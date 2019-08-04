04. August 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle

Sonntag, 04. August 2019, 00:05 Uhr

radioJazznacht mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Hörenswerte Sidemen (37): The Mighty Walker - Zum 20. Todestag des Bassisten Leroy Vinnegar



Leroy Vinnegar Sextet: “Walk On” (Leroy Vinnegar)

CD: "Leroy Walks!"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-160-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Dexter Gordon: “Number Four” (Dexter Gordon)

CD: "Dexter Gordon Plays"

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 154 / Fresh Sound



Jack Sheldon: “Leroy’s Blues” (Kenny Drew)

Album: "The Blues"

Best.nr./Label: PJ-0502 / Pacific Jazz



Sonny Stitt: “All Of Me” (Simon / Marks)

Album: "Saxophone Supremacy"

Best.nr./Label: MV2687 / Verve



Barney Kessel: “Jersey Bounce” (Bradshaw / Plater / Johnson)

CD: "Let‘s Cook!"

Best.nr./Label: OJCD-1010-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Serge Chaloff: “A Handful Of Stars” (Lawrence / Shapiro)

Album: "Blue Serge"

Best.nr./Label: T 742 / Capitol



Chet Baker & Art Pepper: “The Route” (Chet Baker)

CD: "The Route"

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 92931 2 / Pacific Jazz



Shelly Manne: “Wouldn’t It be Loverly” (Lerner / Loewe)

Album: "Modern Jazz Perfomances of Songs From My Fair Lady"

Best.nr./Label: OJC-336 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Stan Getz Quartet: “You’re Blasé (Ord Hamilton / Bruce Sievier)

CD: "The Steamer"

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27325 / Poll Winners Records



Leroy Vinnegar Sextet: “I’ll Walk Alone” (Cahn / Styne)

CD: "Leroy Walks!"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-160-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Harold Land: “Grooveyard” (Carl Paerkins)

Album: Grooveyard

Best.nr./Label: S7550 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Sonny Rollins: “I’ve Told Ev’ry Little Star” (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II)

CD: "The Freelance Years"

Best.nr./Label: 5RCD-4427-2 / Riverside



Benny Carter: “A Walkin’ Thing” (Benny Carter)

CD: "Jazz Giant"

Best.nr./Label: CSA-7555-6 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Carl Perkins: “Way Cross Town” (Carl Perkins)

CD: "Introducing"

Best.nr./Label: J33J 20140 / Polydor



Leroy Vinnegar Quintet: “For Carl” (Leroy Vinnegar)

CD: "Leroy Walks Again"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-454-2 / Contemporary (LC 00164)



Phineas Newborn Jr. Trio: “Hard To Find” (Leroy Vinnegar)

CD: "The newborn Touch"

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 270-2 / Contemporary



Leroy Vinnegar: “Chitlin’ Moe” (Leroy Vinnegar)

CD: "The Kid"

Best.nr./Label: PBR-6 / PBR











