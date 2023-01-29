Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

29. Januar 2023 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Stand: 29.01.2023

29 Januar

Sonntag, 29. Januar 2023, 00:03 Uhr

Saxofonisten: Julius Hemphill 85

Johannes Enders: „Air & Gin“ (Johannes Enders)
CD: Sweet Freedom
Best.nr./Label: 9816 / yellowbird

Mette Henriette: „Indrifting You“ (Mette Henriette)
CD: Drifting
Best.nr./Label: 2766 / ECM-Records

Igor Lumpert: „Roots“ (Igor Lumpert)
CD: I Am The Spirit Of The Earth
Best.nr./Label: CF612CD / Clean Feed

Igor Lumpert: „I Am The Spirit Of The Earth“ (Igor Lumpert)
CD: I Am The Spirit Of The Earth
Best.nr./Label: CF612CD / Clean Feed

Ricardo Toscano: „Chasing Contradictions“ (Ricardo Toscano)
CD: Chasing Contradictions
Best.nr./Label: CF611 / Clean Feed

Ricardo Toscano: „Orange Blossom“ (Ricardo Toscano)
CD: Chasing Contradictions
Best.nr./Label: CF611 / Clean Feed

World Saxophone Quartet: „Plain Song“ (Julius Hemphill)
CD: W.S.Q.
Best.nr./Label: BSR0046 / Black Saint

Julius Hemphill: „Skin 2“ (Julius Hemphill)
CD: Reflections
Best.nr./Label: 741012-2 / Black Lion

Julius Hemphill Sextet: „Headlines“ (Julius Hemphill)
CD: Fat Man And The Hard Blues
Best.nr./Label: 120115-2 / Black Saint

Jim Snidero: „Far Far Away“ (Jim Snidero)
CD: Far Far Away
Best.nr./Label: SCD 2207 / Savant

Anton Mangold: „Oracle“ (Anton Mangold)
CD: Oracle
Best.nr./Label: FLO35 / FLOAT jazz music

Anton Mangold: „Together“ (Anton Mangold)
CD: Oracle
Best.nr./Label: FLO35 / FLOAT jazz music

Will Vinson: „Fable“ (Will Vinson)
CD: Tripwire
Best.nr./Label: WR4791 / Whirlwind Recordings

Will Vinson: „Resting Jazz Face“ (Will Vinson)
CD: Tripwire
Best.nr./Label: WR4791 / Whirlwind Recordings

Aka Moon: „You Know That Nobody Knows“ (Fabrizio Cassol)
CD: Qualitiy of Joy
Best.nr./Label: OUT 666 / Outhere Music

Billy Harper: „Somalia“ (Billy Harper)
CD: Somalia
Best.nr./Label: ECD 22/33-2 / Evidence

Billy Harper: „Quest“ (Billy Harper)
CD: Somalia
Best.nr./Label: ECD 22/33-2 / Evidence






