27. Dezember 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Jerome Richardson: “Minorally” (Jerome Richardson)

CD: Midnight Oil

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1815-2 / Prestige (L 00313)



Lionel Hampton: “Kingfish”(Quincy Jones)

CD: l’Historie des Big Bands

Best.nr./Label: 574 1481.90 / Le chant du monde



Quincy Jones: ”I Never Told You” (Arthur Hamilton / Johnny Mandel)

CD: The Complete Swing Time & Atlantic Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 543 499-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Kenny Clarke: “Chasm” (J. & N. Adderley)

CD: Bohemia After Dark

Best.nr./Label: SV-0107 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Nat Adderley: “You Better Go Now” (Reichner / Graham)

CD: That’s Nat

Best.nr./Label: SV-0146 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Hank Jones: “Alpha” (Hank Jones)

CD: Bluebird

Best.nr./Label: SV-0136 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Kenny Burrell: “All Night Long” (Kenny Burrell)

CD: All Night Long

Best.nr./Label: OJC20 427-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Gene Ammons: “Groove Blues” (Mal Waldron)

CD: Groove Blues

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 723-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Ahmed Abdul-Malik: “Searchin’” (Abdul-Malik)

CD: East Meets West

Best.nr./Label: 74321 25723 2 / RCA (LC 00316)



Tiny Grimes with Jerome Richardson: “Homesick” (Tiny Grimes)

CD: Tiny In Swingville

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1796-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Charles Mingus: “Solo Dancer” (Charles MIngus)

CD: The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady

Best.nr./Label: IMP 11742 / Impulse (LC 00236)



Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra: “The Little Pixie” (Thad Jones)

CD: All My Yesterdays

Best.nr./Label: HCD-2023 / Resonance



Zoot Sims: “Main Stem” (Duke Ellington)

CD: Hawthorne Nights

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 830-2 / Pablo



Kenny Burrell: “Groove Merchant” (Jerome Richardson)

CD: Live At The Blue Note

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4731 / Concord










