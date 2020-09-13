13. September 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
13. September
Sonntag, 13. September 2020, 01:55 Uhr
Große Tenorsaxophonisten: Zum 110. Geburtstag Chu Berrys und zum 20. Todestag Stanley Turrentines
Chu Berry: "Limehouse Blues" (Furber / Braham)
CD: “Chu Berry, 1937-1941”
Best.nr./Label: 784 / Classics
Buddy Rich: "Limehouse Blues" (Furber / Braham)
CD: “Seven Classic Albums”
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD365 / Real Gone Jazz
The Chocolate Dandies: "Krazy Kapers“ (Benny Carter)
CD: “1929-33”
Best.nr./Label: CDSW 8448 / Disques Swing
Henry “Red” Allen: “Rosetta” (Earl Hines / Woode)
CD: “Original 1933-41 Recordings”
Best.nr./Label: S-3-2 / Tax
Roy Eldridge: "Swing Is Here“ (Krupa / R. Eldridge / Berry)
CD: "The Big Sound Of Little Jazz"
Best.nr./Label: TPZ 1021 / Topaz (LC 07324)
Fletcher Henderson: "Christopher Columbus” (Leon Berry / Andy Razaf)
CD: “Sweet And Hot”
Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le Chant du monde
Fletcher Henderson: "Stealin’ Apples” (Thomas Waller / Andy Razaf)
CD: “Sweet And Hot”
Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le chant du monde
Fletcher Henderson: "Jangled Nerves” (Fletcher Henderson / R. Moore)
CD: “Sweet And Hot”
Best.nr./Label: 274 1463.64 / Le chant du monde
Fletcher Henderson: "Knock Knock, Who’s There?” (Morris / Lopez / Tyson / Davis)
Album: “The Indispensable Chu Berry”
Best.nr./Label: NL 89481(2) / RCA (LC 00316)
Chu Berry: "Too Marvelous For Words“ (Mercer / Whiting)
CD: “Hot Lips Page”
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1113 / Musica Jazz
Chu Berry: “Palm Trees & Gin Bricks” (Leon Berry)
CD: “The Reed Album Volume One”
Best.nr./Label: 10 / Merritt
Roy Eldridge: "Body & Soul“ (Green / Eyton / Sour / Eyton)
CD: "The Big Sound Of Little Jazz"
Best.nr./Label: TPZ 1021 / Topaz (LC 07324)
Lionel Hampton: "Shufflin’ At The Hollywood” (Lionel Hampton / Allen Reuss)
Album: “The Indispensable Chu Berry”
Best.nr./Label: NL 89481(2) / RCA (LC 00316)
Cab Calloway: "I Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance With You” (Washington / Crosby / Young)
Album: “L’Histoire du Saxophone Jazz”
Best.nr./Label: 374 1551.60 / Le chant du monde
Chu Berry and Charlie Ventura: "Get Lost” (trad.)
Album: “Small Label Gems Of The Forties Vol.1”
Best.nr./Label: SOL 512 / Solid Sender
Chu Berry: "Monday At Minton’s” (Chu Berry / Oran Page / Milt Gabler)
Album: “A Giant Of The Tenor Sax”
Best.nr./Label: 6.24293 AG / Commodore (LC 00253)
Stanley Turrentine: “Later At Minton’s” (S. Turrentine)
CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment
Stanley Turrentine: “Baia” (Ari Baroso)
CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment
Stanley Turrentine: “Dorene, Don’t Cry, I” (S. Turrentine)
CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment
Stanley Turrentine: “Pres Delight (Flying Jumbo)” (S. Turrentine)
CD: “Return of The Prodigal Son”
Best.nr./Label: 17462 / Blue Note
Stanley Turrentine: “Tiny Capers” (Clifford Brown)
CD: “The Classic Blue Note Collection”
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9170 / Enlightenment
Stanley Turrentine: “Thomasville” (S. Turrentine)
CD: "Sugar"
Best.nr./Label: 6005 / CTI