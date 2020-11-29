29. November 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
29. November
Sonntag, 29. November 2020, 00:05 Uhr
"Blue Concept"
Zum 95. Geburtstag des Altsaxofonisten, Komponisten und Arrangeurs Gigi Gryce
Gigi Gryce: “Wake Up” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment
Gigi Gryce: “Down Home” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment
Gigi Gryce: “Rich And Creamy” (Lazare)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment
Gigi Gryce: “Nica's Tempo” (Lazare)
CD: Nica's Tempo
Best.nr./Label: SV-0126 / Savoy
Gigi Gryce: “Nica's Tempo” (Lazare)
CD: Nica's Tempo
Best.nr./Label: SV-0126 / Savoy
Gigi Gryce: “Wildwood” (Gigi Bryce/Stan Getz)
CD: Lullaby of Birdland
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36754-2 / DREYFUS JAZZ
Art Farmer: “Up In Quincy's Room” (Gigi Bryce/Stan Getz)
CD: The Art Farmer Septet
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-054-2 / Prestige
Clifford Brown: “Hymn To The Orient” (Gigi Bryce)
CD: Memorial Album
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81526 2 / Blue Note
Gigi Gryce / Clifford Brown: “Brown Skins” (Gigi Bryce)
CD: The Complete Paris Collection Vol. 1
Best.nr./Label: VG 405 JLA.53 / Vogue
Gigi Gryce / Clifford Brown: “Blue Concept” (Gigi Bryce)
CD: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz
Gigi Gryce: “Social Call” (Gigi Bryce)
CD: Nica's Tempo
Best.nr./Label: SV-0126 / Savoy
Oscar Pettiford Orchestra: “Smoke Signal” (Gigi Bryce)
CD: Deep Passion
Best.nr./Label: GRP 11432 / IMPULSE
Gigi Gryce: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)
CD: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz
Gigi Gryce: “Steppin' Out” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz
Gigi Gryce/Donald Byrd: “Xtasy” (Donald Byrd)
CD: Jazz Lab
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 82 / Fresh Sound Records
Gigi Gryce: “Minority” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment
Gigi Gryce: “The Rat Race Blues” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment
Gigi Gryce: “Reminiscing” (Gigi Gryce)
CD: The Classic Albums 1955 - 1960
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9176 / Enlightenment