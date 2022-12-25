25. Dezember 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Billy Strayhorn / Lena Horne: "A Christmas Surprise" (Julian Bartlett / Billy Strayhorn)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "In The Beginning God" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "Tell Me It’s the Truth" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "Come Sunday" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "The Lord’s Prayer" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "Come Sunday" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "Will You Be There? / Ain’t But the One" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "New World A-Comin’" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Duke Ellington: "David Danced" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA



Richard Davis / Roland Hanna: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Muses For Richard Davis

Best.nr./Label: 066 CRY 63557 / Crystal Jazz (LC 01477)



Tete Montoliu: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Muses That’s All

Best.nr./Label: SCS 1199 / SteepleChase



Dusko Goykovich: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: After Hours

Best.nr./Label: CD 2020-2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)



Walter Norris / George Mraz: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Drifting

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-2124 2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)



Harald Rüschenbaum: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Live

Best.nr./Label: 8208 / Swingtime Records



David Gazarov: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Let's Have A Merry Christmas With The David Gazarov Trio !

Best.nr./Label: ORGM9712 / Organic Music



Philipp Weiss / Walter Lang: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones / Alec Wilder)

Album: PWL

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9725 / Enja-Records (LC 18386)



Pepper Adams: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)

Album: Pepper

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9079 2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)



