05. April 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 05. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr

radioJazznacht

Hörenswerte Sideman (40): Die frühen Jahre des Drummers Stan Levey



Stan Levey Sextet: “Fast Clip” (Jimmy Giuffre)

Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey

Best.nr./Label: BCP-9/ Bethlehem



Howard Rumsey’s Lighthous All- Stars: “Dickie’s Dream” (Basie / Young)

Album: Vol. 6

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 386-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)



Dizzy Gillespie: “Dynamo A” (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: Night In Tunisia

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36734-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Barney Bigard: “Poon-Tang” (Barney Bigard)

Album: Barney Bigard: A Reissue of Some Famous Black and White

Best.nr./Label: SLP 807 / Storyville



Charlie Parker: “Salt Peanuts” (Dizzy Gillespie / Charlie Parker)

Album: Bird’s Eyes - Last Unissued, vol. 14

Best.nr./Label: W 844.2 / Philology



Charlie Parker: “Shaw Nuff” (Charlie Parker / Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: Bird & The Trumpets

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1102 / Musica Jazz



Dizzy Gillespie: “Bebop” (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: For Musicians Only

Best.nr./Label: 2356103 / Metro



Stan Getz: “Long Island Sound” (Stan Getz)

Album: Imagination

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36733-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Stan Kenton: “Sweets” (Bill Russo)

Album: Concert Encores

Best.nr./Label: FH-40/ First Heard



Lee Konitz: “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home Oo” (Cole Porter)

Album: The Saxophone Collection

Best.nr./Label: 74321610232 / Vogue (LC 00390)



Charlie Mariano: “Three Little Words” (Ruby Kalmar)

Album: Charlie Mariano Plays

Best.nr./Label: BET 6012-2 / Bethlehem



Stan Kenton feat. Charlie Parker: “Cherokee” (Ray Noble)

Album: Charlie Parker: Bird’s Eyes, Vol. 8

Best.nr./Label: W80.2154 / Philology



Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: “Stan” (Bill Holman)

Album: In The Solo Spotlight!

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 451-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)



Conte Candoli Quartet: “Fine and Dandy” (James / Swift)

Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey

Best.nr./Label: BCP-9 / Bethlehem



Stan Levey Sextet: “Drum Sticks” (Jimmy Giuffre)

Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey

Best.nr./Label: BCP-9 / Bethlehem



Tal Farlow: “Just One Of Those Things” (Cole Porter)

Album: The Complete Verve Tal Farlow Sessions

Best.nr./Label: B0002992-02 / Mosaic (LC 00383)



Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All- Stars: “Snap The Whip” (Bob Cooper)

Album: Volume 3

Best.nr./Label: OJC 266 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)



Shorty Rogers And His Giants: “Pay The Piper” (Shorty Rogers)

Album: The Big Shorty Rogers Express

Best.nr./Label: 74321 18519 226 / RCA (LC 00316)



Chet Baker & Art Pepper: “Little Girl” (Henry / Hyde)

Album: Complete Recordings

Best.nr./Label: LHJ10274 / Lone Hill Jazz (LC08505)



Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: Blue Sands (Buddy Collette)

Album: Oboe / Flute

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 154-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)



Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: Love me Or Levey (Bill Holam)

Album: Music For Lighthouse Keeping

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 636-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)



















