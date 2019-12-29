29. Dezember 2019 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019, 00:05 Uhr

Ein Nachklang zum 90. Geburtstag von Toshiko Akiyoshi



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Road Time” (Toshiko Akiyoshi)

Album: "Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: Road Time"

Best.nr./Label: CPL2-2242 / RCA (LC 00316)



Toshiko Akiyoshi: “Tosh’s Fantasy” (Akiyoshi) 9’06

Album: "The Many Sides of Toshiko"

Verve MV 2587/ LC 00383



Toshiko-Mariano Quartet: “Long Yellow Road” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "Toshiko – Mariano Quartet"

Best.nr./Label: 8012 / Candid



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Kogun” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "Kogun"

Best.nr./Label: 6246 / RCA (LC 00316)



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Quadrille Anyone?” (Akiyoshi)

CD: "Long Yellow Road"

Best.nr./Label: 6296 / RCA (LC 00316)



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Since Perry / Yet Another Tear” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "The Big Apple"

Best.nr./Label: PL 40821 / RCA (LC 00316)



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Salted Ginko Nuts” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "Salted Ginko Nuts"

Best.nr./Label: ASC 1002/ Ascent Records



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Lew Tabackin Big Band: “Feast In Milano” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "European Memoirs"

Best.nr./Label: BJ-8036 / Baystate



Toshiko Akiyoshi - Trio: “Hey There” (Jerry Ross / Richard Adler)

Album: "Toshiko Akiyoshi Trio"

Best.nr./Label: EWJ-90022 / Eastworld



Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra: “Blue Dream” (Akiyoshi)

Album: "Ten Gallon Shuffle"

Best.nr./Label: ASC-1004 / Ascent



Toshiko Akiyoshi Trio: “Count Your Blessings” (Irving Berlin)

CD: "Jazz Celebration"

Best.nr./Label: CCD-7005 / Concord



Toshiko Akiyoshi and the SWR Big Band: "Drum Conference” (Akiyoshi)

CD: "Let Freedom Swing"

Best.nr./Label: CD 93.203 / Hänssler (LC 13312)















