29. November 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 29. November 2020, 00:05 Uhr

"Blue Concept"

Zum 95. Geburtstag des Altsaxofonisten, Komponisten und Arrangeurs Gigi Gryce



Gigi Gryce: “Wake Up” (Gigi Gryce)

CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment



Gigi Gryce: “Down Home” (Gigi Gryce)

Gigi Gryce: “Rich And Creamy” (Lazare)

Gigi Gryce: “Nica's Tempo” (Lazare)

CD: Nica's Tempo

Best.nr./Label: SV-0126 / Savoy



Gigi Gryce: “Nica's Tempo” (Lazare)

Gigi Gryce: “Wildwood” (Gigi Bryce/Stan Getz)

CD: Lullaby of Birdland

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36754-2 / DREYFUS JAZZ



Art Farmer: “Up In Quincy's Room” (Gigi Bryce/Stan Getz)

CD: The Art Farmer Septet

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-054-2 / Prestige



Clifford Brown: “Hymn To The Orient” (Gigi Bryce)

CD: Memorial Album

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81526 2 / Blue Note



Gigi Gryce / Clifford Brown: “Brown Skins” (Gigi Bryce)

CD: The Complete Paris Collection Vol. 1

Best.nr./Label: VG 405 JLA.53 / Vogue



Gigi Gryce / Clifford Brown: “Blue Concept” (Gigi Bryce)

CD: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz



Gigi Gryce: “Social Call” (Gigi Bryce)

CD: Nica's Tempo

Best.nr./Label: SV-0126 / Savoy



Oscar Pettiford Orchestra: “Smoke Signal” (Gigi Bryce)

CD: Deep Passion

Best.nr./Label: GRP 11432 / IMPULSE



Gigi Gryce: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Gigi Gryce: “Steppin' Out” (Gigi Gryce)

Gigi Gryce/Donald Byrd: “Xtasy” (Donald Byrd)

CD: Jazz Lab

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 82 / Fresh Sound Records



Gigi Gryce: “Minority” (Gigi Gryce)

Gigi Gryce: “The Rat Race Blues” (Gigi Gryce)

Gigi Gryce: “Reminiscing” (Gigi Gryce)

