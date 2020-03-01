01. März 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 01. März 2020, 00:05 Uhr

Thema: 500. Sendung von Ssirus W. Pakzad



Tony Williams Lifetime: “Fred” (Allan Holdsworth)

CD: The Collection

Best.nr./Label: CK 47484 / Columbia



Wynton Marsalis: “Chambers of Tain” (Kenny Kirkland)

CD: Black Codes (From The Underground)

Best.nr./Label: 468711 2 / Columbia



Jan Hammer: “Oceans and Continents” (Jan Hammer)

CD: The First Seven Days

Best.nr./Label: 508495 2 / Columbia



Jack Wilkins: “FUM” (Jack Wilkins)

CD: Merge, Chiaruscuro

Best.nr./Label: 156 / CR(D)



Compagnie Lubat: “Mme Mimi (Bloomdido)” (Charlie Parker)

CD: Scatrap Jazzcogne

Best.nr./Label: 642001 / Labeluz



Jack DeJohnette: “ Journey To The Twin Planet“ (Jack DeJohnette)

CD: Special Edition

Best.nr./Label: 1152 / ECM-Records



Arthur Blythe: “ Bush Baby “ (Arthur Blythe)

CD: Illusions

Best.nr./Label: BGOCD1242 / bgo-records



Henry Threadgill Sextet: “ Just B “ (Henry Threadgill)

CD: Henry Threadgill Sextet

Best.nr./Label: AT-1004 / About Time



Miguel Zenón: “ Anxiety “ (Miguel Zenón)

CD: Looking Forward

Best.nr./Label: FSNT 119CD / Fesh Sound New Talent



Joni Mitchell: “ Both Sides Now “ (Joni Mitchell)

CD: Both Sides Now

Best.nr./Label: 9392-47620-2 / RHINO



Charles Mingus: “ Bird Calls “ (Charles Mingus)

CD: Mingus Ah Um

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27217 / Poll Winners Records



Django Bates: “ Turning Twenty “ (Trad./ Django Bates)

CD: Spring Is Here (Shall We Dance?)

Best.nr./Label: LM003 / Lost Marble



Joyce Esquivel: “ Chant To The Night “ (Joyce Esquivel)

CD: More of Other Worlds, Other Sounds

Best.nr./Label: 9362-45844-2 / Reprise Records



Jacob Collier: “ Flintstones “ (William Hanna/Joseph Barbera/Hoyt Curtin)

CD: In My Room

Best.nr./Label: 234267 / MEMBRAN



Mel Tormé: “ Lulu's Back in Town “ (Warren / Dublin)

CD: Lulu's Back In Town

Best.nr./Label: R2 75732 / Bethlehem



Stefano di Battista: “ Volare “ (Stefano di Battista)

CD: Volare

Best.nr./Label: LBLC 6613 / Label Bleu



Stefano di Battista: “ Chan's Song “ (Stevie Wonder/Herbie Hancock)

CD: OST Round Midnight

Best.nr./Label: CDCBS 70300 / CBS



Miles Davis: “ Blue In Green “ (Miles Davis)

CD: Kind of Blue

Best.nr./Label: 88697439232 / Columbia



John Coltrane: “ A Love Supreme: Part I Acknowledgement “ (John Coltrane)

CD: A Love Supreme

Best.nr./Label: MCD 01648 / Impulse!







