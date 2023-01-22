22. Januar 2023 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Michal Urbaniak / Vladislav Sendecki: "Krakowiak" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: Recital

Best.nr./Label: FLC 5073 / Four Leaf Records



Krzysztof Komeda: "Roman 2" (Komeda)

Album: Jazz Greetings From The East

Best.nr./Label: 855416TV / Fontana



New Violin Summit: "Valium" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: New Violin Summit

Best.nr./Label: 2222720-0 / MPS



Michal Urbaniak / Tomasz Stanko: "Kattorna" (Krzystof Komead, arr. Michal Urbaniak)

Album: We’ll Remember Komeda

Best.nr./Label: 066 CRY 63554 / Crystal Jazz (LC 01477)



Michal Urbaniak: "Lato" (Urbaniak)

Album: In Concert

Best.nr./Label: SXL 1010 / Muza



Michal Urbaniak: "Vio-Lines" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: Heritage

Best.nr./Label: 0068.182 / MPS (LC00979)



Michael Urbaniak: "Mountaineers" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: Mountaineers

Best.nr./Label: SX 1837 / Tonpress



Michal Urbaniak: "Samba Miko" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: Serenade For The City

Best.nr./Label: M7-944R1 / Motown



Michal Urbaniak: "Autumn Leaves" (Kosma)

Album: Jam At Sandy’s

Best.nr./Label: 5004 / JAM



Michal Urbaniak: "Folky / Mazurka" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: My One And Only Love

Best.nr./Label: SCS 1159 / SteepleChase



Michal Urbaniak: "Back Where We Belong" (Vladislav Sendecki)

Album: Take Good Care Of My Heart

Best.nr./Label: SCS 1195 / SteepleChase



Michal Urbaniak: "Satin Lady" (M. Urbaniak)

Album: Friday Night at the Village Vanguard

Best.nr./Label: STCD 4093 / Storyville



Miles Davis: "Don’t Lose Your Mind" (Marcus Miller)

Album: Tutu

Best.nr./Label: 7599-25490-9 / Warner (LC00325)



Michal Urbaniak: "Toy Corner" (Vladislav Sendecki)

Album: Folk Songs, Children’s Melodies, Jazz Tunes, And Others…

Best.nr./Label: 7 90912-1 / Antilles



Urbaniak / Lackerschmid Connection: "Polish Wind" (Wolfgang Lackerschmid)

Album: Polish Wind

Best.nr./Label: 801121 / Minor Wind (LC 08847)



Essence All Stars: "Uptown Blues" (Jimmie Luncefors)

Album: Bongobop

Best.nr./Label: HIBD 8017/ HipBop (LC 07719)



