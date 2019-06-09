09. Juni 2019 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
09. Juni
Sonntag, 09. Juni 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Bill Watrous in den 70-er und 80er Jahren - zum 80. Geburtstag des Posaunisten / Vom Tanzorchester zur Bigband - zum 100. Geburtstag von Erwin Lehn
Bill Watrous: “Just Fiends” (Bill Watrous)
LP: ”’Bone Straight Ahead”
Best.nr./Label: HL 101 / Famous Door
Bill Watrous / Art Pepper: “Four Art’s Sake” (Bill Watrous)
CD: “The Hollywood All-Star Sessions”
Best.nr./Label: 5GCD-4431-2 / Galaxy
Johnny Richards: “With A Little Bit Of Luck” (Lerner / Loewe)
LP: ”My Fair Lady – My Way”
Best.nr./Label: SR 52114 / Roulette
Bill Watrous: “Zip City” (B. Kelly)
LP: ”Manhattan Wildlife Refuge”
Best.nr./Label: KC 33090 / Columbia
Bill Watrous: “Sweet Georgia Upside Down” (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey)
LP: ”The Tiger of San Pedro”
Best.nr./Label: PC 33701 / Columbia
Albert Mangelsdorff / Bill Watrous: “Mississippi Mud” (Albert Mangelsdorff)
LP: ”Trombone Summit”
Best.nr./Label: 0068.272 / MPS (LC 00979)
Bill Watrous: “Straight, No Chaser” (Thelonious Monk)
LP: ”In London”
Best.nr./Label: Mole 7 / Mole
Shelly Manne / Bill Watrous: “These Foolish Things” (Strachey / Link / Marvel)
CD: ”The Hollywood All-Star Sessions”
Best.nr./Label: 5GCD-4431-2 / Galaxy
Bill Watrous: “7 Come Eleven” (Charlie Christian / Benny Goodman)
LP: ”Roaring Back Into New York, New York”
Best.nr./Label: HL 144 / Famous Door (LC 00316)
Kai Winding / Bill Watrous: “Me ‘N Jangles” (Kai Winding)
LP: “Trombone Summit“
Best.nr./Label: 0068.272 / MPS (LC 00979)
Erwin Lehn / Südfunk-Orchester: “Monobone” (Kai Winding)
CD: “50 Jahre SWR Big Band”
Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)
RBT: “Swing It, Mr. Kreutzer” (Erwin Lehn)
CD: ”Swing Time Memories”
Best.nr./Label: 0185 013 / Gala Classics (LC 06446)
Alice Babs / Erwin Lehn: “Opus in Scat” (Ernst Simon)
CD: “Alice Babs Meets Erwin Lehn”
Best.nr./Label: JAH-472 / Jazz Haus (LC 10622)
Alice Babs / Erwin Lehn: “No Words Blues” (Alice Babs / Bengt Hallberg)
CD: “Alice Babs Meets Erwin Lehn”
Best.nr./Label: JAH-472 / Jazz Haus (LC 10622)
Erwin Lehn/ Südfunk-Orchester: “Stratosphäre” (Werner Baumgart)
CD: “50 Jahre SWR Big Band”
Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)
Erwin Lehn/ Südfunk-Orchester: “Ahead” (Erwin Lehn)
Album: “50 Jahre SWR Big Band”
Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)
Erwin Lehn / Südfunk-Orchester: “Ahead” (Erwin Lehn)
CD: “50 Jahre SWR Big Band”
Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)
Inge Brandenburg / Erwin Lehn: “Cry Me A River” (Arthur Hamilton)
CD: ”I Love Jazz”
Best.nr./Label: 4056813132540 / Unisono Records (LC 28536)
Inge Brandenburg / Erwin Lehn: “Was weißt Du von Liebe” (Gene De Paul / Don Raye)
CD: “I Love Jazz”
Best.nr./Label: 4056813132540 / Unisono Records (LC 28536)
Erwin Lehn feat. Charly Antolini: “Shooting Breaks” (Bernd Rabe)
CD: ”50 Jahre SWR Big Band”
Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)