09. August 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 09. August 2020, 16:05 Uhr

5 Jahre im Rampenlicht - Zum 100. Geburtstag von Marjorie Hyams / Der Gitarrist Bucky Pizzarelli



Woody Herman: "1-2-3-4 Jump" (Flip Phillips)

CD: The Uncollected Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: BVCJ-1041/ Hindsight



Woody Herman: "Apple Honey" (Woody Herman)

Album: The First Herd “Live”

Best.nr./Label: SOL 506 / Solid Sender



Woody Herman: "Skyscraper" (Woody Herman)

Album: Fan It!

Best.nr./Label: SWH-19 /Swing House



Woody Herman: "J. P. Vanderbilt IV" (Woody Herman)

Album: Fan It!

Best.nr./Label: SWH-19 /Swing House



Woody Herman: "Red Top" (Ben Kynard / Lionel Hampton)

Album: The First Herd

Best.nr./Label: 22-122 / Fanfare



The Hip Chicks: "Striptease" (Marjorie Hyams)

Album: Woman In Jazz - Swingtime To Modern

Best.nr./Label: ST-113 / Stash



Mary Lou Williams: "Rhumba Re-Bop" (Leonard Feather)

CD: Café Society

Best.nr./Label: 210/ Onyx



Mary Lou Williams: "Boogie Misterioso" (Mary Lou Williams)

Album: Mary Osbonre. A Girl & Her Guitar

Best.nr./Label: ACMEM297CD/ Él Records



George Shearing: "Sorry Wrong Rumba" (Chuck Wayne)

CD: Midnight On Cloud 69

Best.nr./Label: SV-0208/ Denon (LC 08723)



George Shearing: "September In The Rain" (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)

CD: Lullabies of Birdland

Best.nr./Label: CCD2-2211-2 / Concord



George Shearing: "Conception" (George Shearing)

CD: The Definitive George Shearing

Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



George Shearing: "Geneva’s Mood" (Denzil Best)

CD: The Definitive George Shearing

Best.nr./Label: 589 857-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Bucky Pizzarelli: "Lush Life" (Billy Strayhorn)

Album: Guitar Tapestry

Best.nr./Label: DA 35532 1 / Sonopresse



Bucky Pizzarelli: "Chicken A La Swing" (Dick McDonough / Carl Kress)

Album: Green Guitar Blues

Best.nr./Label: MES 7047 /Monmouth



The Pizzarellis, Bucky and John: Three Little Words (Bert Kalmar / Harry Ruby)

Album: Contrasts

Best.nr./Label: ARCD 19209 / Arbors (LC 02732)



Gene Ammons: "Ca’ Purange (Soul Bossa)" (Natalicio Moreira Lima)

CD: Bad! Bossa Nova

Best.nr./Label: PR 7257 / Prestige



Hot Club of 52nd Street: "Strike Up The Band" (George & Ira Gershwin)

CD: Hot Club of 52nd Street

Best.nr./Label: JD271 / Chesky



Svend Asmussen: "Lazy River" (Hoagy Carmichael)

CD: June Night

Best.nr./Label: AR 39150 / Sony



Bucky Pizzarelli with Joe Venuti: "Joepizz" (Bucky Pizzarelli / Joe Venuti)

Album: Nightwings

Best.nr./Label: BDL1-1120 / Flying Dutchman



Stéphane Grappelli: "All God’s Chillun Got Rhythm" (Gus Khn / Bronislau Kaper / Walter Jurmann)

CD: Live At The Blue Note

Best.nr./Label: CD-83397 / Telarc



David Rose: "In The Middle Of A Kiss" (San Coslow)

CD: The New York Session

Best.nr./Label: 901082 HER / Herzog Records (LC 10101)



Benny Bailey: "Ain’t Misbehavin’" (Fats Waller / Harry Brooks / Andy Razaf)

CD: The Satchmo Legacy

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9407 2 / Enja (LC 03126)



















