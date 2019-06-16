16. Juni 2019 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr



Brad Mehldau: Born To Trouble (Brad Mehldau) 4:01

Album: Finding Gabriel

Nonesuch 7559-79263-5



Brad Mehldau: Striving After Wind (Brad Mehldau) 4:39

Album: Finding Gabriel

Nonesuch 7559-79263-5



Brad Mehldau: O Ephraim (Brad Mehldau) 5:22

Album: Finding Gabriel

Nonesuch 7559-79263-5



Gwilym Simcock: Before The Elegant Hour (for Brad Mehldau)

(Gwilym Simcock) 8:54

Album: Near And Now

ACT 9883-2



Daniel García Trio: Dream Of Miles (Daniel García) 6:21

Album: Travesuras

ACT 9880-2



Areni Agbabian: Patience (Areni Agbabian) 7:42

Album: Bloom

ECM 2549



Areni Agbabian: Mother (Areni Agbabian) 4:29

Album: Bloom

ECM 2549



Areni Agbabian: Full Bloom (Areni Agbabian) 3:53

Album: Bloom

ECM 2549



Paul Bley, Gary Peacock, Paul Motion: Dialogue Amour

(Paul Bley, Gary Peacock) Länge: 6:01

Album: When Will The Blues Leave

ECM 2642



Paul Bley, Gary Peacock, Paul Motion: I Loves You Porgy

(George and Ira Gershwin) Länge: 4:56

Album: When Will The Blues Leave

ECM 2642



Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Sylvains d’Orient

(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 3:42

Album: Farangi

e-motive records EMO191



Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Le Sommeil De Majnûn

(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 3:43

Album: Farangi

e-motive records EMO191



Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Pavane Du Levant

(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 4:05

Album: Farangi

e-motive records EMO191



Renaud Garcia-Fons, Claire Antonini: Tocsin De Palmyre

(Renaud Garcia-Fons) Länge: 2:30

Album: Farangi

e-motive records EMO191



Esperanza Spalding: To Tide Us Over (E.Spalding) 4:50

Album: 12 Little Spells

concord records 008880072082106



Esperanza Spalding: till The Next Full (eyes) (E.Spalding) 4:17

Album: 12 Little Spells

concord records 008880072082106



Esperanza Spalding: Thang (hips) (E.Spalding) 4:35

Album: 12 Little Spells

concord records 008880072082106



Esperanza Spalding: With Others (E.Spalding) 5:35

Album: 12 Little Spells

concord records 008880072082106



EZRA Collective: Space Is The Place (Herman Blount) 2:37

Album: You Can’t Steel My Joy

Enter The Jungle Records Z7663



EZRA Collective: Red Whine

(J.A.Jones/T.J.Koleoso/D.Jones/J.Mollison/O.D.Koleoso) 4:28

Album: You Can’t Steel My Joy

Enter The Jungle Records Z7663



Céline Rudolph: Pearls (Céline Rudolph) 6:02

Album: Pearls

Obsession 270182



Céline Rudolph: On The Way (Céline Rudolph/Rüdiger Krause) 5:04

Album: Pearls







































