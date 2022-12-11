11. Dezember 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
11. Dezember
Sonntag, 11. Dezember 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Vom Englisch Horn bis zur Pedal Steel Guitar - Die exotischen Klangerzeuger im Jazz
Deep Schrott: „Our Prayer“ (Albert Ayler)
CD: The Dark Side Of Deep Schrott Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: 24 / Poise Edition
Othello Molineaux: „Bluesette“ (Jean "Toots" Thielemans)
CD: It's About Time
Best.nr./Label: BW2010 / Big World
Per "Texas" Johansson: „Tjuven“ (Per "Texas" Johansson)
CD: De Långa Rulltrapporna I Flemingsberg
Best.nr./Label: MMPCD097 / Moserobie
Per "Texas" Johansson: „Lethe“ (Per "Texas" Johansson)
CD: Stråk På Himlen Och Stora Hus
Best.nr./Label: MMPCD097 / Moserobie
Jean-Luc Fillon: „Flea Market“ (Jean-Luc Fillon)
CD: Flea Market
Best.nr./Label: CR CD04-21 / Cristal Records
Jean-Luc Fillon: „Caravan“ (Duke Ellington/Juan Tizol/I. Mills)
CD: Echoes of Ellington
Best.nr./Label: CRCD0618 / Cristal Records
Steve Turre: „The Emperor“ (Steve Turre)
CD: Steve Turre
Best.nr./Label: 537133-2 / Verve
Ben Wendel: „Chorale“ (Ben Wendel)
CD: Simple Song
Best.nr./Label: SSC1216 / Sunnyside
Ben Wendel: „Maupin“ (Ben Wendel)
CD: Simple Song
Best.nr./Label: SSC1216 / Sunnyside
Jakob Manz & Johanna Summer: „Jakob Manz“ (Jakob Manz)
CD: The Gallery Concerts I
Best.nr./Label: 99472 / ACT
Justin Mullins: „Hub-Tones“ (Freddie Hubbard)
CD: The Cornucopiad
Best.nr./Label: BJUR 057 / bjurecords
Gerry Gibbs & The Third Trio From The Sun: „Faceless Woman“ (Arthur Blythe)
CD: Faceless Woman
Best.nr./Label: VP0006 / Viewpoint
Gammalgrass: „Life On Mars“ (David Bowie)
CD: Obsolete Music 1
Best.nr./Label: 028 / Division Records
3 Now 4: „Not But Not For Me“ (Gershwin)
CD: 3 Now 4
Best.nr./Label: 001 / sem
Asja Valcic/Raphael Preuschl: „Madness“ (Asja Valcic)
CD: Velvet
Best.nr./Label: SWR141/22 / Session Work Records
Asja Valcic/Raphael Preuschl: „Trance“ (Asja Valcic)
CD: Velvet
Best.nr./Label: SWR141/22 / Session Work Records
Eve Risser Red Desert Orchestra: „Soyayya“ (Eve Risser)
CD: Eurythmia
Best.nr./Label: CF609CD / Clean Feed
Julie Campiche Quartett „Aquarius“ (Julie Campiche)
CD: You Matter
Best.nr./Label: 9813 / yellowbird