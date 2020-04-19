19. April 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
19. April
Sonntag, 19. April 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Dedicated to....
Abdullah Ibrahim: Saud“ (Ibrahim)
CD: Echoes From Africa
Best.nr./Label: 3047 2 / Enja Records
Avram Fefer Quartet: “Song For Dyani “ (Avram Fefer)
CD: Testament
Best.nr./Label: CF537CD / Clean Feed
Marcin Wasilewski Trio: “Austin “ (Marcin Wasilewski)
CD: Live
Best.nr./Label: 2592 / ECM-Records
Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe “ (Moppa Elliott)
CD: Mauch Chunk
Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup
Mostly Other People Do The Killing: “Obelisk “ (Moppa Elliott)
CD: Mauch Chunk
Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot cup
Bartolomey Bittman: “Viadukt “ (Bittman)
CD: Dynamo
Best.nr./Label: 9043-2 / ACT
Tineke Postma: “ Geri's Print “ (Postma)
CD: Freya
Best.nr./Label: 1150 / Edition Records
Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn: “ Meshwork/Libation/When Kabuya Dances “ (Iyer/Taborn/Allen)
CD: The Transitory Poems
Best.nr./Label: 2644 / ECM-Records
Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ D'Agala “ (Courviosier)
CD: D'Agala
Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec
Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: “ Éclats For Ornette “ (Courviosier)
CD: D'Agala
Best.nr./Label: 300 / Intaktrec
Simona Premazzi: “ Up On A. Hill “ (Premazzi)
CD: Outspoken
Best.nr./Label: 1153 / PRE
Playground4: “ Dedication to Nguyen Le & Esbjörn Svensson “ (Ingrid Oberkanins)
CD: Hit The Ground Running
Best.nr./Label: JHM 274 / Jazz Haus Musik
Kurt Elling: “ Beloved “ (Danilo Pérez)
CD: Secrets Are The Best Stories
Best.nr./Label: 1151 / Edition Records
Michael Wolff: “ Picasso “ (Michael Wolff)
CD: Bounce
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1574 / Sunnyside
Landline: “ Michael Attias “ (Landline)
CD: Landline
Best.nr./Label: LLCD022 / Loyal Label
Dan Weiss Trio plus One: “ Bonham“ (Weiss)
CD: Utica Box
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1573 / Sunnyside