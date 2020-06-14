14. Juni 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
14. Juni
Sonntag, 14. Juni 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Ein Nachklang zum 100. Geburtstag des Drummers Shelly Manne
Shelly Manne: “Un Poco Loco” (Bud Powell)
CD: "Swinging Sounds"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 267-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “Mallets” (shorty Rogers)
CD: "Volume1: The West Coast Sound"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 152-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Benny Goodman: “Benny Rides Again” (Eddie Sauter)
Album: "Benny Rides Again"
Best.nr./Label: GCH 8096 / Chess
Coleman Hawkins: “The Man I Love” (Gershwin)
CD: "The Definitve"
Best.nr./Label: 549 085-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Oscar Pettiford: “Something For You” (Oscar Pettiford)
CD: "Don Byas"
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1088 / Musica Jazz
Shelly Manne: “Abstract No.1” (Manne / Rogers / Giuffre)
CD: "The Three” & “The Two”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 172-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “The Sounds Effects Manne” (Freeman)
CD: “The Three” & “The Two”
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 172-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “Ascot Gavotte” (Lerner/Loewe)
Album: "My Fair Lady"
Best.nr./Label: OJC-338 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “Concerto for Clarinet & Combo” (Bill Smith)
CD: "Shelly Manne Vol.2"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1910-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “Poinciana” (Simon / Lliso / Bernier)
CD: "At The Black Hawk Vol.1"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6562 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “A Gem From Tiffany” (Bill Holman)
CD: "At The Mann Hole Vol. 2"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 718-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Shelly Manne: “Cherokee” (Ray Noble)
CD: "2,3,4"
Best.nr./Label: GRP 11492 / Impulse (LC 00236)
Shelly Manne / Bill Evans: “With A Song In My Heart” (Rodgers / Hart)
CD: "Empathy"
Best.nr./Label: 81251 / State of Art
Shelly Manne: “Rhino Trot” (Shelly Manne)
CD: "Daktari"
Best.nr./Label: 75679 3065-2 / Atlantic
Shelly Manne: “All Of You” (Cole Porter)
Album: "In Zurich"
Best.nr./Label: C-14018 / Contemporary (LC 00164)