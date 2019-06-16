16. Juni 2019 Mit Peter Veit
16. Juni
Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Brad Mehldau: Born To Trouble (Brad Mehldau) 4:01
Album: Finding Gabriel
Nonesuch 7559-79263-5
Brad Mehldau: Striving After Wind (Brad Mehldau) 4:39
Album: Finding Gabriel
Nonesuch 7559-79263-5
Brad Mehldau: O Ephraim (Brad Mehldau) 5:22
Album: Finding Gabriel
Nonesuch 7559-79263-5
Gwilym Simcock: Before The Elegant Hour (for Brad Mehldau)
(Gwilym Simcock) 8:54
Album: Near And Now
ACT 9883-2
Daniel García Trio: Dream Of Miles (Daniel García) 6:21
Album: Travesuras
ACT 9880-2
Areni Agbabian: Patience (Areni Agbabian) 7:42
Album: Bloom
ECM 2549
Areni Agbabian: Mother (Areni Agbabian) 4:29
Album: Bloom
ECM 2549
Areni Agbabian: Full Bloom (Areni Agbabian) 3:53
Album: Bloom
ECM 2549
Paul Bley, Gary Peacock, Paul Motion: Dialogue Amour
(Paul Bley, Gary Peacock) Länge: 6:01
Album: When Will The Blues Leave
ECM 2642
Paul Bley, Gary Peacock, Paul Motion: I Loves You Porgy
(George and Ira Gershwin) Länge: 4:56
Album: When Will The Blues Leave
ECM 2642
Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Sylvains d’Orient
(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 3:42
Album: Farangi
e-motive records EMO191
Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Le Sommeil De Majnûn
(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 3:43
Album: Farangi
e-motive records EMO191
Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Pavane Du Levant
(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 4:05
Album: Farangi
e-motive records EMO191
Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Tocsin De Palmyre
(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 2:30
Album: Farangi
e-motive records EMO191
Esperanza Spalding: To Tide Us Over (E.Spalding) 4:50
Album: 12 Little Spells
concord records 008880072082106
Esperanza Spalding: till The Next Full (eyes) (E.Spalding) 4:17
Album: 12 Little Spells
concord records 008880072082106
Esperanza Spalding: Thang (hips) (E.Spalding) 4:35
Album: 12 Little Spells
concord records 008880072082106
Esperanza Spalding: With Others (E.Spalding) 5:35
Album: 12 Little Spells
concord records 008880072082106
EZRA Collective: Space Is The Place (Herman Blount) 2:37
Album: You Can’t Steel My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records Z7663
EZRA Collective: Red Whine
(J.A.Jones/T.J.Koleoso/D.Jones/J.Mollison/O.D.Koleoso) 4:28
Album: You Can’t Steel My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records Z7663
Céline Rudolph: Pearls (Céline Rudolph) 6:02
Album: Pearls
Obsession 270182
Céline Rudolph: On The Way (Céline Rudolph/Rüdiger Krause) 5:04
Album: Pearls