25. Dezember 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
25. Dezember
Sonntag, 25. Dezember 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Duke Ellingtons "Concert of Sacred Music" / Münchener Variationen über "A Child Is Born"
Billy Strayhorn / Lena Horne: "A Christmas Surprise" (Julian Bartlett / Billy Strayhorn)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "In The Beginning God" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "Tell Me It’s the Truth" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "Come Sunday" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "The Lord’s Prayer" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "Come Sunday" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "Will You Be There? / Ain’t But the One" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "New World A-Comin’" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Duke Ellington: "David Danced" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The Complete RCAVictor Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 09026-63386-2 / RCA
Richard Davis / Roland Hanna: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Muses For Richard Davis
Best.nr./Label: 066 CRY 63557 / Crystal Jazz (LC 01477)
Tete Montoliu: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Muses That’s All
Best.nr./Label: SCS 1199 / SteepleChase
Dusko Goykovich: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: After Hours
Best.nr./Label: CD 2020-2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)
Walter Norris / George Mraz: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Drifting
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-2124 2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)
Harald Rüschenbaum: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Live
Best.nr./Label: 8208 / Swingtime Records
David Gazarov: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Let's Have A Merry Christmas With The David Gazarov Trio !
Best.nr./Label: ORGM9712 / Organic Music
Philipp Weiss / Walter Lang: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones / Alec Wilder)
Album: PWL
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9725 / Enja-Records (LC 18386)
Pepper Adams: "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones)
Album: Pepper
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9079 2 / Enja-Records (LC 03126)