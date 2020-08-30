30. August 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
30. August
Sonntag, 30. August 2020, 01:55 Uhr
„Wenn du es nicht lebst, kommt es nicht aus deinem Horn“ - zum 100. Geburtstag Charlie Parkers
Charlie Parker: "Drifting On A Reed" (Charlie Parker)
CD: "On Dial"
Best.nr./Label: CJ25-5043-6 / Stateside
Charlie Parker: "‘Round Midnight" (Th. Monk / C. Williams)
Album: "One Night At Birdland"
Best.nr./Label: 88250/ CBS
Charlie Parker: "Night In Tunisia" (D. Gillespie / F. Paparelli)
CD: "Yardbird Suite"
Best.nr./Label: R2 72260 / Rhino (LC 07719)
Charlie Parker: "Honeysuckle Rose" (Fats Waller)
CD: "Early Bird"
Best.nr./Label: ST-CD-542 /Stash
Charlie Parker: "Sepian Bounce" (Hall / McShann)
CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"
Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Jay McShann: "Swingmatism" (McShann)
CD: "Charlie Parker Vol. 2 Bird On The Side"
Best.nr./Label: 8.120622/ Naxos (LC 00537)
Charlie Parker: "Yardbird Suite" (Parker)
CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"
Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Jay McShann: "Hootie Blues" (McShann / Brown)
CD: "Charlie Parker Vol. 2 Bird On The Side"
Best.nr./Label: 8.120622 / Naxos (LC 00537)
Charlie Parker: "Salt Peanuts" (Gillespie)
CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"
Best.nr./Label: 549 084-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Dizzy Gillespie: "Dizzy Atmosphere" (Gillespie)
CD: "Groovin‘ High"
Best.nr./Label: SV-0152 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Dizzy Gillespie - Charlie Parker: "Hot House" (Tadd Dameron)
CD: "Town Hall, New York City"
Best.nr./Label: 27.51/ Uptown
Charlie Parker: "Klaunstance" (Charlie Parker)
CD: "Yardbird Suite"
Best.nr./Label: R2 72260 / Rhino (LC 07719)
Charlie Parker: "How High The Moon" (Hamilton / Lewis)
Album: "Charlie Parker Vol.1: Ballads and Birdland"
Best.nr./Label: ZZ 1002/ Zu-Zazz Records
Charlie Parker: "Ornithology" (Parker / Harris)
CD: "Bird’s Eyes, last unissued, Vol. 8"
Best.nr./Label: W80.2 / Philology
Charlie Parker: "Lover Man" (Ram Ramirez / Davis / Sherman)
CD: "The Definitive Charlie Parker"
Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Charlie Parker: "Mango Mangue" (Valdez Sushine)
CD: "Bird: The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve, Vol. 2"
Best.nr./Label: 837 144-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Charlie Parker: "Willis" (Bill Potts)
CD: "The Washington Concerts"
Best.nr./Label: 724352262625 / Blue Note
Charlie Parker: "I Love Paris" (Cole Porter)
CD: "The Last Notes 1953-1954"
Best.nr./Label: 3760138 175014 / United Archives
Charlie Parker: "Koko" (Charlie Parker)
CD: "Now’s The Time"
Best.nr./Label: FDM 38724-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)
Charlie Parker: "Don’t Blame Me" (L. McHugh / D. Fields)
CD: "Ballads"
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36751-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)