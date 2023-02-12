12. Februar 2023 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
12. Februar
Sonntag, 12. Februar 2023, 00:03 Uhr
"I'm just simply full of jazz" - Zum 40. Todestag des Pianisten und Komponisten Eubie Blake"
Eubie Blake: "Charleston Rag" (Eubie Blake)
Album: One-Night Stand. A Keyboard Event
Best.nr./Label: 88527 / CBS
Eubie Blake: "Dream Rag" (Eubie Blake)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Eubie Blake: "Chevy Chase" (Eubie Blake)
Album: Memories Of You
Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph
Eubie Blake: "Fizz Water" (Eubie Blake)
Album: Memories Of You
Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph
Eubie Blake: "Poor Jimmy Green" (Eubie Blake)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Eubie Blake: "Kitchen Tom" (Eubie Blake)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Eubie Blake: "Medley: Charleston / Old Fashioned Love / If I Could be with You" (James P. Johnson)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Eubie Blake: "It’s All Your Fault" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Frank Westphal and his Rainbo Orchestra: "Serenade Blues" (Noble Sissle & Eubie Blake)
Best.nr./Label: 3654 / Columbia
Eubie Blake: "Hungarian Rag" (Julius Lenzberg)
Album: From Ragtime To Jazz Vol.3
Best.nr./Label: CBC1-070 / Timeless
Eubie Blake: "Goodnight Angeline" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Best.nr./Label: 2007 43 F / Ampico
Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle: "Broadway Blues" (Carey Morgan)
Album: Early Rare Recordings Vol.1
Best.nr./Label: ST 129 / Stash
Noble Sissle and his Sizzling Syncopators: "Low Down Blues (Noble Sissle & Eubie Blake)
Album: That Devilin’ Tune
Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA
Noble Sissle and his Sizzling Syncopators: "Long Gone" (W. C. Handy)
Album: That Devilin’ Tune
Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA
Eubie Blake: "Shuffle Along Medley" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
François Rilhac: "Love Will Find A Way" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Echoes Of Carolina
Best.nr./Label: SOS1218 / Stomp Off
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra: "Wild About Harry" (Eubie Blake)
Album: Black Manhattan, Vol. 3
Best.nr./Label: 80795-2 / New World Records
Noble Sissle: "Bandana Days" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Sidney Bechet – Okey-Doke
Best.nr./Label: 205449-202 / Past Perfect
Noble Sissle: "I’m Just Wild About Harry" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Sidney Bechet – Okey-Doke
Best.nr./Label: 205449-202 / Past Perfect
James P. Johnson: "Gypsy Blues" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Carolina Shout
Best.nr./Label: COL-CD-6924 / Collectables
Ladd’s Black Aces: "Gypsy Blues" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Complete Ladd’s Black Aces
Best.nr./Label: CBC 1-077 / Timeless
Eubie Blake: "Daddy Won’t You Please Come Home" (Eubie Blake)
Album: Song Hits
Best.nr./Label: EBM-9 / Eubie Blake Music
Shuffle Along Orchestra: "Baltimore Buzz" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Ragtime
Best.nr./Label: 74321264122 / RCA Jazz Tribune (LC00316)
Eubie Blake: "Ma" (Sidney Clare / Con Conrad)
Album: That Devilin’ Tune
Best.nr./Label: WHRA-6003 / WHRA
Eubie Blake: "Dixie Moon" (Eubie Blake)
Album: The Eighty-Six Years Of Eubie Blake
Best.nr./Label: 5099952102929 / EMI
Louis Armstrong: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: rétrospective
Best.nr./Label: 984 956-2 / Saga
Anita O`Day: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Bolero At The Savoy
Best.nr./Label: 222465 / Membran
Frank Sinatra: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Rare Sinatra
Best.nr./Label: E-ST24311 / Capitol
Ella Fitzgerald: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Hello Dolly
Best.nr./Label: V-4064 / Verve
Benny Goodman: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Live At Basin Street
Best.nr./Label: 820 803-2 / Limelight
Thelonious Monk: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Unique
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 064-2 / Riverside (LC00325)
Jaki Byard: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Jaki Byard Experience
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1913-2 / Prestige
Glen Gray: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Glen Gray and the Casa Loma Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: CCD36 / Circle
Ink Spots: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: The Best Of The Ink Spots Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: AH 94 / Ace Of Hearts
Eubie Blake: "Memories Of You" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Memories Of You
Best.nr./Label: BCD 112 / Biograph
Bruce Harris: "You’re Lucky To Me" (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Album: Soundview
Best.nr./Label: CM102520 / Soundview