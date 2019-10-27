27. Oktober 2019 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
27. Oktober
Sonntag, 27. Oktober 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Vom Nobody zum Somebody
Adrien Volant: “A Walk In The Dark“ (A. Volant)
CD: “First Flow”
Best.nr./Label: FSNT 569 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Adrien Volant: ”Present” (A. Volant)
CD: “First Flow”
Best.nr./Label: FSNT 569 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Lyder Øvreås Røed: ”The Moon Doesn’t Drink” (Lyder Øvreås Røed)
CD: “The Moon Doesn’t Drink”
Best.nr./Label: 377 922 7 / Jazzland
Lyder Øvreås Røed: ”Why Are All These People Here?” (Lyder Øvreås Røed)
CD: “The Moon Doesn’t Drink”
Best.nr./Label: 377 922 7 / Jazzland
Makar Katchitsyn: ”Jazz Animals” (M. Katchitsyn)
CD: “Jazz Animals”
Best.nr./Label: RAINY004CD / Rainy Days
Makar Kachitsyn: ”Confession” (M. Kachitsyn)
CD: “Jazz Animals”
Best.nr./Label: RAINY004CD / Rainy Days
Evgeny Sivtsov: “Dragonfliesis” (E. Sivtsov)
CD: “Zoo”
Best.nr./Label: RAINY005CD / Rainy Days
Evgeny Sivtsov: ”Zoo” (E. Sivtsov)
CD: “Zoo”
Best.nr./Label: RAINY005CD / Rainy Days
Mareike Wiening: ”2.2. in 1” (M. Wiening)
CD: “Metropolis Paradise“
Best.nr./Label: GRE-CD-1073 / Greenleaf Music
Mareike Wiening: ”Misconception” (M. Wiening)
CD: ”Metropolis Paradise”
Best.nr./Label: GRE-CD-1073 / Greenleaf Music
Leo Sherman: ”In Flight” (L. Sherman)
CD: “Outside in Music“
Best.nr./Label: 8 88295 92884 7 / Outside in Music
Leo Sherman: ”Chagall” (L. Sherman)
CD: ”Tonewheel”
Best.nr./Label: 8 88295 92884 7 / Outside in Music
Carmen Sandim: ”Play Doh” (C. Sandim)
CD: ”Play Doh”
Best.nr./Label: RAD-521 / pathways jazz
Simone Baron & Arco Belo: ”Angle of Incidence” (Lucas Ashby)
CD: ”The Space Between Disguises”
Best.nr./Label: GF0001 / GenreFluid
Simone Baron & Arco Belo: ”Who Cares” (S. Baron)
CD: ”The Space Between Disguises”
Best.nr./Label: GF0001 / GenreFluid
Devin Gray: ”In The Cut” (D. Gray)
CD: ”RelativE ResonanceE”
Best.nr./Label: 028 / Skirl Records