22. Dezember 2019 Mit Peter Veit
22. Dezember
Sonntag, 22. Dezember 2019, 00:05 Uhr
50 Jahre ECM und Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20
Keith Jarrett: Part I (Keith Jarrett) ca 2 min. (die meiste Zeit unter der Moderation)
Album: Köln Concert
ECM 1064 LC 02516
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette: Whisper Not (Benny Golson)
Länge: 8:08
Album: Whisper Not
ECM 1724 LC 02516
Jacob Young: Therese’s Gate (Jacob Young)
Länge: 6:48
Album: Forever Young
ECM 2366 LC 02516
Matthias Eick: Williamsburg (Stefano Bollani)
Länge 6:01
Album: The Door
ECM 2059 LC 02516
Benedikt Jahnel: Further Consequencec (Benedict Jahnel)
Länge 5:52
Album: The Invariant
ECM 2523 LC 02516
Tord Gustavsen Quartet: The Embrance (Tord Gustavsen)
Länge 5:02
Album: Extended Circle
ECM 2358 LC 02516
Carla Bley: The Girl Who Cries Champagne (Carla Bley)
Länge: 5:18
Album: Trios
ECM 2287 LC 02516
Chick Corea & Stefano Bollani: Armando’s Rhumba (Chick Corea)
Länge: 4:20 + Applaus
Album: Orvieto
ECM 2222 LC 02516
Enrico Rava & Stefano Bollani: Birth Of Butterfly (Enrico Rava)
Länge: 5:16
Album: The Third Man
ECM 2020 LC 02516
Keith Jarrett & Charlie Haden: Goodbye (Gordon Jenkins)
Länge 9:08
Album: Last Dance
ECM 2399 LC 02516
Keith Jarrett: Part III (Keith Jarrett
Länge 6:15
Album: Munich 2016
ECM 2667 LC 02516
Keith Jarrett: Part V (Keith Jarrett
Länge 3:55 + Applaus
Album: Munich 2016
ECM 2667 LC 02516
Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Not Far From Here (Julia Hülsmann)
Länge 5:30
Album: Not Far From Here
ECM 2358 LC 02516
Kinga Glyk: Lennie’s Pennies (Kinga Glyk)
Länge: 6:31
Album: Feelings
Warner LC 14666
Kinga Glyk: Low Blow (Kinga Glyk)
Länge: 4:13
Album: Feelings
Warner LC 14666
Hiromi: Blackbird (Lennon/McCartney)
Länge: 5:21
Album: Spectrum
Telarc LC 05307
Hiromi: Mr. C.C. (Hiromi)
Länge: 6:08
Album: Spectrum
Telarc LC 05307
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: Let’s Face The Music And Dance (Irving Berlin)
Länge: 4:09
Album: I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This
Dekka LC 00253