25. Oktober 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 25. Oktober 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Zukunftsmusik (1)

Immanuel Wilkins: “Omega” (Immanuel Wilkins)

Album: Omega

Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note



Immanuel Wilkins: “Part. 4. Guarded Heart” (Immanuel Wilkins)

Album: Omega

Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note



Harish Raghavan: “Seaminer” (Harish Raghavan)

Album: Calls For Action

Best.nr./Label: WR4749 / Whirlwind Records



Micah Thomas: “Tornado” (Micah Thomas)

Album: Tide

Best.nr./Label: 7 59952 18046 8 / Music 7



Micah Thomas: “Grounds” (Micah Thomas)

Album: Tide

Best.nr./Label: 7 59952 18046 8 / Music 7



In Common: “Van der Linde” (Walter Smith III)

Album: In Common 2

Best.nr./Label: WR4755 / Whirlwind Records



Roger Kintopf: “Underwood” (Roger Kintopf)

Album: Structucture

Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Roger Kintopf: “Frostburn” (Roger Kintopf)

Album: Structucture

Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Roger Kintopf: “Bob (the Squirrel)” (Roger Kintopf)

Album: Structucture

Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Yumi Ito: “Stardust Crystals” (Yumi Ito)

Album: Stardust Crystals

Best.nr./Label: 4946 / UNIT RECORORDS



Yumi Ito: “Spaziergang in Prag” (Yumi Ito)

Album: Stardust Crystals

Best.nr./Label: 4946 / UNIT RECORORDS



Yumi Ito & Yves Theiler: “Komori Uta” (Yumi Ito)

Album: Ypsilon

Best.nr./Label: 2017 / For What Records



Marius Neset/Danish Radio Big Band: “Bicycle Town Part 1” (Marius Neset)

Album: Tributes

Best.nr./Label: 9051-2 / ACT



Miho Hazama: “The Cyclic Number” (Miho Mazama)

Album: Dancer in Nowhere

Best.nr./Label: 1546 / Sunnyside



Miho Hazama: “The Urban Legend” (Miho Mazama)

Album: Time River

Best.nr./Label: 1420 / Sunnyside



































