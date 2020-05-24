24. Mai 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
24. Mai
Sonntag, 24. Mai 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus Great Britain
Dinosaur: “Slow Loris” (Laura Jurd)
CD: To The Earth
Best.nr./Label: 1154 / Edition Records
Dinosaur: “Mosking” (Laura Jurd)
CD: To The Earth
Best.nr./Label: 1154 / Edition Records
JZ Replacemen: “Displacement A” (Zhenya Strigalev)
CD: Disrespectful
Best.nr./Label: RAINY006CD / Rainy Days
JZ Replacemen: “Bee Bee” (Zhenya Strigalev)
CD: Disrespectful
Best.nr./Label: RAINY006CD / Rainy Days
Rob Luft: “Life Is A Dancer” (Rob Luft)
CD: Life Is A Dancer
Best.nr./Label: 1152 / Edition Records
Rob Luft: “Expect The Unexpected” (Rob Luft)
CD: Life Is A Dancer
Best.nr./Label: 1152 / Edition Records
Jasper Hoiby Planet B: “Life Is A Gift” (Josh Arcoleo)
CD: Planet B
Best.nr./Label: 1149 / Edition Records
Jasper Hoiby Planet B: “Reimagine” (Josh Arcoleo)
CD: Planet B
Best.nr./Label: 1149 / Edition Records
Ashley Henry: “Introspection” (Ashley Henry)
CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK
Ashley Henry: “Realizations” (Ashley Henry)
CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK
Ashley Henry: “Battle” (Ashley Henry)
CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK
Johnny Mercer,Jacob Collier: “Moon River” (Henry Mancini)
CD: Djesse Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: 0807212 / Decca
Liam Noble: “Unmemoried Man” (Liam Noble)
CD: The Long Game
Best.nr./Label: 1129 / Edition Records
Liam Noble: “Head First” (Liam Noble)
CD: The Long Game
Best.nr./Label: 1129 / Edition Records
Nigel Hitchcock: “Dance of the Nephilim” (Nigel Hitchcock)
CD: Hitchgnosis
Best.nr./Label: EIC003 / Eight Inch Clock
Nigel Hitchcock: “Blaven Mist” (Nigel Hitchcock)
CD: Hitchgnosis
Best.nr./Label: EIC003 / Eight Inch Clock