10. Januar 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
10. Januar
Sonntag, 10. Januar 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Highlight 2020
Marshall Gilkes Trio: “The Usual” (Marshall Gilkes)
CD: Waiting To Continue
Best.nr./Label: ASR 011 / Alternate Side Records
Marshall Gilkes Trio: “Waiting To Continue” (Marshall Gilkes)
CD: Waiting To Continue
Best.nr./Label: ASR 011 / Alternate Side Records
Simon Below Quartet: “Wasserschimmer” (Simon Below)
CD: Elements of Space
Best.nr./Label: 4689 / TRAUMTON
Simon Below Quartet: “Hymn To The Stars (Take 1)” (Simon Below)
CD: Elements of Space
Best.nr./Label: 4689 / TRAUMTON
Trio Aurora: “In Frequency (or 4 1/2 Years inside a Canon)” (Lucas Leidinger)
CD: Holistic Images
Best.nr./Label: 049 / KLAENG-RECORDS
Trio Aurora: “Holistic Images” (Lucas Leidinger)
CD: Holistic Images
Best.nr./Label: 049 / KLAENG-RECORDS
AuB: “Calvados” (Alex Hitchcock)
CD: AuB
Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records
AuB: “Rufio” (Tom Barford)
CD: AuB
Best.nr./Label: 1155 / Edition Records
Bastian Stein Trio: “Comfort Zone” (Bastian Stein)
CD: An Eel's Trip
Best.nr./Label: 045 / KLAENG-RECORDS
Matthieu Bordenave: “Archipel” (Matthieu Bordenave)
CD: La traversée
Best.nr./Label: 2683 / ECM-Records
Cortex: “Standby” (Thomas Johansson)
CD: Legal Tender
Best.nr./Label: CF559CD / Clean Feed
Anton Mangold Quartett: “Da Xia” (Anton Mangold)
CD: Da Xia
Best.nr./Label: 1015 / Doctor Heart Music
Raf Vertessen: “Fake 3:6” (Raf Vertessen)
CD: LOI
Best.nr./Label: nNR097 / el Negocity Records
Heidi Bayer: “Something Different” (Heidi Bayer)
CD: Virtual Leak
Best.nr./Label: TM008 / Tangible Music
Immanuel Wilkins: “Guarded Heart” (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: Omega
Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note