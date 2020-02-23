23. Februar 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
23. Februar
Sonntag, 23. Februar 2020, 00:05 Uhr
"Little Bird“- Der Saxophonist Jimmy Heath (1926-2020)
Jimmy Heath: "The Picture Of Heath" (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "Really Big!"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1799-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)
Howard McGhee: “Short Life” (Howard McGhee)
CD: "Short Life" (Howard McGhee)
Best.nr./Label: SV-0167 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Gil Fuller: “The Scene Changes” (Gil Fuller)
CD: "That Devilin’ Tune. Volume 4"
Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6006 / West Hill Radio Archives
Dizzy Gillespie: “Nice Work If You Can Get It” (Gershwin)
CD: "Prestige First Sessions"
Best.nr./Label. PCD-24116-2 / Prestige
Miles Davis: "C.T.A." (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "Complete Second Session On Blue Note"
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81502-2 / Blue Note
J. J. Johnson: “Turnpike” (J. J. Johnson)
LP: "The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson Vol.2"
Best.nr./Label: 1506 / Blue Note
Kenny Dorham: “An Oscar For Oscar” (Kenny Dorham)
CD: "The Debut Records Story"
Best.nr./Label: 4DCD-4420-2 / Debut
Jimmy Heath: “For Minors Only” (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "The Thumper"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1828-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)
Sam Jones: “All Members” (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "The Soul Society"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1789-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)
Jimmy Heath: "Mona’s Mood" (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "Really Big!"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1799-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)
Jimmy Heath: “The Quota” (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "The Thumper / The Quota"
Best.nr./Label: 4569925 / Solar Records
Jimmy Heath: “Gemini” (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "Triple Threat"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1909-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)
Jimmy Heath: “D” Waltz (Jimmy Heath)
LP: "Swamp Seed"
Best.nr./Label: SMJ-6060 / Riverside (LC 00325)
Jimmy Heath: “All The Things you Are” (Jerome Kern)
CD: "Nice People"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-6006-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)
Carmell Jones: “Jay Hawk Talk” (Carmell Jones)
CD: "Jay Hawk Talk"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1938-2 / Prestige
Art Farmer: “Homecoming” (Art Farmer)
CD: “Homecoming”
Best.nr./Label: LHJ10265 / Lonehill (LC 08585)
The Heath Brothers: "Warm Valley" (Duke Ellington)
LP: "At The Public Theatre"
Best.nr./Label: 84341 / CBS
Milt Jackson: "Sleeves" (Jimmy Heath)
CD: "Brother Jim"
Best.nr./Label: PACD-2310-916-2 / Pablo
Dusko Goykovich: "Adriatica" (Dusko Goykovich)
CD: "Soul Connection"
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-8044 2 / Enja (LC 03126)
The Heath Brothers: "South Filthy" (Jimmy Heath / Percy Heath / Albert Heath)
CD: "As We Were Saying"
Best.nr./Label: CCD 4777-2 / Concord (LC 07719)
Jimmy Heath: “Goodbye” (Gordon Jenkins)
Album: "Triple Threat"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1909-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)