13. September 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 13. September 2020, 01:55 Uhr

Große Tenorsaxophonisten: Zum 110. Geburtstag Chu Berrys und zum 20. Todestag Stanley Turrentines



Chu Berry: "Limehouse Blues" (Furber / Braham)

CD: “Chu Berry, 1937-1941”

Best.nr./Label: 784 / Classics



Buddy Rich: "Limehouse Blues" (Furber / Braham)

CD: “Seven Classic Albums”

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD365 / Real Gone Jazz



The Chocolate Dandies: "Krazy Kapers“ (Benny Carter)

CD: “1929-33”

Best.nr./Label: CDSW 8448 / Disques Swing



Henry “Red” Allen: “Rosetta” (Earl Hines / Woode)

CD: “Original 1933-41 Recordings”

Best.nr./Label: S-3-2 / Tax



Roy Eldridge: "Swing Is Here“ (Krupa / R. Eldridge / Berry)

CD: "The Big Sound Of Little Jazz"

Best.nr./Label: TPZ 1021 / Topaz (LC 07324)



Fletcher Henderson: "Christopher Columbus” (Leon Berry / Andy Razaf)

CD: “Sweet And Hot”

Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le Chant du monde



Fletcher Henderson: "Stealin’ Apples” (Thomas Waller / Andy Razaf)

CD: “Sweet And Hot”

Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le chant du monde



Fletcher Henderson: "Jangled Nerves” (Fletcher Henderson / R. Moore)

CD: “Sweet And Hot”

Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le chant du monde



Fletcher Henderson: "Knock Knock, Who’s There?” (Morris / Lopez / Tyson / Davis)

Album: “The Indispensable Chu Berry”

Best.nr./Label: NL 89481(2) / RCA (LC 00316)



Chu Berry: "Too Marvelous For Words“ (Mercer / Whiting)

CD: “Hot Lips Page”

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1113 / Musica Jazz



Chu Berry: “Palm Trees & Gin Bricks” (Leon Berry)

CD: “The Reed Album Volume One”

Best.nr./Label: 10 / Merritt



Roy Eldridge: "Body & Soul“ (Green / Eyton / Sour / Eyton)

CD: "The Big Sound Of Little Jazz"

Best.nr./Label: TPZ 1021 / Topaz (LC 07324)



Lionel Hampton: "Shufflin’ At The Hollywood” (Lionel Hampton / Allen Reuss)

Album: “The Indispensable Chu Berry”

Best.nr./Label: NL 89481(2) / RCA (LC 00316)



Cab Calloway: "I Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance With You” (Washington / Crosby / Young)

Album: “L’Histoire du Saxophone Jazz”

Best.nr./Label: 374 1551.60 / Le chant du monde



Chu Berry and Charlie Ventura: "Get Lost” (trad.)

Album: “Small Label Gems Of The Forties Vol.1”

Best.nr./Label: SOL 512 / Solid Sender



Chu Berry: "Monday At Minton’s” (Chu Berry / Oran Page / Milt Gabler)

Album: “A Giant Of The Tenor Sax”

Best.nr./Label: 6.24293 AG / Commodore (LC 00253)



Stanley Turrentine: “Later At Minton’s” (S. Turrentine)

CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment



Stanley Turrentine: “Baia” (Ari Baroso)

CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment



Stanley Turrentine: “Dorene, Don’t Cry, I” (S. Turrentine)

CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment



Stanley Turrentine: “Pres Delight (Flying Jumbo)” (S. Turrentine)

CD: “Return of The Prodigal Son”

Best.nr./Label: 17462 / Blue Note



Stanley Turrentine: “Tiny Capers” (Clifford Brown)

CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment



Stanley Turrentine: “Thomasville” (S. Turrentine)

CD: "Sugar"

Best.nr./Label: 6005 / CTI





























