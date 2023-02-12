12. Februar 2023 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Eubie Blake: "Charleston Rag" (Eubie Blake)

Album: One-Night Stand. A Keyboard Event

Best.nr./Label: 88527 / CBS



Eubie Blake: "Dream Rag" (Eubie Blake)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Eubie Blake: "Chevy Chase" (Eubie Blake)

Album: Memories Of You

Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph



Eubie Blake: "Fizz Water" (Eubie Blake)

Album: Memories Of You

Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph



Eubie Blake: "Poor Jimmy Green" (Eubie Blake)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Eubie Blake: "Kitchen Tom" (Eubie Blake)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Eubie Blake: "Medley: Charleston / Old Fashioned Love / If I Could be with You" (James P. Johnson)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Eubie Blake: "It’s All Your Fault" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Frank Westphal and his Rainbo Orchestra: "Serenade Blues" (Noble Sissle & Eubie Blake)

Best.nr./Label: 3654 / Columbia



Eubie Blake: "Hungarian Rag" (Julius Lenzberg)

Album: From Ragtime To Jazz Vol.3

Best.nr./Label: CBC1-070 / Timeless



Eubie Blake: "Goodnight Angeline" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best.nr./Label: 2007 43 F / Ampico



Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle: "Broadway Blues" (Carey Morgan)

Album: Early Rare Recordings Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: ST 129 / Stash



Noble Sissle and his Sizzling Syncopators: "Low Down Blues (Noble Sissle & Eubie Blake)

Album: That Devilin’ Tune

Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA



Noble Sissle and his Sizzling Syncopators: "Long Gone" (W. C. Handy)

Album: That Devilin’ Tune

Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA



Eubie Blake: "Shuffle Along Medley" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



François Rilhac: "Love Will Find A Way" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Echoes Of Carolina

Best.nr./Label: SOS1218 / Stomp Off



The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra: "Wild About Harry" (Eubie Blake)

Album: Black Manhattan, Vol. 3

Best.nr./Label: 80795-2 / New World Records



Noble Sissle: "Bandana Days" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Sidney Bechet – Okey-Doke

Best.nr./Label: 205449-202 / Past Perfect



Noble Sissle: "I’m Just Wild About Harry" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Sidney Bechet – Okey-Doke

Best.nr./Label: 205449-202 / Past Perfect



James P. Johnson: "Gypsy Blues" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Carolina Shout

Best.nr./Label: COL-CD-6924 / Collectables



Ladd’s Black Aces: "Gypsy Blues" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Complete Ladd’s Black Aces

Best.nr./Label: CBC 1-077 / Timeless



Eubie Blake: "Daddy Won’t You Please Come Home" (Eubie Blake)

Album: Song Hits

Best.nr./Label: EBM-9 / Eubie Blake Music



Shuffle Along Orchestra: "Baltimore Buzz" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Ragtime

Best.nr./Label: 74321264122 / RCA Jazz Tribune (LC00316)



Eubie Blake: "Ma" (Sidney Clare / Con Conrad)

Album: That Devilin’ Tune

Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA



Eubie Blake: "Dixie Moon" (Eubie Blake)

Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake

Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI



Louis Armstrong: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: rétrospective

Best.nr./Label: 984 956-2 / Saga



Anita O`Day: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Bolero At The Savoy

Best.nr./Label: 222465 / Membran



Frank Sinatra: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Rare Sinatra

Best.nr./Label: E-ST24311 / Capitol



Ella Fitzgerald: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Hello Dolly

Best.nr./Label: V-4064 / Verve



Benny Goodman: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Live At Basin Street

Best.nr./Label: 820 803-2 / Limelight



Thelonious Monk: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Unique

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 064-2 / Riverside (LC00325)



Jaki Byard: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Jaki Byard Experience

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1913-2 / Prestige



Glen Gray: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Glen Gray and the Casa Loma Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: CCD36 / Circle



Ink Spots: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: The Best Of The Ink Spots Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: AH 94 / Ace Of Hearts



Eubie Blake: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Memories Of You

Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph



Bruce Harris: "You’re Lucky To Me" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Album: Soundview

Best.nr./Label: CM102520 / Soundview







