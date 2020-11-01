01. November 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
01. November
Sonntag, 01. November 2020, 00:05 Uhr
„Spielen als wäre es das letzte Mal“ – zum 90. Geburtstag des Tenorsaxophonisten Booker Ervin
Booker Ervin: "Mojo" (Booker Ervin)
CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment
Ernie Fields: "T-Town Mambo" (Jake Porter)
CD: "The Jake Porter Story”
Best.nr./Label: CH 84 / Ace
Charles Mingus: "Boogie Stop Shuffle” (Charles Mingus)
CD: “Mingus Ah Um”
Best.nr./Label: 065145 / Columbia (LC 00162)
Booker Ervin: "Little Jane” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment
Booker Ervin: "Mr. Wiggles” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “Cookin’”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0150 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Mal Waldron: "We Diddit” (Mal Waldron)
CD: “The Quest”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 082-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Booker Ervin: "No Land’s Man” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment
Booker Ervin: "A Lunar Tune” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “The Freedom Book”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 845-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Booker Ervin: "Yesterdays” (Jerome Kern)
CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment
Booker Ervin: "One For Mort” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “The Classic Albums 1960-1964”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9174 / Enlightenment
Booker Ervin: “I Can’t Get Started” (Duke / Gershwin)
CD: “The Space Book”
Best.nr./Label: ST 1064 / Creative World
Booker Ervin: “Bei mir bist du schön” (Jacobs / Secunda / Cahn / Chaplin)
CD: “Heavy!!!“
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 981-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Booker Ervin: “The Trance” (Booker Ervin)
CD: “Setting The Pace“
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24123-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)