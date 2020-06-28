28. Juni 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
28. Juni
Sonntag, 28. Juni 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (41): Der Schlagzeuger Jimmy Cobb (1929 - 2020)
Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet featuring Jimmy Cobb: “The Loco Motif (Jimmy Cobb And The Locomotive” (Roman Schwaller)
CD: "Some Changes In Life"
JHM3612 / JHM Records (LC 01398)
Earl Bostic: “Flamingo” (T. Grouya / E. Anderson)
CD: "Album: Volume: Flamingo"
FDM 36747-2 / Dreyfus Jazz (LC 09803)
Dinah Washington: “What Is This Thing Called Love” (Cole Porter)
CD: "The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 4"
Best.nr./Label: 834 683-2 / Mercury (LC 00268)
Cannonball Adderley: “Cobbweb” (Eugene Wright)
CD: "Sophisticated Swing"
Best.nr./Label: 528 408-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Miles Davis: “Stella By Starlight” (Ned Washington / Victor Young)
CD: "Love Songs"
Best.nr./Label: 493389 2 / Columbia (LC00162)
Miles Davis: “All Blues” (Davis)
CD: "Kind of Blue"
Best.nr./Label: 460603 2 / Columbia (LC 00162)
John Coltrane: "Some Other Blues"
CD: "The Heavyweight Champion"
Best.nr./Label: 8122-71984 / Rhino (LC 02982)
Miles Davis: “Someday My Prince Will Come” (F. E. Churchill / L. Morey)
Wynton Kelly Trio / Wes Montgomery: “Four On Six” (Montgomery)
CD: "Smokin’ At The Half Note"
Best.nr./Label: 007502134761 / Verve (LC 00383)
Sarah Vaughan: “Blue Skies” (Irving Berlin)
Album: "Ronnie Scott’s Presents Sarah Vaughan Vol. 2"
Best.nr./Label: N103 / Pye
Jimmy Cobb’s Mob: “Cobb’s Groove” (Cobb)
CD: "Cobb’s Groove"
Best.nr./Label: MCD 9334-2 / Milestone (LC 01189)
Jimmy Cobb: “Eleanor (Sister Cobb)” (Cobb)
CD: "Marsalis Music Honors Series: Jimmy Cobb"
Best.nr./Label: 087494600022 / Marsalis Music
Jimmy Cobb & Friends: “Beni’s Mounce” (Helmut Kagerer)
CD: "The Meeting"
Best.nr./Label: BRCD0005 / Barnette (LC 24389)
Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet: “Blue’n Boogie” (Dizzy Gillespie)
CD: "Life at the Nachtcafé Munich"
Best.nr./Label: 019 / Bassic Sound (LC 08036)
Roman Schwaller Jazzquartet: "Eronel" (Thelonious Monk)
