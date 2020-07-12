12. Juli 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020, 00:05 Uhr



radioJazznacht : "Duke weiß besser als ich selbst, was ich tun kann" - Zum 100. Geburtstag von Paul Gonsalves



Duke Ellington: “Circle of Fourths” (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)

Album: "Volume: Such Sweet Thunder"

Best.nr./Label: CL1033 / Columbia



Paul Gonsalves: “Don’t Blame Me” (Jimmy McHugh / Dorothy Fields)

CD: "Cookin' - Complete 1956-1957 Sessions"

Best.nr./Label: FSRCD472 / Fresh Sound Records



Duke Ellington: “Please Be Kind” (Saul Chaplin)

CD: "Album: Willie Smith. Alto Sax All-Time Great"

Best.nr./Label: RTS 4368 / Retrospective (LC 05871)



Count Basie: “Sugar” (Alexander / Mitchell / Pinkard)

CD: "Album: 100 Ans de Jazz"

Best.nr./Label: 7321778312 / BMG (LC00316)



Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis with Paul Gonsalves: “When Sunny Gets Blues” (Fisher / Segal)

CD: "Love Calls"

Best.nr./Label: 74321 25729 / RCA (LC 00316)



Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins & Paul Gonsalves: “Ballad Medley: On The Alamo / Stompin’ at the Savoy / This Time the Dream’s on Me / Time After Time / Gone With the Wind” (Jones/Kahn/Goodman/Sampson/Webby/Razaf/Arlen/Mercer/Styn/Cahn/Wrubel/Magidson)

CD: "Sittin’ In"

Best.nr./Label: MG V-8225 / Verve (LC00383)



Dizzy Gillespie: “Tally-Ho” (Gillespie)

CD: "John Coltrane. Complete Recordings with Dizzy Gillespie"

Best.nr./Label: DRCD11249 / Definitive Records



Duke Ellington: “Chelsea Bridge” (Billy Strayhorn)

CD: "Afro Bossa / Concert in the Virgin Islands"

Best.nr./Label: 9362478762 / Warner (LC 02828)



Dinah Washington: "I Cried For You" (Arnheim / Lyman)

Best.nr./Label: 983975-6 / Emarcy Records



Duke Ellington: “Diminuendo In Blue and Crescendo In Blue” (Duke Ellington)

CD: "Complete At Newport"

Best.nr./Label: C2K 64932 / Columbia (LC 00162)



Billy Taylor: “Tune For Tex” (Billy Taylor)

CD: "Taylor Made Jazz"

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 111 / Fresh Sound Records



Paul Gonsalves: “Autobahn” (Paul Gonsalves)

Best.nr./Label: C2K 64932 / COLUMBIA



Paul Gonsalves: “Hard Groove” (Paul Gonsalves)

CD: "Getting’ Together"

Best.nr./Label: OJC-203 / Jazzland (LC 00720)



Sonny Stitt and Paul Gonsalves: “Star Dust” (Hoagy Carmichal)

CD: "Salt and Pepper"

Best.nr./Label: IMP 12102 / Impulse (LC 0236)



Paul Gonsalves - Ray Nance: "Tea For Two" (Youmans / Caesar)

Album: "Just a-sittin’ and a-rockin’"

Best.nr./Label: BLP 30138 / Black Lion



Duke Ellington: "Mount Harissa" (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)

CD: "The Far East Suite"

Best.nr./Label: PL 45699 / RCA (LC 00316)



Duke Ellington: "Portrait of Sidney Bechet"

Album: "New Orleans Suite"

Best.nr./Label: 40 209 / Atlantic



Earl Hines / Paul Gonsalves: "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg)

Best.nr./Label: BLP 30153 / Black Lion

































