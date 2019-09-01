01. September 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle

Sonntag, 01. September 2019, 00:05 Uhr



radioJazznacht mit Marcus Woelfle: „Urbanity“ – Hörenswerte Sidemen (38): Der Posaunist Urbie Green



Urbie Green: “Slidework in A Flat” (Urbie Green)

Album:“America’s Greatest Trombonist”

Best.nr./Label: Command FCLP 75021 / Comman



Urbie Green: “It Could Happen To You” (Johnny Burke / Jimmy Van Heusen)

CD: “Trombone Scene”

Best.nr./Label: LHJ10270 / Lonely Hill Jazz (LC08505)



Vinnie Burke: “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You” (Bassman / Washington)

Album: “Vinnie Burke All-Stars”

Best.nr./Label: ABC-139 / ABC-Paramount



Urbie Green: “Just One Of Those Things” (Cole Porter)

Album: “The Lyrical Language of Urbie Green”

Best.nr./Label: BCP-6041 / Bethlehem



La Vern Baker: “Back Water Blues” (Bessie Smith)

Album: “La Vern Baker Sings Bessie Smith”

Best.nr./Label: 50 241 / Atlantic



Ted McNabb & Co: “It Had to Be You” (Gus Kahn / Isham Jones)

Album: “Big Band Swing”

Best.nr./Label: LN 3663 / Epic



Manny Albam: “Urbanity” (Manny Albam)

CD: “Urbanity”

Best.nr./Label: 74321591572 / RCA (LC 00316)



Gene Krupa: “Begin The Beguine” (Cole Porter)

CD: “Gene Krupa Plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements”

Best.nr./Label: MVGS 6008 / Verve (LC 00383)



Woody Herman: “Blue Flame” (Ray Noble)

Album: “The Big Band Sound of Woody Herman”

Best.nr./Label: 2317 072 / Verve (LC 00383)



Buck Clayton: “Robbin’s Nest” (Sir Charles Thompson)

CD: “Complete Legendary Jam Sessions”

Best.nr./Label: 4569904 / Solar Records



Benny Goodman: “Soft Lights and Sweet Music” (Irving Berlin)

CD: “Ruby Braff with Dave McKenna”

Best.nr./Label: 69261 / Gamit Records (LC 08505)



Steve Allen: “Lover Man” (Ram Ramirez)

Album: “Jazz For Tonight”

Best.nr./Label: JASM 1018 / Jasmine



Coleman Hawkins: “Broadway” (Wood / MacRae / Bird)

Album: “Session At Riverside”

Best.nr./Label: T. 761 / Capitol



Herbie Mann: “Lazy Bones” (Hoagy Carmichael)

Album: “Let me Tell You”

Best.nr./Label: 47010-1 / Milestone



Billie Holiday: “It’s Easy To Remember” (R. Rodgers / L. Hart)

Album: “Lady In Satin”

Best.nr./Label: 37004 / Jazz Images



Dinah Washington: “All of Me” (Simon / Marks)

CD: “The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 5”

Best.nr./Label: 838 952-2 / Mercury



Ray Charles: “Mister C” (Ray Charles)

CD: “Genius + Soul = Jazz, Fantasy Original Jazz Classics”

Best.nr./Label: 088072316690 / Concord



Bobby Hackett: “Sentimental Blues” (Urbie Green)

Album: “Jazz Concert”

Best.nr./Label: 106 657 L / Goodyear



Urbie Green: “Ysabel’s Table Dance” (Charles Mingus)

Album: “Señor Blues”

Best.nr./Label: 0068-020 / CTI





