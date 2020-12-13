13. Dezember 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 13. Dezember 2020, 00:05 Uhr

News

Wynton Marsalis: “The Seductress” (Wynton Marsalis)

CD: Standard Time Vol. 3/The Resolution of Romance

Best.nr./Label: 466871 / CBS



Chris Potter: “Rising Over You” (Chris Potter)

CD: There Is A Tide

Best.nr./Label: 1168 / Edition Records



Chris Potter: “Mother Of Waters” (Chris Potter)

CD: There Is A Tide

Best.nr./Label: 1168 / Edition Records



Mathias Rüegg: “5.4 - Take 14” (Mathias Rüegg)

CD: Solitude Diaries

Best.nr./Label: 20060 / Weisser Lotus Records



Mathias Rüegg: “20.4 - Take 25” (Mathias Rüegg)

CD: Solitude Diaries

Best.nr./Label: 20060 / Weisser Lotus Records



Mathias Rüegg: “23.3 - Take 5” (Mathias Rüegg)

CD: Solitude Diaries

Best.nr./Label: 20060 / Weisser Lotus Records



Carla Bley Band: “8 1/2” (Nino Rota)

CD: Amacord Nino Rota

Best.nr./Label: 9301 / Hannibal Records



Hal Willner: “Reincarnation Of A Lovebird /Haitian Gight Song Montage” (Charles Mingus)

CD: Weird Nightmare - Meditations on Mingus

Best.nr./Label: 472467 2 / COLUMBIA



Brad Mehldau: “Remembering Before All This” (Brad Mehldau)

CD: Suite: April 2020

Best.nr./Label: 075597919288 / Nonesuch



Brad Mehldau: “Look For The Silver Lining” (Brad Mehldau)

CD: Suite: April 2020

Best.nr./Label: 075597919288 / Nonesuch



Joost Lijbaart: “Corona Spiritual” (Joost Lijbaart)

CD: Free

Best.nr./Label: CR73519 / A – Records



Joost Lijbaart: “Half Moon” (Joost Lijbaart)

CD: Free

Best.nr./Label: CR73519 / A – Records



Wallace Roney: “EBO” (Lenny White)

CD: Village

Best.nr./Label: 936246649-2 / Warner Bros. Records



Michael Wollny: “Mondenkind” (Michael Wollny)

CD: Mondenkind

Best.nr./Label: 9765-2 / ACT



Michael Wollny: “Sagée” (Michael Wollny)

CD: Mondenkind

Best.nr./Label: 9765-2 / ACT



Nils Wogram: “Levity” (Nils Wogram)

CD: Bright Lights

Best.nr./Label: 033 / nwog



Nils Wogram: “Trip To Staten Island” (Nils Wogram)

CD: Bright Lights

Best.nr./Label: 033 / nwog



Marcus Klossek Electric Trio: “Big Town Dies” (Marcus Klossek)

CD: Time Was Now

Best.nr./Label: 71380 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Marcus Klossek Electric Trio: “Black Year” (Marcus Klossek)

CD: Time Was Now

Best.nr./Label: 71380 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Lee Konitz/Brad Mehldau/Charlie Haden: “Round Midnight” Williams/Monk/Hanighen)

CD: Alone Together

Best.nr./Label: 724385715020 / Blue Note



































