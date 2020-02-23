23. Februar 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 23. Februar 2020, 00:05 Uhr

"Little Bird“- Der Saxophonist Jimmy Heath (1926-2020)



Jimmy Heath: "The Picture Of Heath" (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "Really Big!"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1799-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)



Howard McGhee: “Short Life” (Howard McGhee)

CD: "Short Life" (Howard McGhee)

Best.nr./Label: SV-0167 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Gil Fuller: “The Scene Changes” (Gil Fuller)

CD: "That Devilin’ Tune. Volume 4"

Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6006 / West Hill Radio Archives



Dizzy Gillespie: “Nice Work If You Can Get It” (Gershwin)

CD: "Prestige First Sessions"

Best.nr./Label. PCD-24116-2 / Prestige



Miles Davis: "C.T.A." (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "Complete Second Session On Blue Note"

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81502-2 / Blue Note



J. J. Johnson: “Turnpike” (J. J. Johnson)

LP: "The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson Vol.2"

Best.nr./Label: 1506 / Blue Note



Kenny Dorham: “An Oscar For Oscar” (Kenny Dorham)

CD: "The Debut Records Story"

Best.nr./Label: 4DCD-4420-2 / Debut



Jimmy Heath: “For Minors Only” (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "The Thumper"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1828-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)



Sam Jones: “All Members” (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "The Soul Society"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1789-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)



Jimmy Heath: "Mona’s Mood" (Jimmy Heath)

Jimmy Heath: “The Quota” (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "The Thumper / The Quota"

Best.nr./Label: 4569925 / Solar Records



Jimmy Heath: “Gemini” (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "Triple Threat"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1909-2/ Riverside (LC 00325)



Jimmy Heath: “D” Waltz (Jimmy Heath)

LP: "Swamp Seed"

Best.nr./Label: SMJ-6060 / Riverside (LC 00325)



Jimmy Heath: “All The Things you Are” (Jerome Kern)

CD: "Nice People"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-6006-2 / Riverside (LC 00325)



Carmell Jones: “Jay Hawk Talk” (Carmell Jones)

CD: "Jay Hawk Talk"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1938-2 / Prestige



Art Farmer: “Homecoming” (Art Farmer)

CD: “Homecoming”

Best.nr./Label: LHJ10265 / Lonehill (LC 08585)



The Heath Brothers: "Warm Valley" (Duke Ellington)

LP: "At The Public Theatre"

Best.nr./Label: 84341 / CBS



Milt Jackson: "Sleeves" (Jimmy Heath)

CD: "Brother Jim"

Best.nr./Label: PACD-2310-916-2 / Pablo



Dusko Goykovich: "Adriatica" (Dusko Goykovich)

CD: "Soul Connection"

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-8044 2 / Enja (LC 03126)



The Heath Brothers: "South Filthy" (Jimmy Heath / Percy Heath / Albert Heath)

CD: "As We Were Saying"

Best.nr./Label: CCD 4777-2 / Concord (LC 07719)



Jimmy Heath: “Goodbye” (Gordon Jenkins)

