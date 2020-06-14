14. Juni 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 14. Juni 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Ein Nachklang zum 100. Geburtstag des Drummers Shelly Manne



Shelly Manne: “Un Poco Loco” (Bud Powell)

CD: "Swinging Sounds"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 267-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “Mallets” (shorty Rogers)

CD: "Volume1: The West Coast Sound"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 152-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Benny Goodman: “Benny Rides Again” (Eddie Sauter)

Album: "Benny Rides Again"

Best.nr./Label: GCH 8096 / Chess



Coleman Hawkins: “The Man I Love” (Gershwin)

CD: "The Definitve"

Best.nr./Label: 549 085-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Oscar Pettiford: “Something For You” (Oscar Pettiford)

CD: "Don Byas"

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1088 / Musica Jazz



Shelly Manne: “Abstract No.1” (Manne / Rogers / Giuffre)

CD: "The Three” & “The Two”

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 172-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “The Sounds Effects Manne” (Freeman)

CD: “The Three” & “The Two”

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 172-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “Ascot Gavotte” (Lerner/Loewe)

Album: "My Fair Lady"

Best.nr./Label: OJC-338 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “Concerto for Clarinet & Combo” (Bill Smith)

CD: "Shelly Manne Vol.2"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1910-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “Poinciana” (Simon / Lliso / Bernier)

CD: "At The Black Hawk Vol.1"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6562 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “A Gem From Tiffany” (Bill Holman)

CD: "At The Mann Hole Vol. 2"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 718-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Shelly Manne: “Cherokee” (Ray Noble)

CD: "2,3,4"

Best.nr./Label: GRP 11492 / Impulse (LC 00236)



Shelly Manne / Bill Evans: “With A Song In My Heart” (Rodgers / Hart)

CD: "Empathy"

Best.nr./Label: 81251 / State of Art



Shelly Manne: “Rhino Trot” (Shelly Manne)

CD: "Daktari"

Best.nr./Label: 75679 3065-2 / Atlantic



Shelly Manne: “All Of You” (Cole Porter)

Album: "In Zurich"

Best.nr./Label: C-14018 / Contemporary (LC 00164)







































































