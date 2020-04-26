26. April 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
26. April
Sonntag, 26. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Fern vom Scheinwerfer - Dexter Gordon in den 50er Jahren. Zum 30. Todestag des Tenorsaxophonisten
Dexter Gordon-Fats Navarro: "Sid’s Delight" (Tadd Dameron)
CD: Gone With The Wind
Best.nr./Label: 20.1977-HI / History
Dexter Gordon: "Move" (Denzil Best)
CD: 80th Birthday Celebration
Best.nr./Label: FANCD 6082-2 / Fantasy (LC 00720)
Helen Humes: “Knockin’ Myself Out” (Jackson / Howard)
LP: E-Baba-le-Ba
Best.nr./Label: WL 70824 / Savoy (LC 00337)
Helen Humes: “Airplane Blues” (Jackson / Kelson)
CD: E-Baba-le-Ba
Best.nr./Label: WL 70824 / Savoy (LC 00337)
Dexter Gordon: “The Chase” (Dexter Gordon)
Best.nr./Label: 983 977-3 / Saga
Dexter Gordon: “Steeplechase” (Charlie Parker)
Best.nr./Label: 983 977-3 / Saga
Dexter Gordon / Wardell Gray: “The Rubaiyat” (Lauderdale)
CD: Citizens Bop
Best.nr./Label: BLCD760223 / Black Lion (LC 02940)
Dexter Gordon / Wardell Gray: “Citizens Bop” (Lauderdale)
CD: Citizens Bop
Best.nr./Label: BLCD760223 / Black Lion (LC 02940)
Dexter Gordon: "Daddy Plays The Horn" (Dexter Gordon)
CD: Dexter Gordon Plays
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "Confirmation" (Charlie Parker)
CD: Dexter Gordon Plays
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "Autumn In New York" (Vernon Duke)
CD: Dexter Gordon Plays
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "Diggin’ For Diz" (George Handy)
CD: Dexter Gordon Plays
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "Stanley The Steamer" (Dexter Gordon)
CD: Dexter Gordon Plays
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "I Should Care" (Stordahl / Weston)
CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool
Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "I Hear Music" (Loesser / Lane)
CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool
Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records
Dexter Gordon: "Tenderly" (Lawrence / Gros)
CD: Dexter Blows Hot and Cool
Best.nr./Label: FSR CD-26 / Fresh Sound Records