20. Dezember 2020 Mit Peter Veit
20. Dezember
Sonntag, 20. Dezember 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Nils Landgren: This Christmas (Johan Norberg)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT
Keith Jarrett: Part VII (Keith Jarrett)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM
Keith Jarrett: It’s A Lomesome Old Town (Harry Tobias/Charles Krisco)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM
Nils Landgren: Comin’ Home For Christmas (Eva Kruse/Peter Liljequist)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT
Till Brönner & Bob James: On Vacation (Till Brönner)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks
Till Brönner & Bob James: September Morn (Neil Diamond/Gilbert Becaud)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks
Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin street Blues (Spencer Williams)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks
Melody Gardot: Sunset In The Blue (Jesse Harris/Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca
Melody Gardot: Ninguém, Ninguém (Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca
Melody Gardot: Little Something (Melody Gardot/Sting)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca
Quadro Nuevo: Sun Will Shine Again (Mulo Francel)
Album: Mare
GLM
Quadro Nuevo: Saluti Di Parigi (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM
Quadro Nuevo: Michèle’s Valse (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM
Dave Brubeck: Brahms Lullaby (Johannes Brahms/Dave Brubeck)
Album: Lullabies
Verve
Dave Brubeck: When It’s Sleepy Time Down South (Clarence Muse)
Album: Lullabies
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald: I Won’t Dance (Jimmy McHugh/Oscar Hammerstein)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald: Someone To Watch Over Me (Ira & George Gershwin )
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald: Jercey Bounce (Robert Bruce Wright)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald: Angel Eyes (Earl Brent/Matt Dennis)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve
Nesrine: Rissala (Nesrine Belmokh)
Album: Nesrine
ACT
Nesrine: My Perfect Man (Nesrine Belmokh)
Album: Nesrine
ACT
Nils Landgren: Just Another Christmas Song (Homer Steinweiss)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT
DePhazz: Wishticket (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic
DePhazz: Noelalone (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic
DePhazz: Ihr Kinderlein kommet ( )
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic
Nils Landgren: Ave Maria (Franz Schubert)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT