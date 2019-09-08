08. September 2019 Mit Roland Spiegel

Sonntag, 08. September 2019, 00:05 Uhr



Nachlese Jazzwoche Burghausen 2019



Walter Trout Band: “I can tell - Me, my guitar and the blues” (Walter Cooper Trout/Jimmy Dawkins)



Walter Trout Band: “Almost gone” (Walter Trout)



Simon Oslender Trio featuring Wolfgang Haffner: “Stompin' at the Savoy” (Benny Goodman/Chick Webb/Edgar Sampson)



Simon Oslender Trio featuring Wolfgang Haffner: “If I should lose you” (Cole Porter)



Simon Oslender Trio featuring Wolfgang Haffner: “Moanin'” (Bobby Timmons)



Simon Oslender Trio featuring Wolfgang Haffner: “Blame it on my youth ” (Oscar Levant/Edward Heyman)



Sing The Truth featuring Lizz Wright: “The new game” (Lizz Wright/Larry Klein/David Batteau)



Sing The Truth featuring Lizz Wright: “River” (Joni Mitchell)



Sing The Truth featuring Angélique Kidjo, Dianne Reeves & Lizz Wright: “Proud Mary” (John Fogerty)



Simon Oslender Trio featuring Wolfgang Haffner: “My funny Valentine” (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)



Elliot Galvin Trio: “Gold Shovel” (Elliot Galvin)













