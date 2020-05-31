31. Mai 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
31. Mai
Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Der Pianist mit den 49 Fingern – Zum 90. Geburtstag von Dave McKenna
Dave McKenna: “I’ve Found A New Baby” (Jack Palmer / Spencer Williams) 5’17
CD: "Giant Strides"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord
Dave McKenna: “If Dreams Come True” (Benny Goodman / Irving Mills / Edgar Sampson)
CD: "Giant Strides"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord
Dave McKenna: “O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum” (Walter de Mapes)
CD: "Christmas Ivory"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4772-2 / Concord
Charlie Ventura: “Ha!” (Ventura / Mussuli)
CD: "Blue Prelude"
Best.nr./Label: 222489-444 / Quadromania (LC 12281)
Woody Herman: “Dandy Lion” (Sam Staff)
LP: "The Big Band Sound of Woody Herman"
Best.nr./Label: 2317 072 / Verve Select (LC 00383)
Benny Goodman: “Soft Lights And Sweet Music” (Irving Berlin)
CD: "Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna – Complete original Quartet/Quintet Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gambit (LC 08585)
Max Bennett: “13 Toes” (McKenna)
LP: "Max Bennett"
Best.nr./Label: FSR-2002 / Fresh Sound Records
Max Bennett: “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” (Porter)
LP: "Max Bennett"
Best.nr./Label: FSR-2002 / Fresh Sound Records
Gene Krupa: “Leave Us Leap” (Edwin Finckel)
LP: "Drummer Man"
Best.nr./Label: 827 843-1 / Verve (LC 00383)
Phil Woods & Gene Quill: "Dry Chops In The Moonlight" (Bill Potts)
LP: "Phil and Quill"
Best.nr./Label: PL 42185 / RCA
Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna: “If I Could Be With You” (Sigmund Romberg)
CD: "Complete original Quartet/Quintet Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gambit (LC 08585)
Dave McKenna: “Splendid Splinter” (Dave McKenna)
CD: "This Is The Moment"
Best.nr./Label: RK 44091 / Portrait
Dave McKenna: “Lickety Split” (Dave McKenna)
CD: "This Is The Moment"
Best.nr./Label: RK 44091 / Portrait
Zoot Sims: “Goodnight, Sweetheart” (Noble / Campbell / Conelly)
CD: "Down Home"
Best.nr./Label: CD Charly 59 / Affinity
Bobby Hackett’s Sextet: “Bill Bailey” (Cannon)
LP: "Bobby Hackett’s Sextet"
Best.nr./Label: SLP-237 / Storyville
Joe Venuti and Dave McKenna: “The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise” (Lockhard / Seitz)
LP: "Alone At The Palace"
Best.nr./Label: CR160 / Chiaroscuro
Joe Venuti and Dave McKenna: “The Other Side of the Walk” (Joe Venuti)
LP: "Alone At The Palace"
Best.nr./Label: CR160 / Chiaroscuro
Dick Johnson: “Donna Lee” (Miles Davis)
LP: "Dick Johnson Plays AltoSax & Flute & SopranoSax & Clarinet"
Best.nr./Label: CJ-107 / Concord
Dave McKenna: “Cherry” (Ray Gilbert / Don Redman)
CD: "Giant Strides"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord
Dave McKenna: “Have You Me Miss Jones” (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart)
CD: "Left Handed Complement"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4123 / Concord
Al Cohn / Scott Hamilton / Buddy Tate: “Tickle Toe” (Lester Young / Jon Hendricks)
LP: "Tour De Force"
Best.nr./Label: CJ-172 / Concord
Scott Hamilton / Jake Hanna / Dave McKenna: “Swinging At The Copper Rail” (Buck Clayton)
LP: "Major League"
Best.nr./Label: CJ305 / Concord
Marty Elkins / Dave McKenna: “Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans” (Alter / De Lange)
CD: "In Another Life"
Best.nr./Label: CD 114 / Concord
Harry Allen: “O Grande Amor” (Jobim / De Moraes)
CD: "Love Songs Live!"
Best.nr./Label: NH 1014 / Nagle Heyer (LC 02932)