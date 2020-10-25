25. Oktober 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
25. Oktober
Sonntag, 25. Oktober 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Zukunftsmusik (1)
Immanuel Wilkins: “Omega” (Immanuel Wilkins)
Album: Omega
Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: “Part. 4. Guarded Heart” (Immanuel Wilkins)
Album: Omega
Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note
Harish Raghavan: “Seaminer” (Harish Raghavan)
Album: Calls For Action
Best.nr./Label: WR4749 / Whirlwind Records
Micah Thomas: “Tornado” (Micah Thomas)
Album: Tide
Best.nr./Label: 7 59952 18046 8 / Music 7
Micah Thomas: “Grounds” (Micah Thomas)
Album: Tide
Best.nr./Label: 7 59952 18046 8 / Music 7
In Common: “Van der Linde” (Walter Smith III)
Album: In Common 2
Best.nr./Label: WR4755 / Whirlwind Records
Roger Kintopf: “Underwood” (Roger Kintopf)
Album: Structucture
Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Roger Kintopf: “Frostburn” (Roger Kintopf)
Album: Structucture
Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Roger Kintopf: “Bob (the Squirrel)” (Roger Kintopf)
Album: Structucture
Best.nr./Label: 71376 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Yumi Ito: “Stardust Crystals” (Yumi Ito)
Album: Stardust Crystals
Best.nr./Label: 4946 / UNIT RECORORDS
Yumi Ito: “Spaziergang in Prag” (Yumi Ito)
Album: Stardust Crystals
Best.nr./Label: 4946 / UNIT RECORORDS
Yumi Ito & Yves Theiler: “Komori Uta” (Yumi Ito)
Album: Ypsilon
Best.nr./Label: 2017 / For What Records
Marius Neset/Danish Radio Big Band: “Bicycle Town Part 1” (Marius Neset)
Album: Tributes
Best.nr./Label: 9051-2 / ACT
Miho Hazama: “The Cyclic Number” (Miho Mazama)
Album: Dancer in Nowhere
Best.nr./Label: 1546 / Sunnyside
Miho Hazama: “The Urban Legend” (Miho Mazama)
Album: Time River
Best.nr./Label: 1420 / Sunnyside