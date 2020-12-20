20. Dezember 2020 Mit Peter Veit

Nils Landgren: This Christmas (Johan Norberg)

Album: Christmas with My Friends VII

ACT



Keith Jarrett: Part VII (Keith Jarrett)

Album: Budapest Concert

ECM



Keith Jarrett: It’s A Lomesome Old Town (Harry Tobias/Charles Krisco)

Album: Budapest Concert

ECM



Nils Landgren: Comin’ Home For Christmas (Eva Kruse/Peter Liljequist)

Album: Christmas with My Friends VII

ACT



Till Brönner & Bob James: On Vacation (Till Brönner)

Album: On Vacation

Masterworks



Till Brönner & Bob James: September Morn (Neil Diamond/Gilbert Becaud)

Album: On Vacation

Masterworks



Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin street Blues (Spencer Williams)

Album: On Vacation

Masterworks



Melody Gardot: Sunset In The Blue (Jesse Harris/Melody Gardot)

Album:Sunset In The Blue

Decca



Melody Gardot: Ninguém, Ninguém (Melody Gardot)

Album:Sunset In The Blue

Decca



Melody Gardot: Little Something (Melody Gardot/Sting)

Album:Sunset In The Blue

Decca



Quadro Nuevo: Sun Will Shine Again (Mulo Francel)

Album: Mare

GLM



Quadro Nuevo: Saluti Di Parigi (Andreas Hinterseher)

Album: Mare

GLM



Quadro Nuevo: Michèle’s Valse (Andreas Hinterseher)

Album: Mare

GLM



Dave Brubeck: Brahms Lullaby (Johannes Brahms/Dave Brubeck)

Album: Lullabies

Verve



Dave Brubeck: When It’s Sleepy Time Down South (Clarence Muse)

Album: Lullabies

Verve



Ella Fitzgerald: I Won’t Dance (Jimmy McHugh/Oscar Hammerstein)

Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes

Verve



Ella Fitzgerald: Someone To Watch Over Me (Ira & George Gershwin )

Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes

Verve



Ella Fitzgerald: Jercey Bounce (Robert Bruce Wright)

Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes

Verve



Ella Fitzgerald: Angel Eyes (Earl Brent/Matt Dennis)

Album: Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes

Verve



Nesrine: Rissala (Nesrine Belmokh)

Album: Nesrine

ACT



Nesrine: My Perfect Man (Nesrine Belmokh)

Album: Nesrine

ACT



Nils Landgren: Just Another Christmas Song (Homer Steinweiss)

Album: Christmas with My Friends VII

ACT



DePhazz: Wishticket (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)

Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present

Phazz-a-Delic



DePhazz: Noelalone (Pat Appleton/Pit Baumgartner)

Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present

Phazz-a-Delic



DePhazz: Ihr Kinderlein kommet ( )

Album: Music To Unpack Your Christmas Present

Phazz-a-Delic



Nils Landgren: Ave Maria (Franz Schubert)

Album: Christmas with My Friends VII

ACT





