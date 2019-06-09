09. Juni 2019 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonntag, 09. Juni 2019, 00:05 Uhr

Bill Watrous in den 70-er und 80er Jahren - zum 80. Geburtstag des Posaunisten / Vom Tanzorchester zur Bigband - zum 100. Geburtstag von Erwin Lehn



Bill Watrous: “Just Fiends” (Bill Watrous)

LP: ”’Bone Straight Ahead”

Best.nr./Label: HL 101 / Famous Door



Bill Watrous / Art Pepper: “Four Art’s Sake” (Bill Watrous)

CD: “The Hollywood All-Star Sessions”

Best.nr./Label: 5GCD-4431-2 / Galaxy



Johnny Richards: “With A Little Bit Of Luck” (Lerner / Loewe)

LP: ”My Fair Lady – My Way”

Best.nr./Label: SR 52114 / Roulette



Bill Watrous: “Zip City” (B. Kelly)

LP: ”Manhattan Wildlife Refuge”

Best.nr./Label: KC 33090 / Columbia



Bill Watrous: “Sweet Georgia Upside Down” (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey)

LP: ”The Tiger of San Pedro”

Best.nr./Label: PC 33701 / Columbia



Albert Mangelsdorff / Bill Watrous: “Mississippi Mud” (Albert Mangelsdorff)

LP: ”Trombone Summit”

Best.nr./Label: 0068.272 / MPS (LC 00979)



Bill Watrous: “Straight, No Chaser” (Thelonious Monk)

LP: ”In London”

Best.nr./Label: Mole 7 / Mole



Shelly Manne / Bill Watrous: “These Foolish Things” (Strachey / Link / Marvel)

Bill Watrous: “7 Come Eleven” (Charlie Christian / Benny Goodman)

LP: ”Roaring Back Into New York, New York”

Best.nr./Label: HL 144 / Famous Door (LC 00316)



Kai Winding / Bill Watrous: “Me ‘N Jangles” (Kai Winding)

Erwin Lehn / Südfunk-Orchester: “Monobone” (Kai Winding)

CD: “50 Jahre SWR Big Band”

Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)



RBT: “Swing It, Mr. Kreutzer” (Erwin Lehn)

CD: ”Swing Time Memories”

Best.nr./Label: 0185 013 / Gala Classics (LC 06446)



Alice Babs / Erwin Lehn: “Opus in Scat” (Ernst Simon)

CD: “Alice Babs Meets Erwin Lehn”

Best.nr./Label: JAH-472 / Jazz Haus (LC 10622)



Alice Babs / Erwin Lehn: “No Words Blues” (Alice Babs / Bengt Hallberg)

Erwin Lehn/ Südfunk-Orchester: “Stratosphäre” (Werner Baumgart)

Erwin Lehn/ Südfunk-Orchester: “Ahead” (Erwin Lehn)

Best.nr./Label: CK00601 / SWR (LC 10860)



Erwin Lehn / Südfunk-Orchester: “Ahead” (Erwin Lehn)

Inge Brandenburg / Erwin Lehn: “Cry Me A River” (Arthur Hamilton)

CD: ”I Love Jazz”

Best.nr./Label: 4056813132540 / Unisono Records (LC 28536)



Inge Brandenburg / Erwin Lehn: “Was weißt Du von Liebe” (Gene De Paul / Don Raye)

Erwin Lehn feat. Charly Antolini: “Shooting Breaks” (Bernd Rabe)

