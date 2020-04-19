19. April 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 19. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Dedicated to....





Abdullah Ibrahim: Saud“ (Ibrahim)

CD: Echoes From Africa

Best.nr./Label: 3047 2 / Enja Records



Avram Fefer Quartet: “Song For Dyani “ (Avram Fefer)

CD: Testament

Best.nr./Label: CF537CD / Clean Feed



Marcin Wasilewski Trio: “Austin “ (Marcin Wasilewski)

CD: Live

Best.nr./Label: 2592 / ECM-Records



Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe “ (Moppa Elliott)

CD: Mauch Chunk

Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup



Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Obelisk “ (Moppa Elliott)

CD: Mauch Chunk

Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup



Bartolomey Bittman: “Viadukt “ (Bittman)

CD: Dynamo

Best.nr./Label: 9043-2 / ACT



Tineke Postma: “ Geri's Print “ (Postma)

CD: Freya

Best.nr./Label: 1150 / Edition Records



Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn: “ Meshwork/Libation/When Kabuya Dances “ (Iyer/Taborn/Allen)

CD: The Transitory Poems

Best.nr./Label: 2644 / ECM-Records



Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ D'Agala “ (Courviosier)

CD: D'Agala

Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec



Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ Éclats For Ornette “ (Courviosier)

CD: D'Agala

Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec



Simona Premazzi: “ Up On A. Hill “ (Premazzi)

CD: Outspoken

Best.nr./Label: 1153 / PRE



Playground4: “ Dedication to Nguyen Le & Esbjörn Svensson “ (Ingrid Oberkanins)

CD: Hit The Ground Running

Best.nr./Label: JHM 274 / Jazz Haus Musik



Kurt Elling: “ Beloved “ (Danilo Pérez)

CD: Secrets Are The Best Stories

Best.nr./Label: 1151 / Edition Records



Michael Wolff: “ Picasso “ (Michael Wolff)

CD: Bounce

Best.nr./Label: SSC 1574 / Sunnyside



Landline: “ Michael Attias “ (Landline)

CD: Landline

Best.nr./Label: LLCD022 / Loyal Label



Dan Weiss Trio plus One: “ Bonham“ (Weiss)

CD: Utica Box

Best.nr./Label: SSC 1573 / Sunnyside





















