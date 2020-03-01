01. März 2020 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
01. März
Sonntag, 01. März 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Thema: 500. Sendung von Ssirus W. Pakzad
Tony Williams Lifetime: “Fred” (Allan Holdsworth)
CD: The Collection
Best.nr./Label: CK 47484 / Columbia
Wynton Marsalis: “Chambers of Tain” (Kenny Kirkland)
CD: Black Codes (From The Underground)
Best.nr./Label: 468711 2 / Columbia
Jan Hammer: “Oceans and Continents” (Jan Hammer)
CD: The First Seven Days
Best.nr./Label: 508495 2 / Columbia
Jack Wilkins: “FUM” (Jack Wilkins)
CD: Merge, Chiaruscuro
Best.nr./Label: 156 / CR(D)
Compagnie Lubat: “Mme Mimi (Bloomdido)” (Charlie Parker)
CD: Scatrap Jazzcogne
Best.nr./Label: 642001 / Labeluz
Jack DeJohnette: “ Journey To The Twin Planet“ (Jack DeJohnette)
CD: Special Edition
Best.nr./Label: 1152 / ECM-Records
Arthur Blythe: “ Bush Baby “ (Arthur Blythe)
CD: Illusions
Best.nr./Label: BGOCD1242 / bgo-records
Henry Threadgill Sextet: “ Just B “ (Henry Threadgill)
CD: Henry Threadgill Sextet
Best.nr./Label: AT-1004 / About Time
Miguel Zenón: “ Anxiety “ (Miguel Zenón)
CD: Looking Forward
Best.nr./Label: FSNT 119CD / Fesh Sound New Talent
Joni Mitchell: “ Both Sides Now “ (Joni Mitchell)
CD: Both Sides Now
Best.nr./Label: 9392-47620-2 / RHINO
Charles Mingus: “ Bird Calls “ (Charles Mingus)
CD: Mingus Ah Um
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27217 / Poll Winners Records
Django Bates: “ Turning Twenty “ (Trad./ Django Bates)
CD: Spring Is Here (Shall We Dance?)
Best.nr./Label: LM003 / Lost Marble
Joyce Esquivel: “ Chant To The Night “ (Joyce Esquivel)
CD: More of Other Worlds, Other Sounds
Best.nr./Label: 9362-45844-2 / Reprise Records
Jacob Collier: “ Flintstones “ (William Hanna/Joseph Barbera/Hoyt Curtin)
CD: In My Room
Best.nr./Label: 234267 / MEMBRAN
Mel Tormé: “ Lulu's Back in Town “ (Warren / Dublin)
CD: Lulu's Back In Town
Best.nr./Label: R2 75732 / Bethlehem
Stefano di Battista: “ Volare “ (Stefano di Battista)
CD: Volare
Best.nr./Label: LBLC 6613 / Label Bleu
Stefano di Battista: “ Chan's Song “ (Stevie Wonder/Herbie Hancock)
CD: OST Round Midnight
Best.nr./Label: CDCBS 70300 / CBS
Miles Davis: “ Blue In Green “ (Miles Davis)
CD: Kind of Blue
Best.nr./Label: 88697439232 / Columbia
John Coltrane: “ A Love Supreme: Part I Acknowledgement “ (John Coltrane)
CD: A Love Supreme
Best.nr./Label: MCD 01648 / Impulse!