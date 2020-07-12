12. Juli 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
12. Juli
Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020, 00:05 Uhr
radioJazznacht : "Duke weiß besser als ich selbst, was ich tun kann" - Zum 100. Geburtstag von Paul Gonsalves
Duke Ellington: “Circle of Fourths” (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)
Album: "Volume: Such Sweet Thunder"
Best.nr./Label: CL1033 / Columbia
Paul Gonsalves: “Don’t Blame Me” (Jimmy McHugh / Dorothy Fields)
CD: "Cookin' - Complete 1956-1957 Sessions"
Best.nr./Label: FSRCD472 / Fresh Sound Records
Duke Ellington: “Please Be Kind” (Saul Chaplin)
CD: "Album: Willie Smith. Alto Sax All-Time Great"
Best.nr./Label: RTS 4368 / Retrospective (LC 05871)
Count Basie: “Sugar” (Alexander / Mitchell / Pinkard)
CD: "Album: 100 Ans de Jazz"
Best.nr./Label: 7321778312 / BMG (LC00316)
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis with Paul Gonsalves: “When Sunny Gets Blues” (Fisher / Segal)
CD: "Love Calls"
Best.nr./Label: 74321 25729 / RCA (LC 00316)
Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins & Paul Gonsalves: “Ballad Medley: On The Alamo / Stompin’ at the Savoy / This Time the Dream’s on Me / Time After Time / Gone With the Wind” (Jones/Kahn/Goodman/Sampson/Webby/Razaf/Arlen/Mercer/Styn/Cahn/Wrubel/Magidson)
CD: "Sittin’ In"
Best.nr./Label: MG V-8225 / Verve (LC00383)
Dizzy Gillespie: “Tally-Ho” (Gillespie)
CD: "John Coltrane. Complete Recordings with Dizzy Gillespie"
Best.nr./Label: DRCD11249 / Definitive Records
Duke Ellington: “Chelsea Bridge” (Billy Strayhorn)
CD: "Afro Bossa / Concert in the Virgin Islands"
Best.nr./Label: 9362478762 / Warner (LC 02828)
Dinah Washington: "I Cried For You" (Arnheim / Lyman)
Best.nr./Label: 983975-6 / Emarcy Records
Duke Ellington: “Diminuendo In Blue and Crescendo In Blue” (Duke Ellington)
CD: "Complete At Newport"
Best.nr./Label: C2K 64932 / Columbia (LC 00162)
Billy Taylor: “Tune For Tex” (Billy Taylor)
CD: "Taylor Made Jazz"
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 111 / Fresh Sound Records
Paul Gonsalves: “Autobahn” (Paul Gonsalves)
Best.nr./Label: C2K 64932 / COLUMBIA
Paul Gonsalves: “Hard Groove” (Paul Gonsalves)
CD: "Getting’ Together"
Best.nr./Label: OJC-203 / Jazzland (LC 00720)
Sonny Stitt and Paul Gonsalves: “Star Dust” (Hoagy Carmichal)
CD: "Salt and Pepper"
Best.nr./Label: IMP 12102 / Impulse (LC 0236)
Paul Gonsalves - Ray Nance: "Tea For Two" (Youmans / Caesar)
Album: "Just a-sittin’ and a-rockin’"
Best.nr./Label: BLP 30138 / Black Lion
Duke Ellington: "Mount Harissa" (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)
CD: "The Far East Suite"
Best.nr./Label: PL 45699 / RCA (LC 00316)
Duke Ellington: "Portrait of Sidney Bechet"
Album: "New Orleans Suite"
Best.nr./Label: 40 209 / Atlantic
Earl Hines / Paul Gonsalves: "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg)
Best.nr./Label: BLP 30153 / Black Lion