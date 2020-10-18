18. Oktober 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 18. Oktober 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Die Schlagzeuger Art Blakey und Charlie Persip in den Jahren 1959 – 1961

Art Blakey: Justice (Thelonious Monk)

Album: “At the Jazz Corner of the World”

Best.nr./Label: BST 84015 / Blue Note



Art Blakey: "Politely” (Bill Hardman)

CD: “The Big Beat”

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 46400 2 / Blue Note



Art Blakey: "A Night In Tunisia” (Gillespie / Paparelli)

CD: “The Definitive Art Blakey”

Best.nr./Label: 549 089-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Art Blakey: "Petty Larceny” (Lee Morgan)

CD: “The Freedom Rider”

Best.nr./Label: 7243 8 21287 2 4 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Art Blakey: "Uptight” (Lee Morgan)

CD: “Pisces”

Best.nr./Label: 4569943 / Solar Records



Art Blakey, Charlie Persip & Elvin Jones: "El Sino” (H. Mageed)

CD: “Gretsch Drum Night At Birdland”

Best.nr./Label: R52049 / Roulette



Curtis Fuller: "It’s Alright with Me” (Cole Porter)

CD: “The Curtis Fuller Jazztet with Benny Golson”

Best.nr./Label: SV-0134 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Charlie Persip: “The Champ” (Dizzy Gillespie)

CD: “Bethlehem’s Finest Volume 9”

Best.nr./Label: FCP-4009 / Bethlehem



Don Ellis: “How Time Passes” (Don Ellis)

CD: “How Time Passes“

Best.nr./Label: 9004/ Candid



David “Fathead” Newman: “Batista’s Groove” (Marcus Belgrave)

CD: “Straight Ahead”

Best.nr./Label: ST 1064 / Creative World



Cannonball Adderley: “African Waltz” (Galt MacDermott)

CD: “African Waltz“

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-258-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)



Ron Carter: “Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise” (Sigmund Romberg)

CD: “Vol.1: The Quintets“

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-432-2 / New Jazz (LC 00284)



Roland Kirk: “Some Kind Of Love” (Kirk)

CD: “Complete Recordings 1956-1962”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 / Enlightenment









































