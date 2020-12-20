Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

20. Dezember 2020 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 20. Dezember 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr

Nils Landgren: This Christmas (Johan Norberg)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT

Keith Jarrett: Part VII (Keith Jarrett)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM

Keith Jarrett: It’s A Lomesome Old Town (Harry Tobias/Charles Krisco)
Album: Budapest Concert
ECM

Nils Landgren: Comin’ Home For Christmas (Eva Kruse/Peter Liljequist)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT

Till Brönner & Bob James: On Vacation (Till Brönner)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks

Till Brönner & Bob James: September Morn (Neil Diamond/Gilbert Becaud)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks

Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin street Blues (Spencer Williams)
Album: On Vacation
Masterworks

Melody Gardot: Sunset In The Blue (Jesse Harris/Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca

Melody Gardot: Ninguém, Ninguém (Melody Gardot)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca

Melody Gardot: Little Something (Melody Gardot/Sting)
Album:Sunset In The Blue
Decca

Quadro Nuevo: Sun Will Shine Again (Mulo Francel)
Album: Mare
GLM

Quadro Nuevo: Saluti Di Parigi (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM

Quadro Nuevo: Michèle’s Valse (Andreas Hinterseher)
Album: Mare
GLM

Dave Brubeck: Brahms Lullaby (Johannes Brahms/Dave Brubeck)
Album: Lullabies
Verve

Dave Brubeck: When It’s Sleepy Time Down South (Clarence Muse)
Album: Lullabies
Verve

Ella Fitzgerald: I Won’t Dance (Jimmy McHugh/Oscar Hammerstein)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve

Ella Fitzgerald: Someone To Watch Over Me (Ira & George Gershwin )
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve

Ella Fitzgerald: Jercey Bounce (Robert Bruce Wright)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve

Ella Fitzgerald: Angel Eyes (Earl Brent/Matt Dennis)
Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes
Verve

Nesrine: Rissala (Nesrine Belmokh)
Album: Nesrine
ACT

Nesrine: My Perfect Man (Nesrine Belmokh)
Album: Nesrine
ACT

Nils Landgren: Just Another Christmas Song (Homer Steinweiss)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT

DePhazz: Wishticket (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic

DePhazz: Noelalone (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic

DePhazz: Ihr Kinderlein kommet ( )
Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present
Phazz-a-Delic

Nils Landgren: Ave Maria (Franz Schubert)
Album: Christmas with My Friends VII
ACT

















