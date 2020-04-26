26. April 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 26. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Fern vom Scheinwerfer - Dexter Gordon in den 50er Jahren. Zum 30. Todestag des Tenorsaxophonisten





Dexter Gordon-Fats Navarro: "Sid’s Delight" (Tadd Dameron)

CD: Gone With The Wind

Best.nr./Label: 20.1977-HI / History



Dexter Gordon: "Move" (Denzil Best)

CD: 80th Birthday Celebration

Best.nr./Label: FANCD 6082-2 / Fantasy (LC 00720)



Helen Humes: “Knockin’ Myself Out” (Jackson / Howard)

LP: E-Baba-le-Ba

Best.nr./Label: WL 70824 / Savoy (LC 00337)



Helen Humes: “Airplane Blues” (Jackson / Kelson)

CD: E-Baba-le-Ba

Best.nr./Label: WL 70824 / Savoy (LC 00337)



Dexter Gordon: “The Chase” (Dexter Gordon)

Best.nr./Label: 983 977-3 / Saga



Dexter Gordon: “Steeplechase” (Charlie Parker)

Best.nr./Label: 983 977-3 / Saga



Dexter Gordon / Wardell Gray: “The Rubaiyat” (Lauderdale)

CD: Citizens Bop

Best.nr./Label: BLCD760223 / Black Lion (LC 02940)



Dexter Gordon / Wardell Gray: “Citizens Bop” (Lauderdale)

CD: Citizens Bop

Best.nr./Label: BLCD760223 / Black Lion (LC 02940)



Dexter Gordon: "Daddy Plays The Horn" (Dexter Gordon)

CD: Dexter Gordon Plays

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "Confirmation" (Charlie Parker)

CD: Dexter Gordon Plays

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "Autumn In New York" (Vernon Duke)

CD: Dexter Gordon Plays

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "Diggin’ For Diz" (George Handy)

CD: Dexter Gordon Plays

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "Stanley The Steamer" (Dexter Gordon)

CD: Dexter Gordon Plays

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "I Should Care" (Stordahl / Weston)

CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool

Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "I Hear Music" (Loesser / Lane)

CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool

Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records



Dexter Gordon: "Tenderly" (Lawrence / Gros)

CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool

Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records


















































