Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
radioJazznacht - Startseite

0

15. Januar 2023 Mit Peter Veit

Published at: 15-1-2023

15 Januar

Sonntag, 15. Januar 2023, 00:03 Uhr

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr


Oscar Peterson Trio: The Girl From Ipanema (Antonio Carlos Jobim)
Album: We Get Requests
Verve

Abdullah Ibrahim: Mindiff (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Album: Solotude
Gearbox

Esbjörn Svensson: Zeta (Esbjörn Svensson)
Album: Home.S.
ACT

Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Circle (Tord Gustavsen)
Album: Opening
ECM

Joel Lyssarides: Is There A Way (Joel Lyssarides)
Album: Stay Now
ACT

Omer Klein: The Magnets (Omer Klein)
Album: Personal Belongings
Warner Music

Triosence: Little Big Steps (Bernhard Schüler)
Album: Giulia
Okeh

Lady Blackbird: Five Feet Tall (Chris Seefried)
Album: Black Acid Soul
BMG

Samara Joy: Can’t Get Out Of This Mood (Frank Loesser)
Album: Linger Awhile
Verve

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca

Benjamin Lackner: Last Decade (Benjamin Lackner)
Album: Last Decade
ECM

Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr: Dakira (J. & R. Wasserfuhr)
Album: Mosaic
ACT

Simon Oslender: Keep It (Simon Oslender)
Album: Peace Of Mind
Leopard

Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)
Album: Center Stage
Jazzline

WDR Big Band: Ah-Leu-Cha (Charlie Parker)
Album: Birth Of A Bird
Jazzline

Michael Wollny Trio: I Loves You Porgy (George Gershwin)
Album: Ghosts
ACT

Michael Wollny Trio: Willow’s Song (Paul Giovanni)
Album: Ghosts
ACT

The Comet Is Coming: frequency Of Feeling Expansion (Shabaka Hutchings)
Album: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
Verve

Snarky Puppy: Cliroy (Michael Leage)
Album: Empire Central
Ground Up

Carmen Souza: Ma Baby Just Cares For Me (Walter Donaldson/Gus Kahn)
Album: Interconnectedness
Galileo

Jagun: Hurting (Marcos Klis)
Album: Transatlântico
Galileo

Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Anna (Sven Faller)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM

Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Tender Melody (Mulo Francel)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM




0