11. Dezember 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Deep Schrott: „Our Prayer“ (Albert Ayler)

CD: The Dark Side Of Deep Schrott Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: 24 / Poise Edition



Othello Molineaux: „Bluesette“ (Jean "Toots" Thielemans)

CD: It's About Time

Best.nr./Label: BW2010 / Big World



Per "Texas" Johansson: „Tjuven“ (Per "Texas" Johansson)

CD: De Långa Rulltrapporna I Flemingsberg

Best.nr./Label: MMPCD097 / Moserobie



Per "Texas" Johansson: „Lethe“ (Per "Texas" Johansson)

CD: Stråk På Himlen Och Stora Hus

Best.nr./Label: MMPCD097 / Moserobie



Jean-Luc Fillon: „Flea Market“ (Jean-Luc Fillon)

CD: Flea Market

Best.nr./Label: CR CD04-21 / Cristal Records



Jean-Luc Fillon: „Caravan“ (Duke Ellington/Juan Tizol/I. Mills)

CD: Echoes of Ellington

Best.nr./Label: CRCD0618 / Cristal Records



Steve Turre: „The Emperor“ (Steve Turre)

CD: Steve Turre

Best.nr./Label: 537133-2 / Verve



Ben Wendel: „Chorale“ (Ben Wendel)

CD: Simple Song

Best.nr./Label: SSC1216 / Sunnyside



Ben Wendel: „Maupin“ (Ben Wendel)

CD: Simple Song

Best.nr./Label: SSC1216 / Sunnyside



Jakob Manz & Johanna Summer: „Jakob Manz“ (Jakob Manz)

CD: The Gallery Concerts I

Best.nr./Label: 99472 / ACT



Justin Mullins: „Hub-Tones“ (Freddie Hubbard)

CD: The Cornucopiad

Best.nr./Label: BJUR 057 / bjurecords



Gerry Gibbs & The Third Trio From The Sun: „Faceless Woman“ (Arthur Blythe)

CD: Faceless Woman

Best.nr./Label: VP0006 / Viewpoint



Gammalgrass: „Life On Mars“ (David Bowie)

CD: Obsolete Music 1

Best.nr./Label: 028 / Division Records



3 Now 4: „Not But Not For Me“ (Gershwin)

CD: 3 Now 4

Best.nr./Label: 001 / sem



Asja Valcic/Raphael Preuschl: „Madness“ (Asja Valcic)

CD: Velvet

Best.nr./Label: SWR141/22 / Session Work Records



Asja Valcic/Raphael Preuschl: „Trance“ (Asja Valcic)

CD: Velvet

Best.nr./Label: SWR141/22 / Session Work Records



Eve Risser Red Desert Orchestra: „Soyayya“ (Eve Risser)

CD: Eurythmia

Best.nr./Label: CF609CD / Clean Feed



Julie Campiche Quartett „Aquarius“ (Julie Campiche)

CD: You Matter

Best.nr./Label: 9813 / yellowbird









