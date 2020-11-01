01. November 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 01. November 2020, 00:05 Uhr

„Spielen als wäre es das letzte Mal“ – zum 90. Geburtstag des Tenorsaxophonisten Booker Ervin

Booker Ervin: "Mojo" (Booker Ervin)

CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment



Ernie Fields: "T-Town Mambo" (Jake Porter)

CD: "The Jake Porter Story”

Best.nr./Label: CH 84 / Ace



Charles Mingus: "Boogie Stop Shuffle” (Charles Mingus)

CD: “Mingus Ah Um”

Best.nr./Label: 065145 / Columbia (LC 00162)



Booker Ervin: "Little Jane” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment



Booker Ervin: "Mr. Wiggles” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “Cookin’”

Best.nr./Label: SV-0150 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Mal Waldron: "We Diddit” (Mal Waldron)

CD: “The Quest”

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 082-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Booker Ervin: "No Land’s Man” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment



Booker Ervin: "A Lunar Tune” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “The Freedom Book”

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 845-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Booker Ervin: "Yesterdays” (Jerome Kern)

CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment



Booker Ervin: "One For Mort” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment



Booker Ervin: “I Can’t Get Started” (Duke / Gershwin)

CD: “The Space Book”

Best.nr./Label: ST 1064 / Creative World



Booker Ervin: “Bei mir bist du schön” (Jacobs / Secunda / Cahn / Chaplin)

CD: “Heavy!!!“

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 981-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Booker Ervin: “The Trance” (Booker Ervin)

CD: “Setting The Pace“

Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24123-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)

















