01. September 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle
01. September
Sonntag, 01. September 2019, 00:05 Uhr
radioJazznacht mit Marcus Woelfle: „Urbanity“ – Hörenswerte Sidemen (38): Der Posaunist Urbie Green
Urbie Green: “Slidework in A Flat” (Urbie Green)
Album:“America’s Greatest Trombonist”
Best.nr./Label: Command FCLP 75021 / Comman
Urbie Green: “It Could Happen To You” (Johnny Burke / Jimmy Van Heusen)
CD: “Trombone Scene”
Best.nr./Label: LHJ10270 / Lonely Hill Jazz (LC08505)
Vinnie Burke: “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You” (Bassman / Washington)
Album: “Vinnie Burke All-Stars”
Best.nr./Label: ABC-139 / ABC-Paramount
Urbie Green: “Just One Of Those Things” (Cole Porter)
Album: “The Lyrical Language of Urbie Green”
Best.nr./Label: BCP-6041 / Bethlehem
La Vern Baker: “Back Water Blues” (Bessie Smith)
Album: “La Vern Baker Sings Bessie Smith”
Best.nr./Label: 50 241 / Atlantic
Ted McNabb & Co: “It Had to Be You” (Gus Kahn / Isham Jones)
Album: “Big Band Swing”
Best.nr./Label: LN 3663 / Epic
Manny Albam: “Urbanity” (Manny Albam)
CD: “Urbanity”
Best.nr./Label: 74321591572 / RCA (LC 00316)
Gene Krupa: “Begin The Beguine” (Cole Porter)
CD: “Gene Krupa Plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements”
Best.nr./Label: MVGS 6008 / Verve (LC 00383)
Woody Herman: “Blue Flame” (Ray Noble)
Album: “The Big Band Sound of Woody Herman”
Best.nr./Label: 2317 072 / Verve (LC 00383)
Buck Clayton: “Robbin’s Nest” (Sir Charles Thompson)
CD: “Complete Legendary Jam Sessions”
Best.nr./Label: 4569904 / Solar Records
Benny Goodman: “Soft Lights and Sweet Music” (Irving Berlin)
CD: “Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna”
Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gamit Records (LC 08505)
Steve Allen: “Lover Man” (Ram Ramirez)
Album: “Jazz For Tonight”
Best.nr./Label: JASM 1018 / Jasmine
Coleman Hawkins: “Broadway” (Wood / MacRae / Bird)
Album: “Session At Riverside”
Best.nr./Label: T. 761 / Capitol
Herbie Mann: “Lazy Bones” (Hoagy Carmichael)
Album: “Let me Tell You”
Best.nr./Label: 47010-1 / Milestone
Billie Holiday: “It’s Easy To Remember” (R. Rodgers / L. Hart)
Album: “Lady In Satin”
Best.nr./Label: 37004 / Jazz Images
Dinah Washington: “All of Me” (Simon / Marks)
CD: “The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 5”
Best.nr./Label: 838 952-2 / Mercury
Ray Charles: “Mister C” (Ray Charles)
CD: “Genius + Soul = Jazz, Fantasy Original Jazz Classics”
Best.nr./Label: 088072316690 / Concord
Bobby Hackett: “Sentimental Blues” (Urbie Green)
Album: “Jazz Concert”
Best.nr./Label: 106 657 L / Goodyear
Urbie Green: “Ysabel’s Table Dance” (Charles Mingus)
Album: “Señor Blues”
Best.nr./Label: 0068-020 / CTI