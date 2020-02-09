09. Februar 2020 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
Sonntag, 09. Februar 2020, 00:05 Uhr
Thema: Jimmy Smith
Jimmy Smith: “Yardbird Suite” (Charlie Parker)
Album: "Jimmy Smith at the Organ Volume!"
Best.nr./Label: BST 81551 / Blue Note
Jimmy Smith: “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man” (Willie Dixon)
Album: "Hoochie Coochie Man"
Best.nr./Label: PDCTI 1131-2 / CTI
Jimmy Smith: “The Way You Look Tonight” (Jerome Kern / Dorothy Fields)
Album: "Eight Classic Albums"
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD257 / Real Gone Jazz
Jimmy Smith: “Blues After All” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: "Jazz Highlights"
Best.nr./Label: SLS 50 226 Z / Sunset
Jimmy Smith: “The Sermon” (Jimmy Smith)
Album: "The Best of Jimmy Smith"
Best.nr./Label: B1-91140 / Blue Note
Jimmy Smith: “When I Grow Too Old To Dream” (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein)
Album: "Back At The Chicken Shack"
Best.nr./Label: 84117 / Blue Note
Jimmy Smith: “One O’Clock Jump” (Count Basie)
Album: "Midnight Special"
Best.nr./Label: ST-84078 / Blue Note
Jimmy Smith: “Walk on the Wild Side” (Elmer Bernstein / Mack David)
Album: "Jimmy Smith’s Finest Hour"
Best.nr./Label: 543 598-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Jimmy Smith: “Hobo Flats” (Jimmy Smith)
Album: "Jimmy Smith’s Finest Hour"
Best.nr./Label: 543 598-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Jimmy Smith: “I Almost Lost My Mind” (Ivory Joe Hunter)
Album: "Prayer Meetin’"
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 84164 2 / Blue Note
Jimmy Smith: “The Cat” (Lalo Schifrin)
Album: "The Cat"
Best.nr./Label: 539 756-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Wes Montgomery: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (Frank Loesser)
Album: "Movin’: The Complete Verve Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: B0015613-02 / Verve (LC 00383)
Jimmy Smith: “Sagg Shootin’ His Arrow” (Jimmy Smith)
Album: "Root Down"
Best.nr./Label: 559 805-2 / Verve (LC 00383)