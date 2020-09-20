20. September 2020 Mit Peter Veit
20. September
Sonntag, 20. September 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Gregory Porter: Concorde (Gregory Porter)
Album: All Rise
Blue Note
Gregory Porter: If Love Is Overrated (Gregory Porter)
Album: All Rise
Blue Note
Gregory Porter: Faith In Love (Gregory Porter)
Album: All Rise
Blue Note
Bettye LaVette: I Hold No Grudge (Badalamenti/Clifford)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve
Bettye LaVette: Book Of Lies (Moore/Small)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve
Bettye LaVette: Save Your Love For Me (Buddy Johnson)
Album: Blackbirds
Verve
Solveig Slettahjell: Since I Fell For You (Manchester/Bayer Sager)
Album: Come In From The Rain
ACT
Solveig Slettahjell: How Deep Is The Ocean (Irving Berlin)
Album: Come In From The Rain
ACT
Johanna Summer: Glückes genug – Erster Verlust
(Robert Schumann/Johanna Summer)
Album: Schumann Kaleidoskop
ACT
Paul Kuhn & Eugen Cicero: How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis/Nancy Hamilton)
Album: Bernhard Theater Zürich 05.10.1992
IN + OUT Records
Mulo Francel: Ada’s Song (Mulo Francel/D.D.Lowka)
Album: Crossing Life Lines
Fine Music
Mulo Francel: Schaschlik (Davis Gazarov/Mulo Francel)
Album: Crossing Life Lines
Fine Music
Mulo Francel: September Remember (Mulo Francel)
Album: Crossing Life Lines
Fine Music
Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien: The Crave (Jelly Roll Morton, Arr.Peirani&Parisien)
Album: Abrazo
ACT
Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien: Memento (Emile Parisien)
Album: Abrazo
ACT
Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: Taste Of Honey
(Bobby Scott)
Album: Taste Of Honey
ACT
Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: You Never Give Me Your Money
(John Lennon & Paul McCartney)
Album: Taste Of Honey
ACT
Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Magnus Öström: Blackbird
(John Lennon & Paul McCartney)
Album: Taste Of Honey
ACT
Bill Frisell: Valentine (Bill Frisell)
Album: Valentine
Blue Note
Bill Frisell: We Shall Overcome (Trad.)
Album: Valentine
Blue Note