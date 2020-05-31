31. Mai 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Der Pianist mit den 49 Fingern – Zum 90. Geburtstag von Dave McKenna



Dave McKenna: “I’ve Found A New Baby” (Jack Palmer / Spencer Williams) 5’17

CD: "Giant Strides"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord



Dave McKenna: “If Dreams Come True” (Benny Goodman / Irving Mills / Edgar Sampson)

CD: "Giant Strides"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord



Dave McKenna: “O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum” (Walter de Mapes)

CD: "Christmas Ivory"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4772-2 / Concord



Charlie Ventura: “Ha!” (Ventura / Mussuli)

CD: "Blue Prelude"

Best.nr./Label: 222489-444 / Quadromania (LC 12281)



Woody Herman: “Dandy Lion” (Sam Staff)

LP: "The Big Band Sound of Woody Herman"

Best.nr./Label: 2317 072 / Verve Select (LC 00383)



Benny Goodman: “Soft Lights And Sweet Music” (Irving Berlin)

CD: "Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna – Complete original Quartet/Quintet Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gambit (LC 08585)



Max Bennett: “13 Toes” (McKenna)

LP: "Max Bennett"

Best.nr./Label: FSR-2002 / Fresh Sound Records



Max Bennett: “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” (Porter)

LP: "Max Bennett"

Best.nr./Label: FSR-2002 / Fresh Sound Records



Gene Krupa: “Leave Us Leap” (Edwin Finckel)

LP: "Drummer Man"

Best.nr./Label: 827 843-1 / Verve (LC 00383)



Phil Woods & Gene Quill: "Dry Chops In The Moonlight" (Bill Potts)

LP: "Phil and Quill"

Best.nr./Label: PL 42185 / RCA



Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna: “If I Could Be With You” (Sigmund Romberg)

CD: "Complete original Quartet/Quintet Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gambit (LC 08585)



Dave McKenna: “Splendid Splinter” (Dave McKenna)

CD: "This Is The Moment"

Best.nr./Label: RK 44091 / Portrait



Dave McKenna: “Lickety Split” (Dave McKenna)

CD: "This Is The Moment"

Best.nr./Label: RK 44091 / Portrait



Zoot Sims: “Goodnight, Sweetheart” (Noble / Campbell / Conelly)

CD: "Down Home"

Best.nr./Label: CD Charly 59 / Affinity



Bobby Hackett’s Sextet: “Bill Bailey” (Cannon)

LP: "Bobby Hackett’s Sextet"

Best.nr./Label: SLP-237 / Storyville



Joe Venuti and Dave McKenna: “The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise” (Lockhard / Seitz)

LP: "Alone At The Palace"

Best.nr./Label: CR160 / Chiaroscuro



Joe Venuti and Dave McKenna: “The Other Side of the Walk” (Joe Venuti)

LP: "Alone At The Palace"

Best.nr./Label: CR160 / Chiaroscuro



Dick Johnson: “Donna Lee” (Miles Davis)

LP: "Dick Johnson Plays AltoSax & Flute & SopranoSax & Clarinet"

Best.nr./Label: CJ-107 / Concord



Dave McKenna: “Cherry” (Ray Gilbert / Don Redman)

CD: "Giant Strides"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4099 / Concord



Dave McKenna: “Have You Me Miss Jones” (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart)

CD: "Left Handed Complement"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4123 / Concord



Al Cohn / Scott Hamilton / Buddy Tate: “Tickle Toe” (Lester Young / Jon Hendricks)

LP: "Tour De Force"

Best.nr./Label: CJ-172 / Concord



Scott Hamilton / Jake Hanna / Dave McKenna: “Swinging At The Copper Rail” (Buck Clayton)

LP: "Major League"

Best.nr./Label: CJ305 / Concord



Marty Elkins / Dave McKenna: “Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans” (Alter / De Lange)

CD: "In Another Life"

Best.nr./Label: CD 114 / Concord



Harry Allen: “O Grande Amor” (Jobim / De Moraes)

CD: "Love Songs Live!"

Best.nr./Label: NH 1014 / Nagle Heyer (LC 02932)

















































































