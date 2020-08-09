09. August 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
09. August
Sonntag, 09. August 2020, 16:05 Uhr
5 Jahre im Rampenlicht - Zum 100. Geburtstag von Marjorie Hyams / Der Gitarrist Bucky Pizzarelli
Woody Herman: "1-2-3-4 Jump" (Flip Phillips)
CD: The Uncollected Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: BVCJ-1041/ Hindsight
Woody Herman: "Apple Honey" (Woody Herman)
Album: The First Herd “Live”
Best.nr./Label: SOL 506 / Solid Sender
Woody Herman: "Skyscraper" (Woody Herman)
Album: Fan It!
Best.nr./Label: SWH-19 /Swing House
Woody Herman: "J. P. Vanderbilt IV" (Woody Herman)
Album: Fan It!
Best.nr./Label: SWH-19 /Swing House
Woody Herman: "Red Top" (Ben Kynard / Lionel Hampton)
Album: The First Herd
Best.nr./Label: 22-122 / Fanfare
The Hip Chicks: "Striptease" (Marjorie Hyams)
Album: Woman In Jazz - Swingtime To Modern
Best.nr./Label: ST-113 / Stash
Mary Lou Williams: "Rhumba Re-Bop" (Leonard Feather)
CD: Café Society
Best.nr./Label: 210/ Onyx
Mary Lou Williams: "Boogie Misterioso" (Mary Lou Williams)
Album: Mary Osbonre. A Girl & Her Guitar
Best.nr./Label: ACMEM297CD/ Él Records
George Shearing: "Sorry Wrong Rumba" (Chuck Wayne)
CD: Midnight On Cloud 69
Best.nr./Label: SV-0208/ Denon (LC 08723)
George Shearing: "September In The Rain" (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)
CD: Lullabies of Birdland
Best.nr./Label: CCD2-2211-2 / Concord
George Shearing: "Conception" (George Shearing)
CD: The Definitive George Shearing
Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
George Shearing: "Geneva’s Mood" (Denzil Best)
CD: The Definitive George Shearing
Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Bucky Pizzarelli: "Lush Life" (Billy Strayhorn)
Album: Guitar Tapestry
Best.nr./Label: DA 35532 1 / Sonopresse
Bucky Pizzarelli: "Chicken A La Swing" (Dick McDonough / Carl Kress)
Album: Green Guitar Blues
Best.nr./Label: MES 7047 /Monmouth
The Pizzarellis, Bucky and John: Three Little Words (Bert Kalmar / Harry Ruby)
Album: Contrasts
Best.nr./Label: ARCD 19209 / Arbors (LC 02732)
Gene Ammons: "Ca’ Purange (Soul Bossa)" (Natalicio Moreira Lima)
CD: Bad! Bossa Nova
Best.nr./Label: PR 7257 / Prestige
Hot Club of 52nd Street: "Strike Up The Band" (George & Ira Gershwin)
CD: Hot Club of 52nd Street
Best.nr./Label: JD271 / Chesky
Svend Asmussen: "Lazy River" (Hoagy Carmichael)
CD: June Night
Best.nr./Label: AR 39150 / Sony
Bucky Pizzarelli with Joe Venuti: "Joepizz" (Bucky Pizzarelli / Joe Venuti)
Album: Nightwings
Best.nr./Label: BDL1-1120 / Flying Dutchman
Stéphane Grappelli: "All God’s Chillun Got Rhythm" (Gus Khn / Bronislau Kaper / Walter Jurmann)
CD: Live At The Blue Note
Best.nr./Label: CD-83397 / Telarc
David Rose: "In The Middle Of A Kiss" (San Coslow)
CD: The New York Session
Best.nr./Label: 901082 HER / Herzog Records (LC 10101)
Benny Bailey: "Ain’t Misbehavin’" (Fats Waller / Harry Brooks / Andy Razaf)
CD: The Satchmo Legacy
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9407 2 / Enja (LC 03126)