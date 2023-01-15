15. Januar 2023 Mit Peter Veit
15. Januar
Sonntag, 15. Januar 2023, 00:03 Uhr
Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Oscar Peterson Trio: The Girl From Ipanema (Antonio Carlos Jobim)
Album: We Get Requests
Verve
Abdullah Ibrahim: Mindiff (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Album: Solotude
Gearbox
Esbjörn Svensson: Zeta (Esbjörn Svensson)
Album: Home.S.
ACT
Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Circle (Tord Gustavsen)
Album: Opening
ECM
Joel Lyssarides: Is There A Way (Joel Lyssarides)
Album: Stay Now
ACT
Omer Klein: The Magnets (Omer Klein)
Album: Personal Belongings
Warner Music
Triosence: Little Big Steps (Bernhard Schüler)
Album: Giulia
Okeh
Lady Blackbird: Five Feet Tall (Chris Seefried)
Album: Black Acid Soul
BMG
Samara Joy: Can’t Get Out Of This Mood (Frank Loesser)
Album: Linger Awhile
Verve
Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca
Benjamin Lackner: Last Decade (Benjamin Lackner)
Album: Last Decade
ECM
Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr: Dakira (J. & R. Wasserfuhr)
Album: Mosaic
ACT
Simon Oslender: Keep It (Simon Oslender)
Album: Peace Of Mind
Leopard
Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)
Album: Center Stage
Jazzline
WDR Big Band: Ah-Leu-Cha (Charlie Parker)
Album: Birth Of A Bird
Jazzline
Michael Wollny Trio: I Loves You Porgy (George Gershwin)
Album: Ghosts
ACT
Michael Wollny Trio: Willow’s Song (Paul Giovanni)
Album: Ghosts
ACT
The Comet Is Coming: frequency Of Feeling Expansion (Shabaka Hutchings)
Album: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
Verve
Snarky Puppy: Cliroy (Michael Leage)
Album: Empire Central
Ground Up
Carmen Souza: Ma Baby Just Cares For Me (Walter Donaldson/Gus Kahn)
Album: Interconnectedness
Galileo
Jagun: Hurting (Marcos Klis)
Album: Transatlântico
Galileo
Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Anna (Sven Faller)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM
Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Tender Melody (Mulo Francel)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM