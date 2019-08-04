04. August 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle
04. August
Sonntag, 04. August 2019, 00:05 Uhr
radioJazznacht mit Marcus A. Woelfle
Hörenswerte Sidemen (37): The Mighty Walker - Zum 20. Todestag des Bassisten Leroy Vinnegar
Leroy Vinnegar Sextet: “Walk On” (Leroy Vinnegar)
CD: "Leroy Walks!"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-160-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Dexter Gordon: “Number Four” (Dexter Gordon)
CD: "Dexter Gordon Plays"
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound
Jack Sheldon: “Leroy’s Blues” (Kenny Drew)
Album: "The Blues"
Best.nr./Label: PJ-0502 / Pacific Jazz
Sonny Stitt: “All Of Me” (Simon / Marks)
Album: "Saxophone Supremacy"
Best.nr./Label: MV2687 / Verve
Barney Kessel: “Jersey Bounce” (Bradshaw / Plater / Johnson)
CD: "Let‘s Cook!"
Best.nr./Label: OJCD-1010-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Serge Chaloff: “A Handful Of Stars” (Lawrence / Shapiro)
Album: "Blue Serge"
Best.nr./Label: T 742 / Capitol
Chet Baker & Art Pepper: “The Route” (Chet Baker)
CD: "The Route"
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 92931 2 / Pacific Jazz
Shelly Manne: “Wouldn’t It be Loverly” (Lerner / Loewe)
Album: "Modern Jazz Perfomances of Songs From My Fair Lady"
Best.nr./Label: OJC-336 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Stan Getz Quartet: “You’re Blasé (Ord Hamilton / Bruce Sievier)
CD: "The Steamer"
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27325 / Poll Winners Records
Leroy Vinnegar Sextet: “I’ll Walk Alone” (Cahn / Styne)
CD: "Leroy Walks!"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-160-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Harold Land: “Grooveyard” (Carl Paerkins)
Album: Grooveyard
Best.nr./Label: S7550 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Sonny Rollins: “I’ve Told Ev’ry Little Star” (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II)
CD: "The Freelance Years"
Best.nr./Label: 5RCD-4427-2 / Riverside
Benny Carter: “A Walkin’ Thing” (Benny Carter)
CD: "Jazz Giant"
Best.nr./Label: CSA-7555-6 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Carl Perkins: “Way Cross Town” (Carl Perkins)
CD: "Introducing"
Best.nr./Label: J33J 20140 / Polydor
Leroy Vinnegar Quintet: “For Carl” (Leroy Vinnegar)
CD: "Leroy Walks Again"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-454-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)
Phineas Newborn Jr. Trio: “Hard To Find” (Leroy Vinnegar)
CD: "The newborn Touch"
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 270-2 / Contemporary
Leroy Vinnegar: “Chitlin’ Moe” (Leroy Vinnegar)
CD: "The Kid"
Best.nr./Label: PBR-6 / PBR