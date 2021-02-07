07. Februar 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Candido: "Candido’s Camera" (Ted Sommer)

CD: Candido

Best.nr./Label: 125 / ABC (LC 06173)



Charlie Parker: "Broadway" (Bird / Woode / McRae)

LP: Summit Meeting At Birdland

Best.nr./Label: 82291 / CBS



Miles Davis: "Dig" (Miles Davis)

CD: The Complete Live Recordings 1948-1955

Best.nr./Label: UAR 503-10 / United Archives



Charlie Parker: "Moose The Mooche" (Charlie Parker)

LP: The Bird you never heard

Best.nr./Label: ST-280 / Stash



Stan Kenton feat. Dizzy Gillespie: "Manteca" (Dizzy Gillespie / Chano Pozo)

LP: The Definitive Kenton

Best.nr./Label: AR-2-102 / Artistry Records



Stan Kenton: "Bacante" (Bill Russo)

LP: Kenton Showcase

Best.nr./Label: ST-1028 / Creative World



Dizzy Gillespie: "Caravan" (Juan Tizol / Caravan)

CD: Afro

Best.nr./Label: 314 517 052-2 / Verve



Billy Taylor: "Mambo Inn" (Mario Bauza)

CD: Billy Taylor Trio With Candido

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 015-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00313)



Kenny Clarke / Cándido Camero: "Rhythmorama" (Kenny Clarke)

CD: Introducing Kenny Burrell

Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 24561 2 3 / Blue Note



Duke Ellington: "Rhythm Pum Te Dum" (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)

LP: A Drum Is A Woman

Best.nr./Label: JCL 951 / Columbia (LC00162)



Art Blakey: "Oscalypso" (Oscar Pettiford)

CD: Drum Suite

Best.nr./Label: 520238 2 / Columbia (LC00162)



Don Elliott: "Push The Bottom" (Gil Evans)

CD: Six Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGHCD547 / Real Gone Jazz



Sonny Rollins: "Jungoso" (Duke Ellington)

CD: What’s New?

Best.nr./Label: 74321193112 / RCA (LC00316)



Dexter Gordon: "Blues For Gates" (D. Gordon)

LP: American Jazz & Blues History Vol. 180

Best.nr./Label: 21011 / Tobacco Road



Cándido Camero, Giovanni Hidalgo, Patato Valdes: "Conga Kings Grand Finale" (Cándido Camero, Giovanni Hidalgo, Patato Valdes)

CD: The Conga Kings

Best.nr./Label: JD193 / Chesky Records