28. Juni 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Hörenswerte Sidemen (41): Der Schlagzeuger Jimmy Cobb (1929 - 2020)



Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet featuring Jimmy Cobb: “The Loco Motif (Jimmy Cobb And The Locomotive” (Roman Schwaller)

CD: "Some Changes In Life"

JHM3612 / JHM Records (LC 01398)



Earl Bostic: “Flamingo” (T. Grouya / E. Anderson)

CD: "Album: Volume: Flamingo"

FDM 36747-2 / Dreyfus Jazz (LC 09803)



Dinah Washington: “What Is This Thing Called Love” (Cole Porter)

CD: "The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 4"

Best.nr./Label: 834 683-2 / Mercury (LC 00268)



Cannonball Adderley: “Cobbweb” (Eugene Wright)

CD: "Sophisticated Swing"

Best.nr./Label: 528 408-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Miles Davis: “Stella By Starlight” (Ned Washington / Victor Young)

CD: "Love Songs"

Best.nr./Label: 493389 2 / Columbia (LC00162)



Miles Davis: “All Blues” (Davis)

CD: "Kind of Blue"

Best.nr./Label: 460603 2 / Columbia (LC 00162)



John Coltrane: "Some Other Blues"

CD: "The Heavyweight Champion"

Best.nr./Label: 8122-71984 / Rhino (LC 02982)



Miles Davis: “Someday My Prince Will Come” (F. E. Churchill / L. Morey)

CD: "Love Songs"

Best.nr./Label: 493389 2 / Columbia (LC 00162)



Wynton Kelly Trio / Wes Montgomery: “Four On Six” (Montgomery)

CD: "Smokin’ At The Half Note"

Best.nr./Label: 007502134761 / Verve (LC 00383)



Sarah Vaughan: “Blue Skies” (Irving Berlin)

Album: "Ronnie Scott’s Presents Sarah Vaughan Vol. 2"

Best.nr./Label: N103 / Pye



Jimmy Cobb’s Mob: “Cobb’s Groove” (Cobb)

CD: "Cobb’s Groove"

Best.nr./Label: MCD 9334-2 / Milestone (LC 01189)



Jimmy Cobb: “Eleanor (Sister Cobb)” (Cobb)

CD: "Marsalis Music Honors Series: Jimmy Cobb"

Best.nr./Label: 087494600022 / Marsalis Music



Jimmy Cobb & Friends: “Beni’s Mounce” (Helmut Kagerer)

CD: "The Meeting"

Best.nr./Label: BRCD0005 / Barnette (LC 24389)



Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet: “Blue’n Boogie” (Dizzy Gillespie)

CD: "Life at the Nachtcafé Munich"

Best.nr./Label: 019 / Bassic Sound (LC 08036)



Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet: "Eronel" (Thelonious Monk)

CD: "Life at the Nachtcafé Munich"

