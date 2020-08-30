30. August 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 30. August 2020, 01:55 Uhr

„Wenn du es nicht lebst, kommt es nicht aus deinem Horn“ - zum 100. Geburtstag Charlie Parkers



Charlie Parker: "Drifting On A Reed" (Charlie Parker)

CD: "On Dial"

Best.nr./Label: CJ25-5043-6 / Stateside



Charlie Parker: "‘Round Midnight" (Th. Monk / C. Williams)

Album: "One Night At Birdland"

Best.nr./Label: 88250/ CBS



Charlie Parker: "Night In Tunisia" (D. Gillespie / F. Paparelli)

CD: "Yardbird Suite"

Best.nr./Label: R2 72260 / Rhino (LC 07719)



Charlie Parker: "Honeysuckle Rose" (Fats Waller)

CD: "Early Bird"

Best.nr./Label: ST-CD-542 /Stash



Charlie Parker: "Sepian Bounce" (Hall / McShann)

CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"

Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Jay McShann: "Swingmatism" (McShann)

CD: "Charlie Parker Vol. 2 Bird On The Side"

Best.nr./Label: 8.120622/ Naxos (LC 00537)



Charlie Parker: "Yardbird Suite" (Parker)

CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"

Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Jay McShann: "Hootie Blues" (McShann / Brown)

CD: "Charlie Parker Vol. 2 Bird On The Side"

Best.nr./Label: 8.120622 / Naxos (LC 00537)



Charlie Parker: "Salt Peanuts" (Gillespie)

CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"

Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Dizzy Gillespie: "Dizzy Atmosphere" (Gillespie)

CD: "Groovin‘ High"

Best.nr./Label: SV-0152 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Dizzy Gillespie - Charlie Parker: "Hot House" (Tadd Dameron)

CD: "Town Hall, New York City"

Best.nr./Label: 27.51/ Uptown



Charlie Parker: "Klaunstance" (Charlie Parker)

CD: "Yardbird Suite"

Best.nr./Label: R2 72260 / Rhino (LC 07719)



Charlie Parker: "How High The Moon" (Hamilton / Lewis)

Album: "Charlie Parker Vol.1: Ballads and Birdland"

Best.nr./Label: ZZ 1002/ Zu-Zazz Records



Charlie Parker: "Ornithology" (Parker / Harris)

CD: "Bird’s Eyes, last unissued, Vol. 8"

Best.nr./Label: W80.2 / Philology



Charlie Parker: "Lover Man" (Ram Ramirez / Davis / Sherman)

CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"

Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Charlie Parker: "Mango Mangue" (Valdez Sushine)

CD: "Bird: The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve, Vol. 2"

Best.nr./Label: 837 144-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Charlie Parker: "Willis" (Bill Potts)

CD: "The Washington Concerts"

Best.nr./Label: 724352262625 / Blue Note



Charlie Parker: "I Love Paris" (Cole Porter)

CD: "The Last Notes 1953-1954"

Best.nr./Label: 3760138 175014 / United Archives



Charlie Parker: "Koko" (Charlie Parker)

CD: "Now’s The Time"

Best.nr./Label: FDM 38724-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Charlie Parker: "Don’t Blame Me" (L. McHugh / D. Fields)

CD: "Ballads"

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36751-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)

























































