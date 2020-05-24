24. Mai 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 24. Mai 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus Great Britain



Dinosaur: “Slow Loris” (Laura Jurd)

CD: To The Earth

Best.nr./Label: 1154 / Edition Records



Dinosaur: “Mosking” (Laura Jurd)

CD: To The Earth

Best.nr./Label: 1154 / Edition Records



JZ Replacemen: “Displacement A” (Zhenya Strigalev)

CD: Disrespectful

Best.nr./Label: RAINY006CD / Rainy Days



JZ Replacemen: “Bee Bee” (Zhenya Strigalev)

CD: Disrespectful

Best.nr./Label: RAINY006CD / Rainy Days



Rob Luft: “Life Is A Dancer” (Rob Luft)

CD: Life Is A Dancer

Best.nr./Label: 1152 / Edition Records



Rob Luft: “Expect The Unexpected” (Rob Luft)

CD: Life Is A Dancer

Best.nr./Label: 1152 / Edition Records



Jasper Hoiby Planet B: “Life Is A Gift” (Josh Arcoleo)

CD: Planet B

Best.nr./Label: 1149 / Edition Records



Jasper Hoiby Planet B: “Reimagine” (Josh Arcoleo)

CD: Planet B

Best.nr./Label: 1149 / Edition Records



Ashley Henry: “Introspection” (Ashley Henry)

CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK



Ashley Henry: “Realizations” (Ashley Henry)

CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK



Ashley Henry: “Battle” (Ashley Henry)

CD: Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Best.nr./Label: 19075891582 / SONY UK



Johnny Mercer,Jacob Collier: “Moon River” (Henry Mancini)

CD: Djesse Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: 0807212 / Decca



Liam Noble: “Unmemoried Man” (Liam Noble)

CD: The Long Game

Best.nr./Label: 1129 / Edition Records



Liam Noble: “Head First” (Liam Noble)

CD: The Long Game

Best.nr./Label: 1129 / Edition Records



Nigel Hitchcock: “Dance of the Nephilim” (Nigel Hitchcock)

CD: Hitchgnosis



Best.nr./Label: EIC003 / Eight Inch Clock



Nigel Hitchcock: “Blaven Mist” (Nigel Hitchcock)

CD: Hitchgnosis

Best.nr./Label: EIC003 / Eight Inch Clock































