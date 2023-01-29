29. Januar 2023 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Johannes Enders: „Air & Gin“ (Johannes Enders)

CD: Sweet Freedom

Best.nr./Label: 9816 / yellowbird



Mette Henriette: „Indrifting You“ (Mette Henriette)

CD: Drifting

Best.nr./Label: 2766 / ECM-Records



Igor Lumpert: „Roots“ (Igor Lumpert)

CD: I Am The Spirit Of The Earth

Best.nr./Label: CF612CD / Clean Feed



Igor Lumpert: „I Am The Spirit Of The Earth“ (Igor Lumpert)

CD: I Am The Spirit Of The Earth

Best.nr./Label: CF612CD / Clean Feed



Ricardo Toscano: „Chasing Contradictions“ (Ricardo Toscano)

CD: Chasing Contradictions

Best.nr./Label: CF611 / Clean Feed



Ricardo Toscano: „Orange Blossom“ (Ricardo Toscano)

CD: Chasing Contradictions

Best.nr./Label: CF611 / Clean Feed



World Saxophone Quartet: „Plain Song“ (Julius Hemphill)

CD: W.S.Q.

Best.nr./Label: BSR0046 / Black Saint



Julius Hemphill: „Skin 2“ (Julius Hemphill)

CD: Reflections

Best.nr./Label: 741012-2 / Black Lion



Julius Hemphill Sextet: „Headlines“ (Julius Hemphill)

CD: Fat Man And The Hard Blues

Best.nr./Label: 120115-2 / Black Saint



Jim Snidero: „Far Far Away“ (Jim Snidero)

CD: Far Far Away

Best.nr./Label: SCD 2207 / Savant



Anton Mangold: „Oracle“ (Anton Mangold)

CD: Oracle

Best.nr./Label: FLO35 / FLOAT jazz music



Anton Mangold: „Together“ (Anton Mangold)

CD: Oracle

Best.nr./Label: FLO35 / FLOAT jazz music



Will Vinson: „Fable“ (Will Vinson)

CD: Tripwire

Best.nr./Label: WR4791 / Whirlwind Recordings



Will Vinson: „Resting Jazz Face“ (Will Vinson)

CD: Tripwire

Best.nr./Label: WR4791 / Whirlwind Recordings



Aka Moon: „You Know That Nobody Knows“ (Fabrizio Cassol)

CD: Qualitiy of Joy

Best.nr./Label: OUT 666 / Outhere Music



Billy Harper: „Somalia“ (Billy Harper)

CD: Somalia

Best.nr./Label: ECD 22/33-2 / Evidence



Billy Harper: „Quest“ (Billy Harper)

CD: Somalia

Best.nr./Label: ECD 22/33-2 / Evidence











