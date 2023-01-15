15. Januar 2023 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Oscar Peterson Trio: The Girl From Ipanema (Antonio Carlos Jobim)

Album: We Get Requests

Verve



Abdullah Ibrahim: Mindiff (Abdullah Ibrahim)

Album: Solotude

Gearbox



Esbjörn Svensson: Zeta (Esbjörn Svensson)

Album: Home.S.

ACT



Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Circle (Tord Gustavsen)

Album: Opening

ECM



Joel Lyssarides: Is There A Way (Joel Lyssarides)

Album: Stay Now

ACT



Omer Klein: The Magnets (Omer Klein)

Album: Personal Belongings

Warner Music



Triosence: Little Big Steps (Bernhard Schüler)

Album: Giulia

Okeh



Lady Blackbird: Five Feet Tall (Chris Seefried)

Album: Black Acid Soul

BMG



Samara Joy: Can’t Get Out Of This Mood (Frank Loesser)

Album: Linger Awhile

Verve



Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)

Album: Entre Eux Deux

Decca



Benjamin Lackner: Last Decade (Benjamin Lackner)

Album: Last Decade

ECM



Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr: Dakira (J. & R. Wasserfuhr)

Album: Mosaic

ACT



Simon Oslender: Keep It (Simon Oslender)

Album: Peace Of Mind

Leopard



Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)

Album: Center Stage

Jazzline



WDR Big Band: Ah-Leu-Cha (Charlie Parker)

Album: Birth Of A Bird

Jazzline



Michael Wollny Trio: I Loves You Porgy (George Gershwin)

Album: Ghosts

ACT



Michael Wollny Trio: Willow’s Song (Paul Giovanni)

Album: Ghosts

ACT



The Comet Is Coming: frequency Of Feeling Expansion (Shabaka Hutchings)

Album: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

Verve



Snarky Puppy: Cliroy (Michael Leage)

Album: Empire Central

Ground Up



Carmen Souza: Ma Baby Just Cares For Me (Walter Donaldson/Gus Kahn)

Album: Interconnectedness

Galileo



Jagun: Hurting (Marcos Klis)

Album: Transatlântico

Galileo



Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Anna (Sven Faller)

Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly

GLM



Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Tender Melody (Mulo Francel)

Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly

GLM







