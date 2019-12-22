22. Dezember 2019 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 22. Dezember 2019, 00:05 Uhr

50 Jahre ECM und Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20



Keith Jarrett: Part I (Keith Jarrett) ca 2 min. (die meiste Zeit unter der Moderation)

Album: Köln Concert

ECM 1064 LC 02516



Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette: Whisper Not (Benny Golson)

Länge: 8:08

Album: Whisper Not

ECM 1724 LC 02516



Jacob Young: Therese’s Gate (Jacob Young)

Länge: 6:48

Album: Forever Young

ECM 2366 LC 02516



Matthias Eick: Williamsburg (Stefano Bollani)

Länge 6:01

Album: The Door

ECM 2059 LC 02516



Benedikt Jahnel: Further Consequencec (Benedict Jahnel)

Länge 5:52

Album: The Invariant

ECM 2523 LC 02516



Tord Gustavsen Quartet: The Embrance (Tord Gustavsen)

Länge 5:02

Album: Extended Circle

ECM 2358 LC 02516



Carla Bley: The Girl Who Cries Champagne (Carla Bley)

Länge: 5:18

Album: Trios

ECM 2287 LC 02516



Chick Corea & Stefano Bollani: Armando’s Rhumba (Chick Corea)

Länge: 4:20 + Applaus

Album: Orvieto

ECM 2222 LC 02516



Enrico Rava & Stefano Bollani: Birth Of Butterfly (Enrico Rava)

Länge: 5:16

Album: The Third Man

ECM 2020 LC 02516



Keith Jarrett & Charlie Haden: Goodbye (Gordon Jenkins)

Länge 9:08

Album: Last Dance

ECM 2399 LC 02516



Keith Jarrett: Part III (Keith Jarrett

Länge 6:15

Album: Munich 2016

ECM 2667 LC 02516



Keith Jarrett: Part V (Keith Jarrett

Länge 3:55 + Applaus

Album: Munich 2016

ECM 2667 LC 02516



Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Not Far From Here (Julia Hülsmann)

Länge 5:30

Album: Not Far From Here

ECM 2358 LC 02516



Kinga Glyk: Lennie’s Pennies (Kinga Glyk)

Länge: 6:31

Album: Feelings

Warner LC 14666



Kinga Glyk: Low Blow (Kinga Glyk)

Länge: 4:13

Album: Feelings

Warner LC 14666



Hiromi: Blackbird (Lennon/McCartney)

Länge: 5:21

Album: Spectrum

Telarc LC 05307



Hiromi: Mr. C.C. (Hiromi)

Länge: 6:08

Album: Spectrum

Telarc LC 05307



Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: Let’s Face The Music And Dance (Irving Berlin)

Länge: 4:09

Album: I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This

Dekka LC 00253











