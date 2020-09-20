20. September 2020 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 20. September 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Gregory Porter: Concorde (Gregory Porter)

Album: All Rise

Blue Note



Gregory Porter: If Love Is Overrated (Gregory Porter)

Album: All Rise

Blue Note



Gregory Porter: Faith In Love (Gregory Porter)

Album: All Rise

Blue Note



Bettye LaVette: I Hold No Grudge (Badalamenti/Clifford)

Album: Blackbirds

Verve



Bettye LaVette: Book Of Lies (Moore/Small)

Album: Blackbirds

Verve



Bettye LaVette: Save Your Love For Me (Buddy Johnson)

Album: Blackbirds

Verve



Solveig Slettahjell: Since I Fell For You (Manchester/Bayer Sager)

Album: Come In From The Rain

ACT



Solveig Slettahjell: How Deep Is The Ocean (Irving Berlin)

Album: Come In From The Rain

ACT



Johanna Summer: Glückes genug – Erster Verlust

(Robert Schumann/Johanna Summer)

Album: Schumann Kaleidoskop

ACT



Paul Kuhn & Eugen Cicero: How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis/Nancy Hamilton)

Album: Bernhard Theater Zürich 05.10.1992

IN + OUT Records



Mulo Francel: Ada’s Song (Mulo Francel/D.D.Lowka)

Album: Crossing Life Lines

Fine Music



Mulo Francel: Schaschlik (Davis Gazarov/Mulo Francel)

Album: Crossing Life Lines

Fine Music



Mulo Francel: September Remember (Mulo Francel)

Album: Crossing Life Lines

Fine Music



Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien: The Crave (Jelly Roll Morton, Arr.Peirani&Parisien)

Album: Abrazo

ACT



Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien: Memento (Emile Parisien)

Album: Abrazo

ACT



Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: Taste Of Honey

(Bobby Scott)

Album: Taste Of Honey

ACT



Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: You Never Give Me Your Money

(John Lennon & Paul McCartney)

Album: Taste Of Honey

ACT



Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: Blackbird

(John Lennon & Paul McCartney)

Album: Taste Of Honey

ACT



Bill Frisell: Valentine (Bill Frisell)

Album: Valentine

Blue Note



Bill Frisell: We Shall Overcome (Trad.)

Album: Valentine

Blue Note









