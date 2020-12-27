27. Dezember 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
27. Dezember
Sonntag, 27. Dezember 2020, 15:26 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (42): Ein Nachklang zum 100. Geburtstag des Multiinstrumentalisten Jerome Richardson
Jerome Richardson: “Minorally” (Jerome Richardson)
CD: Midnight Oil
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1815-2 / Prestige (L 00313)
Lionel Hampton: “Kingfish”(Quincy Jones)
CD: l’Historie des Big Bands
Best.nr./Label: 574 1481.90 / Le chant du monde
Quincy Jones: ”I Never Told You” (Arthur Hamilton / Johnny Mandel)
CD: The Complete Swing Time & Atlantic Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 543 499-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Kenny Clarke: “Chasm” (J. & N. Adderley)
CD: Bohemia After Dark
Best.nr./Label: SV-0107 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Nat Adderley: “You Better Go Now” (Reichner / Graham)
CD: That’s Nat
Best.nr./Label: SV-0146 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Hank Jones: “Alpha” (Hank Jones)
CD: Bluebird
Best.nr./Label: SV-0136 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Kenny Burrell: “All Night Long” (Kenny Burrell)
CD: All Night Long
Best.nr./Label: OJC20 427-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Gene Ammons: “Groove Blues” (Mal Waldron)
CD: Groove Blues
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 723-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Ahmed Abdul-Malik: “Searchin’” (Abdul-Malik)
CD: East Meets West
Best.nr./Label: 74321 25723 2 / RCA (LC 00316)
Tiny Grimes with Jerome Richardson: “Homesick” (Tiny Grimes)
CD: Tiny In Swingville
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1796-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Charles Mingus: “Solo Dancer” (Charles MIngus)
CD: The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady
Best.nr./Label: IMP 11742 / Impulse (LC 00236)
Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra: “The Little Pixie” (Thad Jones)
CD: All My Yesterdays
Best.nr./Label: HCD-2023 / Resonance
Zoot Sims: “Main Stem” (Duke Ellington)
CD: Hawthorne Nights
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 830-2 / Pablo
Kenny Burrell: “Groove Merchant” (Jerome Richardson)
CD: Live At The Blue Note
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4731 / Concord