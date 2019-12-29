29. Dezember 2019 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
29. Dezember
Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Ein Nachklang zum 90. Geburtstag von Toshiko Akiyoshi
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Road Time” (Toshiko Akiyoshi)
Album: "Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: Road Time"
Best.nr./Label: CPL2-2242 / RCA (LC 00316)
Toshiko Akiyoshi: “Tosh’s Fantasy” (Akiyoshi) 9’06
Album: "The Many Sides of Toshiko"
Verve MV 2587/ LC 00383
Toshiko-Mariano Quartet: “Long Yellow Road” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "Toshiko – Mariano Quartet"
Best.nr./Label: 8012 / Candid
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Kogun” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "Kogun"
Best.nr./Label: 6246 / RCA (LC 00316)
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Quadrille Anyone?” (Akiyoshi)
CD: "Long Yellow Road"
Best.nr./Label: 6296 / RCA (LC 00316)
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Since Perry / Yet Another Tear” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "The Big Apple"
Best.nr./Label: PL 40821 / RCA (LC 00316)
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Salted Ginko Nuts” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "Salted Ginko Nuts"
Best.nr./Label: ASC 1002/ Ascent Records
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Feast In Milano” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "European Memoirs"
Best.nr./Label: BJ-8036 / Baystate
Toshiko Akiyoshi - Trio: “Hey There” (Jerry Ross / Richard Adler)
Album: "Toshiko Akiyoshi Trio"
Best.nr./Label: EWJ-90022 / Eastworld
Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra: “Blue Dream” (Akiyoshi)
Album: "Ten Gallon Shuffle"
Best.nr./Label: ASC-1004 / Ascent
Toshiko Akiyoshi Trio: “Count Your Blessings” (Irving Berlin)
CD: "Jazz Celebration"
Best.nr./Label: CCD-7005 / Concord
Toshiko Akiyoshi and the SWR Big Band: "Drum Conference” (Akiyoshi)
CD: "Let Freedom Swing"
Best.nr./Label: CD 93.203 / Hänssler (LC 13312)