29. September 2019 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
29. September
Sonntag, 29. September 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Rolf Kühn und Festival-Vorschau
Rolf Kühn: „Pinocchio's Dance“ (Rolf Kühn)
CD: Spotlights
Best.nr./Label: MPS 0211426MS1 / edel records
Rolf Kühn & Tri-O: „ Rollercoaster “ (Rolf Kühn)
CD: Rollercoaster
Best.nr./Label: MPS 0211426MS1 / edel records
Rolf & Joachim Kühn: „ Light Year “ (Joachim Kühn)
CD: Lifeline
Best.nr./Label: 06025 2786480 / BOUTIQUE
Rolf & Joachim Kühn: „ Loverman “ (Jimmie Davis)
CD: Brothers
Best.nr./Label: 2184 2 / veraBra records
Flat Earth Society: „ Goat's Wool Without Abbas “ (Peter Vermeersch)
CD: 13
Best.nr./Label: 239 / IGLOO Records
Théo Ceccaldi Freaks: „ Escalator Over The Bill “ (Théo Ceccaldi)
CD: Amanda Dakota
Best.nr./Label: 15 / Tricollectif
David Helbock: „ Escapades, I. Closing In “ (John Williams)
CD: Playing John Williams
Best.nr./Label: 9764-2 / ACT
Elliot Galvin Trio: „ Gold Shovel “ (Elliot Galvin)
CD: Modern Times
Best.nr./Label: 1126 / Edition Records
Dinosaur: „ Quiet Thunder “ (Laura Jurd)
CD: Wonder Trail
Best.nr./Label: 1111 / Edition Records
Jacob Bro: „ View “ (Palle Mikkelborg)
CD: Returnings
Best.nr./Label: 2546 / ECM-Records
Enemy: „ Prospect of K “ (Petter Eldh)
CD: Enemy
Best.nr./Label: 1112 / Edition Records
Dave Holland/Chris Potter/Zakir Hussain: „ Good Hope “ (Chris Potter)
CD: Good Hope
Best.nr./Label: 1136 / Edition Records
Marta Sánchez: „ Danza Imposible “ (Marta Sánchez)
CD: Danza Imposible
Best.nr./Label: 533 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Enrico Rava Quintet: „ Cornettology“ (Enrico Rava)
CD: Tribe
Best.nr./Label: 2218 / ECM-Records
Black Art Jazz Collective: „ Awaiting Change “ (Wayne Escoffery)
CD: Presentend by the Side Door Jazz Club
Best.nr./Label: 1441 / Sunnyside
Rolf Kühn: „ What Are You Doing With The Rest Of Your Life? “ (Michel Legrand)
CD: Yellow & Blue
Best.nr./Label: 0212745MS1 / edel records