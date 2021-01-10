10. Januar 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Marshall Gilkes Trio: “The Usual” (Marshall Gilkes)

CD: Waiting To Continue

Best.nr./Label: ASR 011 / Alternate Side Records



Marshall Gilkes Trio: “Waiting To Continue” (Marshall Gilkes)

CD: Waiting To Continue

Best.nr./Label: ASR 011 / Alternate Side Records



Simon Below Quartet: “Wasserschimmer” (Simon Below)

CD: Elements of Space

Best.nr./Label: 4689 / TRAUMTON



Simon Below Quartet: “Hymn To The Stars (Take 1)” (Simon Below)

CD: Elements of Space

Best.nr./Label: 4689 / TRAUMTON



Trio Aurora: “In Frequency (or 4 1/2 Years inside a Canon)” (Lucas Leidinger)

CD: Holistic Images

Best.nr./Label: 049 / KLAENG-RECORDS



Trio Aurora: “Holistic Images” (Lucas Leidinger)

CD: Holistic Images

Best.nr./Label: 049 / KLAENG-RECORDS



AuB: “Calvados” (Alex Hitchcock)

CD: AuB

Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records



AuB: “Rufio” (Tom Barford)

CD: AuB

Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records



Bastian Stein Trio: “Comfort Zone” (Bastian Stein)

CD: An Eel's Trip

Best.nr./Label: 045 / KLAENG-RECORDS



Matthieu Bordenave: “Archipel” (Matthieu Bordenave)

CD: La traversée

Best.nr./Label: 2683 / ECM-Records



Cortex: “Standby” (Thomas Johansson)

CD: Legal Tender

Best.nr./Label: CF559CD / Clean Feed



Anton Mangold Quartett: “Da Xia” (Anton Mangold)

CD: Da Xia

Best.nr./Label: 1015 / Doctor Heart Music



Raf Vertessen: “Fake 3:6” (Raf Vertessen)

CD: LOI

Best.nr./Label: nNR097 / el Negocity Records



Heidi Bayer: “Something Different” (Heidi Bayer)

CD: Virtual Leak

Best.nr./Label: TM008 / Tangible Music



Immanuel Wilkins: “Guarded Heart” (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: Omega

Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note







