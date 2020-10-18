18. Oktober 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
18. Oktober
Sonntag, 18. Oktober 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Die Schlagzeuger Art Blakey und Charlie Persip in den Jahren 1959 – 1961
Art Blakey: Justice (Thelonious Monk)
Album: “At the Jazz Corner of the World”
Best.nr./Label: BST 84015 / Blue Note
Art Blakey: "Politely” (Bill Hardman)
CD: “The Big Beat”
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 46400 2 / Blue Note
Art Blakey: "A Night In Tunisia” (Gillespie / Paparelli)
CD: “The Definitive Art Blakey”
Best.nr./Label: 549 089-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Art Blakey: "Petty Larceny” (Lee Morgan)
CD: “The Freedom Rider”
Best.nr./Label: 7243 8 21287 2 4 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Art Blakey: "Uptight” (Lee Morgan)
CD: “Pisces”
Best.nr./Label: 4569943 / Solar Records
Art Blakey, Charlie Persip & Elvin Jones: "El Sino” (H. Mageed)
CD: “Gretsch Drum Night At Birdland”
Best.nr./Label: R52049 / Roulette
Curtis Fuller: "It’s Alright with Me” (Cole Porter)
CD: “The Curtis Fuller Jazztet with Benny Golson”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0134 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Charlie Persip: “The Champ” (Dizzy Gillespie)
CD: “Bethlehem’s Finest Volume 9”
Best.nr./Label: FCP-4009 / Bethlehem
Don Ellis: “How Time Passes” (Don Ellis)
CD: “How Time Passes“
Best.nr./Label: 9004/ Candid
David “Fathead” Newman: “Batista’s Groove” (Marcus Belgrave)
CD: “Straight Ahead”
Best.nr./Label: ST 1064 / Creative World
Cannonball Adderley: “African Waltz” (Galt MacDermott)
CD: “African Waltz“
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-258-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)
Ron Carter: “Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise” (Sigmund Romberg)
CD: “Vol.1: The Quintets“
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-432-2 / New Jazz (LC 00284)
Roland Kirk: “Some Kind Of Love” (Kirk)
CD: “Complete Recordings 1956-1962”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 / Enlightenment