
CD: Afro
Best.nr./Label: 314 517 052-2 / Verve
Billy Taylor: "Mambo Inn" (Mario Bauza)
CD: Billy Taylor Trio With Candido
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 015-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00313)
Kenny Clarke / Cándido Camero: "Rhythmorama" (Kenny Clarke)
CD: Introducing Kenny Burrell
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 24561 2 3 / Blue Note
Duke Ellington: "Rhythm Pum Te Dum" (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)
LP: A Drum Is A Woman
Best.nr./Label: JCL 951 / Columbia (LC00162)
Art Blakey: "Oscalypso" (Oscar Pettiford)
CD: Drum Suite
Best.nr./Label: 520238 2 / Columbia (LC00162)
Don Elliott: "Push The Bottom" (Gil Evans)
CD: Six Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGHCD547 / Real Gone Jazz
Sonny Rollins: "Jungoso" (Duke Ellington)
CD: What’s New?
Best.nr./Label: 74321193112 / RCA (LC00316)
Dexter Gordon: "Blues For Gates" (D. Gordon)
LP: American Jazz & Blues History Vol. 180
Best.nr./Label: 21011 / Tobacco Road
Cándido Camero, Giovanni Hidalgo, Patato Valdes: "Conga Kings Grand Finale" (Cándido Camero, Giovanni Hidalgo, Patato Valdes)
CD: The Conga Kings
Best.nr./Label: JD193 / Chesky Records