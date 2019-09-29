29. September 2019 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Rolf Kühn und Festival-Vorschau



Rolf Kühn: „Pinocchio's Dance“ (Rolf Kühn)

CD: Spotlights

Best.nr./Label: MPS 0211426MS1 / edel records



Rolf Kühn & Tri-O: „ Rollercoaster “ (Rolf Kühn)

CD: Rollercoaster

Best.nr./Label: MPS 0211426MS1 / edel records



Rolf & Joachim Kühn: „ Light Year “ (Joachim Kühn)

CD: Lifeline

Best.nr./Label: 06025 2786480 / BOUTIQUE



Rolf & Joachim Kühn: „ Loverman “ (Jimmie Davis)

CD: Brothers

Best.nr./Label: 2184 2 / veraBra records



Flat Earth Society: „ Goat's Wool Without Abbas “ (Peter Vermeersch)

CD: 13

Best.nr./Label: 239 / IGLOO Records



Théo Ceccaldi Freaks: „ Escalator Over The Bill “ (Théo Ceccaldi)

CD: Amanda Dakota

Best.nr./Label: 15 / Tricollectif



David Helbock: „ Escapades, I. Closing In “ (John Williams)

CD: Playing John Williams

Best.nr./Label: 9764-2 / ACT



Elliot Galvin Trio: „ Gold Shovel “ (Elliot Galvin)

CD: Modern Times

Best.nr./Label: 1126 / Edition Records



Dinosaur: „ Quiet Thunder “ (Laura Jurd)

CD: Wonder Trail

Best.nr./Label: 1111 / Edition Records



Jacob Bro: „ View “ (Palle Mikkelborg)

CD: Returnings

Best.nr./Label: 2546 / ECM-Records



Enemy: „ Prospect of K “ (Petter Eldh)

CD: Enemy

Best.nr./Label: 1112 / Edition Records



Dave Holland/Chris Potter/Zakir Hussain: „ Good Hope “ (Chris Potter)

CD: Good Hope

Best.nr./Label: 1136 / Edition Records



Marta Sánchez: „ Danza Imposible “ (Marta Sánchez)

CD: Danza Imposible

Best.nr./Label: 533 / Fresh Sound New Talent



Enrico Rava Quintet: „ Cornettology“ (Enrico Rava)

CD: Tribe

Best.nr./Label: 2218 / ECM-Records



Black Art Jazz Collective: „ Awaiting Change “ (Wayne Escoffery)

CD: Presentend by the Side Door Jazz Club

Best.nr./Label: 1441 / Sunnyside



Rolf Kühn: „ What Are You Doing With The Rest Of Your Life? “ (Michel Legrand)

CD: Yellow & Blue

Best.nr./Label: 0212745MS1 / edel records











