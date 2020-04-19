Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
radioJazznacht - Startseite

0

19. April 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Stand: 19.04.2020

19 April

Sonntag, 19. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Dedicated to....


Abdullah Ibrahim: Saud“ (Ibrahim)
CD: Echoes From Africa
Best.nr./Label: 3047 2 / Enja Records

Avram Fefer Quartet: “Song For Dyani “ (Avram Fefer)
CD: Testament
Best.nr./Label: CF537CD / Clean Feed

Marcin Wasilewski Trio: “Austin “ (Marcin Wasilewski)
CD: Live
Best.nr./Label: 2592 / ECM-Records

Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe “ (Moppa Elliott)
CD: Mauch Chunk
Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup

Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Obelisk “ (Moppa Elliott)
CD: Mauch Chunk
Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup

Bartolomey Bittman: “Viadukt “ (Bittman)
CD: Dynamo
Best.nr./Label: 9043-2 / ACT

Tineke Postma: “ Geri's Print “ (Postma)
CD: Freya
Best.nr./Label: 1150 / Edition Records

Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn: “ Meshwork/Libation/When Kabuya Dances “ (Iyer/Taborn/Allen)
CD: The Transitory Poems
Best.nr./Label: 2644 / ECM-Records

Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ D'Agala “ (Courviosier)
CD: D'Agala
Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec

Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ Éclats For Ornette “ (Courviosier)
CD: D'Agala
Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec

Simona Premazzi: “ Up On A. Hill “ (Premazzi)
CD: Outspoken
Best.nr./Label: 1153 / PRE

Playground4: “ Dedication to Nguyen Le & Esbjörn Svensson “ (Ingrid Oberkanins)
CD: Hit The Ground Running
Best.nr./Label: JHM 274 / Jazz Haus Musik

Kurt Elling: “ Beloved “ (Danilo Pérez)
CD: Secrets Are The Best Stories
Best.nr./Label: 1151 / Edition Records

Michael Wolff: “ Picasso “ (Michael Wolff)
CD: Bounce
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1574 / Sunnyside

Landline: “ Michael Attias “ (Landline)
CD: Landline
Best.nr./Label: LLCD022 / Loyal Label

Dan Weiss Trio plus One: “ Bonham“ (Weiss)
CD: Utica Box
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1573 / Sunnyside










0