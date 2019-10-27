27. Oktober 2019 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Sonntag, 27. Oktober 2019, 00:05 Uhr



Vom Nobody zum Somebody



Adrien Volant: “A Walk In The Dark“ (A. Volant)

CD: “First Flow”

Best.nr./Label: FSNT 569 / Fresh Sound New Talent



Adrien Volant: ”Present” (A. Volant)

CD: “First Flow”

Best.nr./Label: FSNT 569 / Fresh Sound New Talent



Lyder Øvreås Røed: ”The Moon Doesn’t Drink” (Lyder Øvreås Røed)

CD: “The Moon Doesn’t Drink”

Best.nr./Label: 377 922 7 / Jazzland



Lyder Øvreås Røed: ”Why Are All These People Here?” (Lyder Øvreås Røed)

CD: “The Moon Doesn’t Drink”

Best.nr./Label: 377 922 7 / Jazzland



Makar Katchitsyn: ”Jazz Animals” (M. Katchitsyn)

CD: “Jazz Animals”

Best.nr./Label: RAINY004CD / Rainy Days



Makar Kachitsyn: ”Confession” (M. Kachitsyn)

CD: “Jazz Animals”

Best.nr./Label: RAINY004CD / Rainy Days



Evgeny Sivtsov: “Dragonfliesis” (E. Sivtsov)

CD: “Zoo”

Best.nr./Label: RAINY005CD / Rainy Days



Evgeny Sivtsov: ”Zoo” (E. Sivtsov)

CD: “Zoo”

Best.nr./Label: RAINY005CD / Rainy Days



Mareike Wiening: ”2.2. in 1” (M. Wiening)

CD: “Metropolis Paradise“

Best.nr./Label: GRE-CD-1073 / Greenleaf Music



Mareike Wiening: ”Misconception” (M. Wiening)

CD: ”Metropolis Paradise”

Best.nr./Label: GRE-CD-1073 / Greenleaf Music



Leo Sherman: ”In Flight” (L. Sherman)

CD: “Outside in Music“

Best.nr./Label: 8 88295 92884 7 / Outside in Music



Leo Sherman: ”Chagall” (L. Sherman)

CD: ”Tonewheel”

Best.nr./Label: 8 88295 92884 7 / Outside in Music



Carmen Sandim: ”Play Doh” (C. Sandim)

CD: ”Play Doh”

Best.nr./Label: RAD-521 / pathways jazz



Simone Baron & Arco Belo: ”Angle of Incidence” (Lucas Ashby)

CD: ”The Space Between Disguises”

Best.nr./Label: GF0001 / GenreFluid



Simone Baron & Arco Belo: ”Who Cares” (S. Baron)

CD: ”The Space Between Disguises”

Best.nr./Label: GF0001 / GenreFluid



Devin Gray: ”In The Cut” (D. Gray)

CD: ”RelativE ResonanceE”

Best.nr./Label: 028 / Skirl Records













