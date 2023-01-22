22. Januar 2023 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
Sonntag, 22. Januar 2023, 00:03 Uhr
"Vio-lines" - Zum 80. Geburtstag von Michal Urbaniak
Michal Urbaniak / Vladislav Sendecki: "Krakowiak" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: Recital
Best.nr./Label: FLC 5073 / Four Leaf Records
Krzysztof Komeda: "Roman 2" (Komeda)
Album: Jazz Greetings From The East
Best.nr./Label: 855416TV / Fontana
New Violin Summit: "Valium" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: New Violin Summit
Best.nr./Label: 2222720-0 / MPS
Michal Urbaniak / Tomasz Stanko: "Kattorna" (Krzystof Komead, arr. Michal Urbaniak)
Album: We’ll Remember Komeda
Best.nr./Label: 066 CRY 63554 / Crystal Jazz (LC 01477)
Michal Urbaniak: "Lato" (Urbaniak)
Album: In Concert
Best.nr./Label: SXL 1010 / Muza
Michal Urbaniak: "Vio-Lines" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: Heritage
Best.nr./Label: 0068.182 / MPS (LC00979)
Michael Urbaniak: "Mountaineers" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: Mountaineers
Best.nr./Label: SX 1837 / Tonpress
Michal Urbaniak: "Samba Miko" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: Serenade For The City
Best.nr./Label: M7-944R1 / Motown
Michal Urbaniak: "Autumn Leaves" (Kosma)
Album: Jam At Sandy’s
Best.nr./Label: 5004 / JAM
Michal Urbaniak: "Folky / Mazurka" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: My One And Only Love
Best.nr./Label: SCS 1159 / SteepleChase
Michal Urbaniak: "Back Where We Belong" (Vladislav Sendecki)
Album: Take Good Care Of My Heart
Best.nr./Label: SCS 1195 / SteepleChase
Michal Urbaniak: "Satin Lady" (M. Urbaniak)
Album: Friday Night at the Village Vanguard
Best.nr./Label: STCD 4093 / Storyville
Miles Davis: "Don’t Lose Your Mind" (Marcus Miller)
Album: Tutu
Best.nr./Label: 7599-25490-9 / Warner (LC00325)
Michal Urbaniak: "Toy Corner" (Vladislav Sendecki)
Album: Folk Songs, Children’s Melodies, Jazz Tunes, And Others…
Best.nr./Label: 7 90912-1 / Antilles
Urbaniak / Lackerschmid Connection: "Polish Wind" (Wolfgang Lackerschmid)
Album: Polish Wind
Best.nr./Label: 801121 / Minor Wind (LC 08847)
Essence All Stars: "Uptown Blues" (Jimmie Luncefors)
Album: Bongobop
Best.nr./Label: HIBD 8017/ HipBop (LC 07719)