4. Oktober 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
04. Oktober
Sonntag, 04. Oktober 2020, 00:05 Uhr
„Gleichzeitig in der Vergangenheit, in der Gegenwart und in der Zukunft sein“ - Michel Godard zum 60. Geburtstag / Bevor er sein Horn wegpackte. Das Frühwerk des Saxophonisten und Komponisten Lennie Niehaus (1929-1920)
Michel Godard / Patrick Bebelaar: "Round Midnight / The Lion Sleeps Tonight" (Monk / Solomon Linda)
CD: “Dedications”
Best.nr./Label: INT 3434 2 / Intuition (LC 08399)
Michael Riessler: "Quanta qualia" (Michael Riessler)
CD: “Héloise”
Best.nr./Label: 8008-2 / WER (LC 00846)
Rabih Abou-Khalil: "The Happy Sheik“ (Rabih Abou-Khalil)
CD: “The Sultan’s Picnic”
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-8078 2 / Enja (LC 03126)
Michel Godard: "C’era una strega, c’era una fata” (Gianluigi Trovesi)
CD: “Castel del Monte”
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9362 / Enja (LC 03126)
Michel Godard: "Psalmodia Serpent” (Michel Godard)
CD: “Castel del Monte II: Pietre di luce”
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9431 2 / Enja (LC 03126)
Dave Bargeron / Michel Godard: "The Night Is Still young” (Michel Godard)
CD: “TubaTuba”
Best.nr./Label: CD 9133-2 / Enja (LC 10386)
Michel Godard: "Combattimenti” (Bsiri / Godard / Rabbia)
CD: “Le Regard d’un Ange”
Best.nr./Label: Symphonia Odyssey / Symphonia Odyssey
Gabriele Mirabassi: "Passacaille“ (Godard)
CD: “Latakia Blend”
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9441 2 / Enja (LC 03216)
TrioRouge: “Voglio una casa” (Lucilla Galeazzi)
CD: “The Reed Album Volume One”
Best.nr./Label: Meritt 10 / Merritt
Michel Godard: "Impermanence” (Godard)
CD: “Le concert des parfums”
Best.nr./Label: CD-16277 / Carpe diem (LC 01320)
Michel Godard & Le Miroir Du Temps: "Le Sommeil” (Michel Godard)
CD: “A Serpent’s Dream”
Best.nr./Label: Intuition / (LC 00253)
Felice Clemente: “Princess Linde” (Michel Godard)
CD: “Solo”
Best.nr./Label: CDS018 / Creocevia dei Suoni
Lennie Niehaus: “Whose Blues” (Niehaus)
CD: “Vol.1: The Quintets“
Best.nr./Label: OJCC-1933-2 / Contemporary
Stan Kenton: “Beehive” (Gene Roland)
Album: “By Request Volume IV”
Best.nr./Label: ST 1064 / Creative World
Lennie Niehaus: “You stepped Out Of A Dream” (Brown / Kahn)
CD: “Vol.1: The Quintets“
Best.nr./Label: OJCC-1933-2 / Contemporary
Lennie Niehaus: “Day By Day” (Stordahl / Weston / Cahn)
CD: “Vol.1: The Quintets“
Best.nr./Label: OJCC-1933-2 / Contemporary
Lennie Niehaus: “Cross Walk” (Lennie Niehaus)
CD: “Vol. 4: Quintets & Strings”
Best.nr./Label: OJCD-1858-2 / Contemporary
Lennie Niehaus: “Just One of Those Things” (Cole Porter)
CD: “Vol. 4: Quintets & Strings”
Best.nr./Label: OJCD-1858-2 / Contemporary
Lennie Niehaus: “Three Of A Kind” (Lennie Niehaus)
CD: “Volume 5: The Sextet”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1944-2 / Contemporary
Lennie Niehaus: “A Little Bird Told Me” (Lennie Niehaus)
CD: “Patterns”
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 100 / Fresh Sound Records