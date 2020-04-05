05. April 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
05. April
Sonntag, 05. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr
radioJazznacht
Hörenswerte Sideman (40): Die frühen Jahre des Drummers Stan Levey
Stan Levey Sextet: “Fast Clip” (Jimmy Giuffre)
Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey
Best.nr./Label: BCP-9/ Bethlehem
Howard Rumsey’s Lighthous All- Stars: “Dickie’s Dream” (Basie / Young)
Album: Vol. 6
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 386-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)
Dizzy Gillespie: “Dynamo A” (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: Night In Tunisia
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36734-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)
Barney Bigard: “Poon-Tang” (Barney Bigard)
Album: Barney Bigard: A Reissue of Some Famous Black and White
Best.nr./Label: SLP 807 / Storyville
Charlie Parker: “Salt Peanuts” (Dizzy Gillespie / Charlie Parker)
Album: Bird’s Eyes - Last Unissued, vol. 14
Best.nr./Label: W 844.2 / Philology
Charlie Parker: “Shaw Nuff” (Charlie Parker / Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: Bird & The Trumpets
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1102 / Musica Jazz
Dizzy Gillespie: “Bebop” (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: For Musicians Only
Best.nr./Label: 2356103 / Metro
Stan Getz: “Long Island Sound” (Stan Getz)
Album: Imagination
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36733-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)
Stan Kenton: “Sweets” (Bill Russo)
Album: Concert Encores
Best.nr./Label: FH-40/ First Heard
Lee Konitz: “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home Oo” (Cole Porter)
Album: The Saxophone Collection
Best.nr./Label: 74321610232 / Vogue (LC 00390)
Charlie Mariano: “Three Little Words” (Ruby Kalmar)
Album: Charlie Mariano Plays
Best.nr./Label: BET 6012-2 / Bethlehem
Stan Kenton feat. Charlie Parker: “Cherokee” (Ray Noble)
Album: Charlie Parker: Bird’s Eyes, Vol. 8
Best.nr./Label: W80.2154 / Philology
Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: “Stan” (Bill Holman)
Album: In The Solo Spotlight!
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 451-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)
Conte Candoli Quartet: “Fine and Dandy” (James / Swift)
Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey
Best.nr./Label: BCP-9 / Bethlehem
Stan Levey Sextet: “Drum Sticks” (Jimmy Giuffre)
Album: West Coasting with Conte Candoli and Stan Levey
Best.nr./Label: BCP-9 / Bethlehem
Tal Farlow: “Just One Of Those Things” (Cole Porter)
Album: The Complete Verve Tal Farlow Sessions
Best.nr./Label: B0002992-02 / Mosaic (LC 00383)
Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All- Stars: “Snap The Whip” (Bob Cooper)
Album: Volume 3
Best.nr./Label: OJC 266 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)
Shorty Rogers And His Giants: “Pay The Piper” (Shorty Rogers)
Album: The Big Shorty Rogers Express
Best.nr./Label: 74321 18519 226 / RCA (LC 00316)
Chet Baker & Art Pepper: “Little Girl” (Henry / Hyde)
Album: Complete Recordings
Best.nr./Label: LHJ10274 / Lone Hill Jazz (LC08505)
Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: Blue Sands (Buddy Collette)
Album: Oboe / Flute
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 154-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)
Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All Stars: Love me Or Levey (Bill Holam)
Album: Music For Lighthouse Keeping
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 636-2 / Original Jazz Classics (LC 00164)